Located on Jackson Mountain Drive this house has a main level owner’s suite, hardwood floors and a gourmet eat-in kitchen.

Listing and closing at $1.325 million, the custom-built home at 7822 Jackson Mountain Drive, Frederick, is last week’s top house. Built in 2017, the five bedroom, seven bathroom home features sophisticated details such as lofty windows and gleaming hardwood floors, a gourmet eat-in kitchen, a family room designed for entertaining with a stone profile fireplace. The main level owner’s suite features tray ceilings, balcony access and a luxurious en-suite bath. The second floor bedrooms also have en-suite full baths. There is a first- and second-floor laundry area. The lower level is highlighted with a recreation room, media room, wet bar, exercise room, wood stove and storage. Outside is extensive hardscaping and incredible views all around.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP FIVE:

8701 Berwick Place North, Ijamsville, $1.2 million

313 Rockwell Terrace, Frederick, $1 million

3689 Moonglow Court, Urbana, $940,979

13507 Primavera Drive, Mount Airy, $880,000

BRUNSWICK

702 Potterfields Court, $615,000

701 Potomac View Parkway, $395,000

210 N. Delaware Ave., $265,000

DAMASCUS

28950 Kemptown Road, $755,000

EMMITSBURG

590 Timbermill Court, $576,480

343 E. Main St., $260,000

FREDERICK

5824 Haller Place, $721,315

5812 Haller Place, $720,950

5340 Striped Maple St., $706,466

5336 Striped Maple St., $695,910

5811 Haller Place, $693,950

6312 Meandering Woods Court, $680,000

5807 Haller Place, $656,070

4738 Mount Zion Road, $625,000

2031 Butterfield Overlook, $615,000

1100 Wilcox Court, $610,000

1208 Lawler Drive, $600,000

5916 Winding Ridge Way, $597,855

1902 Windom Court, $595,000

6606 Fox Meade Court, $592,000

2146 Infantry Drive, $582,000

437 Mohican Drive, $580,000

1753 Dearbought Drive, $575,000

6309 Iverson Terrace North, $574,900

3005 Sanctuary Lane, $565,000

224 E. Sixth St., $562,123

1103 Wilcox Court, $550,000

1205 Marsalis Place, $544,154

6136 Cornwall Terrace, $535,000

9324 Sorrel Lane, $530,065

35 Maxwell Square, $510,000

220 Carroll Parkway, $510,000

1902 Sawmill Court, $505,000

1203 Marsalis Place, $491,941

5315 Crape Myrtle Drive, #H, $489,570

6113 Lemon Grass Lane, $479,990

5011 Macdonough Place, $470,000

5023 Macdonough Place, $460,990

2157 Infantry Drive, $455,000

1903 Gladstone, $450,391

5309 Crape Myrtle Drive, #E, $441,070

6530 Newton Drive, $440,918

5303 Crape Myrtle Drive, #B, $432,945

6546 Britannic Place, $430,000

3008 Anna’s Terrace, $420,000

7204 E. Sundown Court, $420,000

6706 Ballenger Run Blvd., #E, $417,085

2001 Tuscarora Valley Court, $417,000

6700 Ballenger Run Blvd., $416,445

610 Lee Place, $415,000

6710 Ballenger Run Blvd., $408,125

3028-A Ballenger Creek Pike, $405,000

6704 Ballenger Run Blvd., $404,705

3030 Mill Island Parkway, #103, $400,000

104 Apple Creek Road, $400,000

433 W. South St., $395,000

7146 Proclamation Place, $393,400

8003 Captains Court, $390,000

7122 Proclamation Place, $390,000

634 N.Bentz St., $390,000

2239 Village Square Road, $388,000

6702 Ballenger Run Blvd., #G, $381,120

9308 Liberty Court, $380,000

21 E. South St., $375,000

6 W. Seventh St., $375,000

9222 Oak Tree Circle, $375,000

2530 Carrington Way, $370,000

2416 Wynfield Court, $365,000

6596 Willard Horine Court, $355,000

7133 Oberlin Circle, $355,000

1837 Clancy Ave., $351,425

9627 Gas House Pike, $350,000

6222 Margarita Way, $350,000

70 E. South St., $350,000

7081 Gresham Court West, $345,000

102 Madison St., $343,000

454 Pemberton Park, $340,000

403 Broadway St., $339,900

517 Sugarbush Circle, $336,250

1717 Woodruff Way, $335,000

6708 Ballenger Run Blvd. #D, $334,985

1818 Country Run Way, $333,000

6510 Mallery Court, $325,000

6313 Towncrest Court, $320,000

2002 Rosecrans Court, $315,000

6592 Whetstone Drive, $310,000

503 Eisenhower Drive, $307,000

7027 Hames Court, $305,000

520 Sugarbush Circle, $305,000

110 Boxgrove Way, $285,000

5623 Crestwood Court, $282,000

8019 Cattail Court, $280,000

1818-A Poolside Lane, #36A, $272,500

1797-A Wheyfield Drive, #16-A, $265,000

568 Cotswold Court, $250,000

1113 Providence Court, $248,500

568 Lancaster Place, $245,950

322 Redwood Ave., $240,000

2404 Ellsworth Way, #2A, $225,000

6513 Springwater Court, #5204, $225,000

6413 Weatherby Court, #J, $220,000

506 Pearl St., $205,000

408 Shannon Court, $195,000

621 Himes Ave., #IV102, $180,000

IJAMSVILLE

11430 Drummers Pass, $835,000

2916 Greenhill Court, $575,000

5973 Duvel St., #B, $386,815

5969 Duvel St., #D, $354,022

5965 Duvel St., #F, $347,740

10016 Beerse St., $335,000

10149 Fauberg St., #C , $327,140

JEFFERSON

3643 Jefferson Pike, $368,000

KEYMAR

12425 Detour Road, $410,000

KNOXVILLE

1065 Marthas Court West, $599,990

LIBERTYTOWN

8802-A Mapleville Road, $350,000

MIDDLETOWN

202 Tobias Run, $676,000

107 Ali Drive, $577,500

113 Mariam Pass, $560,000

4495 Tulip Tree Lane, $461,000

8434 Reno Monument Road, $375,000

MONROVIA

12103 Tolley Terrace Drive, $762,000

3116 Rolling Meadows Court, $750,000

MOUNT AIRY

12605 Knoll Road, $875,000

6915 Eaglehead Drive, $667,485

6917 Eaglehead Drive, $660,070

5310 Dove Drive, $630,505

3914 Skyview Drive, $555,000

13910 Harrisville Road, $535,000

13582 Deer Brook Court, $524,900

MYERSVILLE

211 Mountain Terrace, $289,900

NEW MARKET

5626 Jordan Blvd., $655,000

6718-A Oakridge Blvd., $650,000

6606 Accipiter Drive, $623,679

5934 Jacobean Place, $615,000

5753 Windsong Court, $550,000

6122 Goshawk St., $546,445

6931 Country Club Terrace, $492,000

6675 Coldstream Drive, $420,000

126 W. Main St., $415,000

10624 Brewerton Lane, #B, $400,525

10622 Brewerton Lane, $394,800

6586 Hemlock Point Road, $390,000

6618 Commodore Court, $335,000

5568 Talbot Court, $329,000

POINT OF ROCKS

2005 Cassidy Court, $428,000

1624 Wise Road, $385,000

ROCKY RIDGE

9904 Rocky Ridge Road, $289,000

THURMONT

7319 Eylers Valley Flint Road, $550,000

10617 Powelll Road, $460,000

16165 Eylers Valley Road, $450,000

6818 Kellys Store Road, $410,000

23 Tocati St., $405,000

6922 Kelly Store Road, $380,000

9 Todd Court, $360,000

13710 Hillside Ave., $325,000

109 Woodside Ave., $269,000

108 Easy St., $255,000

URBANA

9703 Ethan Ridge Ave., $780,000

9109 Brien Place, $686,500

9008 Bealls Farm Road, $660,000

8874 Shady Pines Drive, $649,900

3065 Herb Garden Drive, $580,000

9326 Sorrel Lane, $579,135

3577 Shady Pines Drive, #410D, $562,040

3575 Shady Pines Drive, #410C, $516,415

9087 Knott Lane, $505,000

3573 Shady Pines Drive, #410B, $502,635

9393 Penrose St., $495,000

3898 Carriage Hill Drive, $480,000

3641 Islington St., $475,100

3504 Rines Tavern Lane, $470,000

3605 Spring Hollow Lane, $340,000

WALKERSVILLE

10760 Dublin Road, $705,000

221 Deer Run Drive, $540,000

289 Maplewood Place, $530,000

242 Diamond Drive, $435,000

10622 Daysville Road, $410,000

8392 Discovery Place, $260,000

8506 Fortune Place, $245,000

8322 Revelation Ave., $233,450

WOODSBORO

507 Russet Leaf Terrace, $645,000

11405 Coppermine Road, $465,000

612 Weinberg Court, $348,000

