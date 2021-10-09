Listing and closing at $1.325 million, the custom-built home at 7822 Jackson Mountain Drive, Frederick, is last week’s top house. Built in 2017, the five bedroom, seven bathroom home features sophisticated details such as lofty windows and gleaming hardwood floors, a gourmet eat-in kitchen, a family room designed for entertaining with a stone profile fireplace. The main level owner’s suite features tray ceilings, balcony access and a luxurious en-suite bath. The second floor bedrooms also have en-suite full baths. There is a first- and second-floor laundry area. The lower level is highlighted with a recreation room, media room, wet bar, exercise room, wood stove and storage. Outside is extensive hardscaping and incredible views all around.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP FIVE:
8701 Berwick Place North, Ijamsville, $1.2 million
313 Rockwell Terrace, Frederick, $1 million
3689 Moonglow Court, Urbana, $940,979
13507 Primavera Drive, Mount Airy, $880,000
BRUNSWICK
702 Potterfields Court, $615,000
701 Potomac View Parkway, $395,000
210 N. Delaware Ave., $265,000
DAMASCUS
28950 Kemptown Road, $755,000
EMMITSBURG
590 Timbermill Court, $576,480
343 E. Main St., $260,000
FREDERICK
5824 Haller Place, $721,315
5812 Haller Place, $720,950
5340 Striped Maple St., $706,466
5336 Striped Maple St., $695,910
5811 Haller Place, $693,950
6312 Meandering Woods Court, $680,000
5807 Haller Place, $656,070
4738 Mount Zion Road, $625,000
2031 Butterfield Overlook, $615,000
1100 Wilcox Court, $610,000
1208 Lawler Drive, $600,000
5916 Winding Ridge Way, $597,855
1902 Windom Court, $595,000
6606 Fox Meade Court, $592,000
2146 Infantry Drive, $582,000
437 Mohican Drive, $580,000
1753 Dearbought Drive, $575,000
6309 Iverson Terrace North, $574,900
3005 Sanctuary Lane, $565,000
224 E. Sixth St., $562,123
1103 Wilcox Court, $550,000
1205 Marsalis Place, $544,154
6136 Cornwall Terrace, $535,000
9324 Sorrel Lane, $530,065
35 Maxwell Square, $510,000
220 Carroll Parkway, $510,000
1902 Sawmill Court, $505,000
1203 Marsalis Place, $491,941
5315 Crape Myrtle Drive, #H, $489,570
6113 Lemon Grass Lane, $479,990
5011 Macdonough Place, $470,000
5023 Macdonough Place, $460,990
2157 Infantry Drive, $455,000
1903 Gladstone, $450,391
5309 Crape Myrtle Drive, #E, $441,070
6530 Newton Drive, $440,918
5303 Crape Myrtle Drive, #B, $432,945
6546 Britannic Place, $430,000
3008 Anna’s Terrace, $420,000
7204 E. Sundown Court, $420,000
6706 Ballenger Run Blvd., #E, $417,085
2001 Tuscarora Valley Court, $417,000
6700 Ballenger Run Blvd., $416,445
610 Lee Place, $415,000
6710 Ballenger Run Blvd., $408,125
3028-A Ballenger Creek Pike, $405,000
6704 Ballenger Run Blvd., $404,705
3030 Mill Island Parkway, #103, $400,000
104 Apple Creek Road, $400,000
433 W. South St., $395,000
7146 Proclamation Place, $393,400
8003 Captains Court, $390,000
7122 Proclamation Place, $390,000
634 N.Bentz St., $390,000
2239 Village Square Road, $388,000
6702 Ballenger Run Blvd., #G, $381,120
9308 Liberty Court, $380,000
21 E. South St., $375,000
6 W. Seventh St., $375,000
9222 Oak Tree Circle, $375,000
2530 Carrington Way, $370,000
2416 Wynfield Court, $365,000
6596 Willard Horine Court, $355,000
7133 Oberlin Circle, $355,000
1837 Clancy Ave., $351,425
9627 Gas House Pike, $350,000
6222 Margarita Way, $350,000
70 E. South St., $350,000
7081 Gresham Court West, $345,000
102 Madison St., $343,000
454 Pemberton Park, $340,000
403 Broadway St., $339,900
517 Sugarbush Circle, $336,250
1717 Woodruff Way, $335,000
6708 Ballenger Run Blvd. #D, $334,985
1818 Country Run Way, $333,000
6510 Mallery Court, $325,000
6313 Towncrest Court, $320,000
2002 Rosecrans Court, $315,000
6592 Whetstone Drive, $310,000
503 Eisenhower Drive, $307,000
7027 Hames Court, $305,000
520 Sugarbush Circle, $305,000
110 Boxgrove Way, $285,000
5623 Crestwood Court, $282,000
8019 Cattail Court, $280,000
1818-A Poolside Lane, #36A, $272,500
1797-A Wheyfield Drive, #16-A, $265,000
568 Cotswold Court, $250,000
1113 Providence Court, $248,500
568 Lancaster Place, $245,950
322 Redwood Ave., $240,000
2404 Ellsworth Way, #2A, $225,000
6513 Springwater Court, #5204, $225,000
6413 Weatherby Court, #J, $220,000
506 Pearl St., $205,000
408 Shannon Court, $195,000
621 Himes Ave., #IV102, $180,000
IJAMSVILLE
11430 Drummers Pass, $835,000
2916 Greenhill Court, $575,000
5973 Duvel St., #B, $386,815
5969 Duvel St., #D, $354,022
5965 Duvel St., #F, $347,740
10016 Beerse St., $335,000
10149 Fauberg St., #C , $327,140
JEFFERSON
3643 Jefferson Pike, $368,000
KEYMAR
12425 Detour Road, $410,000
KNOXVILLE
1065 Marthas Court West, $599,990
LIBERTYTOWN
8802-A Mapleville Road, $350,000
MIDDLETOWN
202 Tobias Run, $676,000
107 Ali Drive, $577,500
113 Mariam Pass, $560,000
4495 Tulip Tree Lane, $461,000
8434 Reno Monument Road, $375,000
MONROVIA
12103 Tolley Terrace Drive, $762,000
3116 Rolling Meadows Court, $750,000
MOUNT AIRY
12605 Knoll Road, $875,000
6915 Eaglehead Drive, $667,485
6917 Eaglehead Drive, $660,070
5310 Dove Drive, $630,505
3914 Skyview Drive, $555,000
13910 Harrisville Road, $535,000
13582 Deer Brook Court, $524,900
MYERSVILLE
211 Mountain Terrace, $289,900
NEW MARKET
5626 Jordan Blvd., $655,000
6718-A Oakridge Blvd., $650,000
6606 Accipiter Drive, $623,679
5934 Jacobean Place, $615,000
5753 Windsong Court, $550,000
6122 Goshawk St., $546,445
6931 Country Club Terrace, $492,000
6675 Coldstream Drive, $420,000
126 W. Main St., $415,000
10624 Brewerton Lane, #B, $400,525
10622 Brewerton Lane, $394,800
6586 Hemlock Point Road, $390,000
6618 Commodore Court, $335,000
5568 Talbot Court, $329,000
POINT OF ROCKS
2005 Cassidy Court, $428,000
1624 Wise Road, $385,000
ROCKY RIDGE
9904 Rocky Ridge Road, $289,000
THURMONT
7319 Eylers Valley Flint Road, $550,000
10617 Powelll Road, $460,000
16165 Eylers Valley Road, $450,000
6818 Kellys Store Road, $410,000
23 Tocati St., $405,000
6922 Kelly Store Road, $380,000
9 Todd Court, $360,000
13710 Hillside Ave., $325,000
109 Woodside Ave., $269,000
108 Easy St., $255,000
URBANA
9703 Ethan Ridge Ave., $780,000
9109 Brien Place, $686,500
9008 Bealls Farm Road, $660,000
8874 Shady Pines Drive, $649,900
3065 Herb Garden Drive, $580,000
9326 Sorrel Lane, $579,135
3577 Shady Pines Drive, #410D, $562,040
3575 Shady Pines Drive, #410C, $516,415
9087 Knott Lane, $505,000
3573 Shady Pines Drive, #410B, $502,635
9393 Penrose St., $495,000
3898 Carriage Hill Drive, $480,000
3641 Islington St., $475,100
3504 Rines Tavern Lane, $470,000
3605 Spring Hollow Lane, $340,000
WALKERSVILLE
10760 Dublin Road, $705,000
221 Deer Run Drive, $540,000
289 Maplewood Place, $530,000
242 Diamond Drive, $435,000
10622 Daysville Road, $410,000
8392 Discovery Place, $260,000
8506 Fortune Place, $245,000
8322 Revelation Ave., $233,450
WOODSBORO
507 Russet Leaf Terrace, $645,000
11405 Coppermine Road, $465,000
612 Weinberg Court, $348,000
