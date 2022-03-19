031922TopHouse

This five-bedroom, two-kitchen home also has a saltwater pool and a four- car garage.

 Courtesy photo

Listing at $995,000 and closing at $1.1 million, the home at 11503 Old Annapolis Road, Frederick, is last week’s top house. Built in 2018, it has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, an open floor plan, a gourmet eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a 48-inch Thermador pro range, a family room with a cathedral ceiling and fireplace, a main level owner’s suite, a lower

level recreation room and second kitchen, a four-car attached garage, in-ground saltwater pool, a pool house and covered patio, solar panels, and a private 2-plus acre lot with panoramic views.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

7110 Ridge Crest Drive, Frederick, $915,000

2785 Hillfield Drive, Frederick, $825,000

3309 N. Hill Court, Middletown, $805,000

7805 Lois Court, Adamstown, $760,000

BRUNSWICK

710 Karn Court, $612,500

1130 Long Farm Circle, $505,000

620 Fifth Ave., $327,500

16 Peach Orchard Court, $165,000

EMMITSBURG

17523 Old Gettysburg Road, $225,000

FREDERICK

5754 Haller Place, $744,520

5760 Haller Place, $709,240

8029 Ridge Road, $690,000

126 E. Fifth St., $675,000

2619 Mill Race Road, $650,000

2520 Waterside Drive, #411, $611,000

3033 Stoners Ford Way, $605,000

5401 Woodlyn Court, $588,000

1643-A Shookstown Road, $560,000

11317 Liberty Road, $510,000

6228 Davinci St., $485,000

624 Trail Ave., $441,000

9810 Liberty Road, $440,000

5965 Krantz Drive, $438,000

1566 Andover Lane, $435,000

1031 Eastbourne Terrace, $420,000

5968 Grove Hill Road, $420,000

2491 Lakeside Drive, $395,000

547 Ellison Court, $385,000

1715 Emory St., $380,000

1311 Hillcrest Drive, $380,000

2010 Malvern Way, $375,000

114 Frederick Ave., $355,000

592 Eisenhower Drive, $351,000

104 Penwick Circle, $349,000

8204 Red Wing Court, $320,000

5627 Crestwood Court, $295,000

2630 N. Everly Drive, #5 6, $285,000

8609 Yellow Springs Road, $280,000

376 Madison St., $275,000

5665 Crabapple Drive, $230,000

8202 Blue Heron Drive, #1D, $226,000

10 W. All Saints St., #208, $165,000

1407 Key Parkway, #303, $155,000

820-M Heather Ridge Drive, #21M, $148,000

830 Heather Ridge Drive, #22K, $145,000

730-K Heather Ridge Drive, #14K, $136,000

1403-B204 Key Parkway, #204, $115,000

4210 Lime Kiln Road, $85,000

IJAMSVILLE

11115 Innsbrook Way, $740,000

2770 Loch Haven Drive, $627,750

10031 Doctor Perry Road, $472,625

MIDDLETOWN

4187 Palomina Lane, $650,000

7303 Countryside Drive, $535,000

512 W. Main St., $480,000

14 Walnut Pond Court, $475,000

8313 Myersville Road, $369,900

MONROVIA

3903 Millstone Circle, $726,000

12101 Greystone Drive, $660,000

MOUNT AIRY

13974 Penn Shop Road, $645,000

13452 Old Annapolis Road, $550,000

120 S.Oak Cliff Court, $302,200

MYERSVILLE

12125 Loy Wolfe Road, $185,000

NEW MARKET

11802 Pond Crest Court, $580,000

6594 Nyasa Bend, $530,000

7002 Fox Chase Road, $520,000

6621 Rockridge Road, $486,000

URBANA

9065 Major Smith Lane, $720,000

9309 Sorrel Lane, $664,861

9311 Sorrel Lane, $627,130

3460 Sunset Ridge Drive, #413C, $571,390

3450 Timber Green Drive, $565,000

3464 Sunset Ridge Drive, #413A, $559,990

3462 Sunset Ridge Drive, #413B, $535,990

3825 Sugarloaf Parkway, $525,000

3539 Winthrop Lane, $520,000

3412 Angelica Way, #404, $456,635

3412 Angelica Way, #301, $409,865

3412 Angelica Way, #303, $400,115

WALKERSVILLE

10543 Glade Road, $536,000

209 Sandstone Drive, $410,000

7 Maryland Ave., $275,000

