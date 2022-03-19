Listing at $995,000 and closing at $1.1 million, the home at 11503 Old Annapolis Road, Frederick, is last week’s top house. Built in 2018, it has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, an open floor plan, a gourmet eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a 48-inch Thermador pro range, a family room with a cathedral ceiling and fireplace, a main level owner’s suite, a lower
level recreation room and second kitchen, a four-car attached garage, in-ground saltwater pool, a pool house and covered patio, solar panels, and a private 2-plus acre lot with panoramic views.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
7110 Ridge Crest Drive, Frederick, $915,000
2785 Hillfield Drive, Frederick, $825,000
3309 N. Hill Court, Middletown, $805,000
7805 Lois Court, Adamstown, $760,000
BRUNSWICK
710 Karn Court, $612,500
1130 Long Farm Circle, $505,000
620 Fifth Ave., $327,500
16 Peach Orchard Court, $165,000
EMMITSBURG
17523 Old Gettysburg Road, $225,000
FREDERICK
5754 Haller Place, $744,520
5760 Haller Place, $709,240
8029 Ridge Road, $690,000
126 E. Fifth St., $675,000
2619 Mill Race Road, $650,000
2520 Waterside Drive, #411, $611,000
3033 Stoners Ford Way, $605,000
5401 Woodlyn Court, $588,000
1643-A Shookstown Road, $560,000
11317 Liberty Road, $510,000
6228 Davinci St., $485,000
624 Trail Ave., $441,000
9810 Liberty Road, $440,000
5965 Krantz Drive, $438,000
1566 Andover Lane, $435,000
1031 Eastbourne Terrace, $420,000
5968 Grove Hill Road, $420,000
2491 Lakeside Drive, $395,000
547 Ellison Court, $385,000
1715 Emory St., $380,000
1311 Hillcrest Drive, $380,000
2010 Malvern Way, $375,000
114 Frederick Ave., $355,000
592 Eisenhower Drive, $351,000
104 Penwick Circle, $349,000
8204 Red Wing Court, $320,000
5627 Crestwood Court, $295,000
2630 N. Everly Drive, #5 6, $285,000
8609 Yellow Springs Road, $280,000
376 Madison St., $275,000
5665 Crabapple Drive, $230,000
8202 Blue Heron Drive, #1D, $226,000
10 W. All Saints St., #208, $165,000
1407 Key Parkway, #303, $155,000
820-M Heather Ridge Drive, #21M, $148,000
830 Heather Ridge Drive, #22K, $145,000
730-K Heather Ridge Drive, #14K, $136,000
1403-B204 Key Parkway, #204, $115,000
4210 Lime Kiln Road, $85,000
IJAMSVILLE
11115 Innsbrook Way, $740,000
2770 Loch Haven Drive, $627,750
10031 Doctor Perry Road, $472,625
MIDDLETOWN
4187 Palomina Lane, $650,000
7303 Countryside Drive, $535,000
512 W. Main St., $480,000
14 Walnut Pond Court, $475,000
8313 Myersville Road, $369,900
MONROVIA
3903 Millstone Circle, $726,000
12101 Greystone Drive, $660,000
MOUNT AIRY
13974 Penn Shop Road, $645,000
13452 Old Annapolis Road, $550,000
120 S.Oak Cliff Court, $302,200
MYERSVILLE
12125 Loy Wolfe Road, $185,000
NEW MARKET
11802 Pond Crest Court, $580,000
6594 Nyasa Bend, $530,000
7002 Fox Chase Road, $520,000
6621 Rockridge Road, $486,000
URBANA
9065 Major Smith Lane, $720,000
9309 Sorrel Lane, $664,861
9311 Sorrel Lane, $627,130
3460 Sunset Ridge Drive, #413C, $571,390
3450 Timber Green Drive, $565,000
3464 Sunset Ridge Drive, #413A, $559,990
3462 Sunset Ridge Drive, #413B, $535,990
3825 Sugarloaf Parkway, $525,000
3539 Winthrop Lane, $520,000
3412 Angelica Way, #404, $456,635
3412 Angelica Way, #301, $409,865
3412 Angelica Way, #303, $400,115
WALKERSVILLE
10543 Glade Road, $536,000
209 Sandstone Drive, $410,000
7 Maryland Ave., $275,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.