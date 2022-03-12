031222TopHouse

This ranch-style home sits on 26-plus acres, and it has a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and an open concept floor plan.

Closing at $1.15 million, the ranch-style home at 10915 Fingerboard Road, Monrovia, is last week’s top house. The list price was $1.1 million. Set on nearly 27 acres, this brick and stone custom home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Features include a main level office, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace in the family room which overlooks the patio, an open concept floor plan, eat-in gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and custom cabinetry, a primary suite with a tiled Roman shower, and a lower level with a full kitchen, bedroom and a bathroom making it ideal for an in-law suite.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5

25440 Old Hundred Road, Dickerson, $938,888

6951 Merle Court, New Market, $816,590

5763 Hawk Ridge Road, Frederick, $765,995

6974 Merle Court, New Market, $754,592

ADAMSTOWN

5624 Haddington Drive, $665,000

2919 Flint Hill Road, $450,000

BRUNSWICK

1137 Dargon Quarry Lane, $640,000

9 10th Ave., $396,900

531 W. Potomac St., $295,000

CLARKSBURG

14425 Lewisdale Road, $623,000

FREDERICK

5330 Striped Maple St., $719,590

5313 Striped Maple St., $716,195

6730 American Holly Drive, $690,780

1817 River Mist Court, $653,000

2661 Front Shed Drive, $628,283

1019 Holden Road, $617,500

6137 Dock St., $586,235

614 Bushytail Drive, $542,000

6123 Aster View Lane, $509,490

6121 Aster View Lane, $506,990

6129 Dock St., $500,735

7122 Delegate Place, $494,990

13 E. South St., $455,000

2511 Emerson Drive, $420,000

6523 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $385,000

35 E. All Saints St., #116, $379,900

416 Sherman Ave., $375,000

2418 Lakeside Drive, $367,500

406 Pearl St., $360,000

6214 White Oak Drive, $350,000

235 S. Market St., $336,000

402 Cranberry St., $330,000

437 Carrollton Drive, $318,000

6212 Adelay Court West, $315,000

506 Beebe Court, $285,000

1702 Springhouse Court, $281,000

2509 Coach House Way, #3A, $277,000

5767 Sunset View Lane, $250,000

5630 Avonshire Place, #C, $232,000

1133 Providence Court, $188,000

802 Stratford Way, #J, $186,000

IJAMSVILLE

4811 Mussetter Road, $739,000

6978 Merle Court, $722,785

JEFFERSON

3614 Buckley Drive, $642,500

KNOXVILLE

4222 Catholic Church Road, $675,000

MIDDLETOWN

117 E. Main St., $180,000

MONROVIA

10912 Veranda Lane, $715,000

4946 Tall Oaks Drive, $520,000

MOUNT AIRY

1226 Oak View Drive, $325,000

MYERSVILLE

718 Rocky Fountain Drive, $510,000

7 Main St., $281,500

NEW MARKET

6963 Merle Court, $671,970

6805 Forest Park Court, $630,000

11236 Country Club Road, $576,000

6072 Fallfish St., #B, $511,055

10682 Brewerton Lane, #B, $469,745

THURMONT

12 Ironmaster Drive, $402,000

11338 Hessong Bridge Road, $335,000

162 N. Altamont Ave., $155,000

URBANA

3907 Shawfield Lane, $700,000

3962 Triton St., $700,000

9140 Kenway Lane, $575,000

9609 Atterbury Lane, $485,000

3412 Angelica Way, #402, $459,980

3412 Angelica Way, #204, #397,035

3412 Angelica Way, #201, $379,365

3412 Angelica Way, #203, $377,090

3412 Angelica Way, #101, $368,765

3412 Angelica Way, #102, $354,560

WALKERSVILLE

9946 Kelly Road, $500,000

9906 Dublin Road, $487,000

WOODSBORO

322 Copper Oaks Drive, $500,000

