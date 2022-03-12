Closing at $1.15 million, the ranch-style home at 10915 Fingerboard Road, Monrovia, is last week’s top house. The list price was $1.1 million. Set on nearly 27 acres, this brick and stone custom home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Features include a main level office, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace in the family room which overlooks the patio, an open concept floor plan, eat-in gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and custom cabinetry, a primary suite with a tiled Roman shower, and a lower level with a full kitchen, bedroom and a bathroom making it ideal for an in-law suite.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
25440 Old Hundred Road, Dickerson, $938,888
6951 Merle Court, New Market, $816,590
5763 Hawk Ridge Road, Frederick, $765,995
6974 Merle Court, New Market, $754,592
ADAMSTOWN
5624 Haddington Drive, $665,000
2919 Flint Hill Road, $450,000
BRUNSWICK
1137 Dargon Quarry Lane, $640,000
9 10th Ave., $396,900
531 W. Potomac St., $295,000
CLARKSBURG
14425 Lewisdale Road, $623,000
FREDERICK
5330 Striped Maple St., $719,590
5313 Striped Maple St., $716,195
6730 American Holly Drive, $690,780
1817 River Mist Court, $653,000
2661 Front Shed Drive, $628,283
1019 Holden Road, $617,500
6137 Dock St., $586,235
614 Bushytail Drive, $542,000
6123 Aster View Lane, $509,490
6121 Aster View Lane, $506,990
6129 Dock St., $500,735
7122 Delegate Place, $494,990
13 E. South St., $455,000
2511 Emerson Drive, $420,000
6523 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $385,000
35 E. All Saints St., #116, $379,900
416 Sherman Ave., $375,000
2418 Lakeside Drive, $367,500
406 Pearl St., $360,000
6214 White Oak Drive, $350,000
235 S. Market St., $336,000
402 Cranberry St., $330,000
437 Carrollton Drive, $318,000
6212 Adelay Court West, $315,000
506 Beebe Court, $285,000
1702 Springhouse Court, $281,000
2509 Coach House Way, #3A, $277,000
5767 Sunset View Lane, $250,000
5630 Avonshire Place, #C, $232,000
1133 Providence Court, $188,000
802 Stratford Way, #J, $186,000
IJAMSVILLE
4811 Mussetter Road, $739,000
6978 Merle Court, $722,785
JEFFERSON
3614 Buckley Drive, $642,500
KNOXVILLE
4222 Catholic Church Road, $675,000
MIDDLETOWN
117 E. Main St., $180,000
MONROVIA
10912 Veranda Lane, $715,000
4946 Tall Oaks Drive, $520,000
MOUNT AIRY
1226 Oak View Drive, $325,000
MYERSVILLE
718 Rocky Fountain Drive, $510,000
7 Main St., $281,500
NEW MARKET
6963 Merle Court, $671,970
6805 Forest Park Court, $630,000
11236 Country Club Road, $576,000
6072 Fallfish St., #B, $511,055
10682 Brewerton Lane, #B, $469,745
THURMONT
12 Ironmaster Drive, $402,000
11338 Hessong Bridge Road, $335,000
162 N. Altamont Ave., $155,000
URBANA
3907 Shawfield Lane, $700,000
3962 Triton St., $700,000
9140 Kenway Lane, $575,000
9609 Atterbury Lane, $485,000
3412 Angelica Way, #402, $459,980
3412 Angelica Way, #204, #397,035
3412 Angelica Way, #201, $379,365
3412 Angelica Way, #203, $377,090
3412 Angelica Way, #101, $368,765
3412 Angelica Way, #102, $354,560
WALKERSVILLE
9946 Kelly Road, $500,000
9906 Dublin Road, $487,000
WOODSBORO
322 Copper Oaks Drive, $500,000
