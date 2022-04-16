041622TopHouse

Built in 2014, this home has 4-plus acres, a wine cellar, a game room and panoramic views.

Custom built in 2014, the home at 7235 Woodville Road, Mount Airy, listed and closed at $1.35 million. Built on 4-plus private acres, the home has four bedrooms, each with their own full bath. The master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet and an attached office/sitting room. The open concept dining, kitchen and living area has lots of natural light and panoramic views. The basement features 2,000-square-feet of finished living space with one bedroom, office, bar/kitchen, wine cellar, game room, living area and tons of storage space. The lower level walks out to the in-ground pool deck and Tiki bar. This energy efficient home features geothermal heating and cooling.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5

6763 Accipiter Drive, New Market, $1,062,500

5609 Pine Bluff Court, Frederick, $953,000

1681 Double Bank Road, Frederick, $935,561

9706 Wyndham Drive, Urbana, $875,000

BRUNSWICK

809 Kaplon Court, $845,545

702 Kaplon Court, $767,769

816 Kaplon Court, $753,229

527 Potomac View Parkway, $520,000

829 Second Ave., $405,000

420 Ninth Ave., $345,000

1116 Second Ave., $214,000

FREDERICK

730 Holden Road, $803,500

1680 Double Bank Road, $772,628

2665 Front Shed Drive, $766,150

1678 Double Bank Road, $705,452

5323 Striped Maple St., $687,480

2197 Tuscarora Drive, $650,000

6423 Madigan Trail, $625,000

232 E. Patrick St., $620,000

1685 Double Bank Road, $619,721

929 Holden Road, $610,290

431 Delaware Road, $600,000

7922 Edgewood Church Road, $570,000

6122 Margarita Way, $546,720

6057 Murray Terrace, $539,675

5354 Red Mulberry Way, $515,000

6051 Murray Terrace, $504,380

5042 Macdonough Place, $500,725

1207 Futurity St., $500,000

1416 Crescent Spot Lane, $498,000

6053 Murray Terrace, $497,880

7503 Somerset Terrace, $480,000

6055 Murray Terrace, $478,735

6600 Gooseander Court, $466,000

4746 Cambria Road, $460,000

1407 Willow Oak Drive, $433,000

1624 Shookstown Road, $427,000

5001 Reels Mill Road, $419,900

1809 Spruce Peak Way, $400,000

909 Jubal Way, $400,000

1785 Stonehave Lane, $400,000

5775 Barts Way, $400,000

8009 Admiralty Place, $369,900

7223 Black Creek Lane, $365,000

5797 Indian Cedar Court, $365,000

5778 Indian Cedar Court, $365,000

6846 Snow Goose Court, $360,000

9431 Birchwood Lane, $350,000

4 Victoria Square, $350,000

5444 Lyndale Way, $345,000

8268 Black Haw Court, $335,000

116 Mountain Creek Circle, $329,000

412-A Center St., $320,000

96 Victoria Square, $314,150

6703 Mallard Court, $310,000

424 Shannon Court, $300,000

4839 Hiteshow Drive, #203, $295,000

6109 Springwater Place, #2204, $265,000

6508-D Wiltshire Drive, $257,000

2513 Shelley Circle, #9-2B, $253,000

6125-D Springwater Place, $251,000

2508 Coach House Way, #1D, $251,000

148 B&O Ave., $244,000

370 Madison St., $223,600

372 Madison St., $223,600

2137 Wainwright Court, #1C, $222,500

2133 Wainwright Court, #BC, $205,000

5937 Bartonsville Road, $193,000

810-J Heather Ridge Drive, #20J, $155,000

JEFFERSON

3703 Boyington Drive, $555,000

4814 Amesbury Way, $375,000

MIDDLETOWN

613 Glenbrook Drive, $775,000

MONROVIA

4512 Seths Folly Drive, $807,500

3250 Kemptown Church Road, $785,000

3720 Blueberry Drive, $405,000

MOUNT AIRY

5164 Almeria Court, $835,000

4035 Lomar Drive, $780,000

7943 Dollyhyde Road, $625,000

12707 Davis Court, $470,000

NEW MARKET

11097 Sanandrew Drive, $775,000

11009 Country Club Road, $760,100

6950 Merle Court, $749,990

6731 Ridgecrest Road, $700,000

6979 Merle Court, $663,449

6975 Merle Court, $641,894

6965 Merle Court, $622,770

6010 Goshawk St., $587,935

6061 Piscataway St., $567,800

6068 Fallfish Court, #D, $516,570

6066 Fallfish Court, $505,395

5745 Elizabethan Circle, $490,000

10694 Brewerton Lane, $477,975

6070 Fallfish Court, $472,925

6065 Piscataway St., $472,705

10428 Quillback St., $449,990

7129 Bodkin Way, $438,100

7127 Bodkin Way, $434,990

10690 Brewerton Lane, $431,925

7123 Bodkin Way, $429,755

10802 Lake Court East, $425,000

9 E. North Alley, $180,500

THURMONT

5 Catoctin Highlands Circle, $258,500

178 N. Altamont Ave., $195,000

URBANA

3964 Mount Nevis Pass, $851,000

3816 Addison Woods Road, $512,000

9604 Atterbury Lane, $490,000

9503 Hyde Place, $430,000

WALKERSVILLE

236 Vista Glen Road, $782,385

238 Vista Glen Road, $735,220

240 Vista Glen Road, $706,350

9013 Grape Creek Road, $610,000

201 White Ferry Court, $580,000

5921 Garden Walk Drive, $491,578

19 Main St., $475,000

9 Main St., $340,000

WOODSBORO

11818 Creagerstown Road, $380,000

