Custom built in 2014, the home at 7235 Woodville Road, Mount Airy, listed and closed at $1.35 million. Built on 4-plus private acres, the home has four bedrooms, each with their own full bath. The master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet and an attached office/sitting room. The open concept dining, kitchen and living area has lots of natural light and panoramic views. The basement features 2,000-square-feet of finished living space with one bedroom, office, bar/kitchen, wine cellar, game room, living area and tons of storage space. The lower level walks out to the in-ground pool deck and Tiki bar. This energy efficient home features geothermal heating and cooling.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
6763 Accipiter Drive, New Market, $1,062,500
5609 Pine Bluff Court, Frederick, $953,000
1681 Double Bank Road, Frederick, $935,561
9706 Wyndham Drive, Urbana, $875,000
BRUNSWICK
809 Kaplon Court, $845,545
702 Kaplon Court, $767,769
816 Kaplon Court, $753,229
527 Potomac View Parkway, $520,000
829 Second Ave., $405,000
420 Ninth Ave., $345,000
1116 Second Ave., $214,000
FREDERICK
730 Holden Road, $803,500
1680 Double Bank Road, $772,628
2665 Front Shed Drive, $766,150
1678 Double Bank Road, $705,452
5323 Striped Maple St., $687,480
2197 Tuscarora Drive, $650,000
6423 Madigan Trail, $625,000
232 E. Patrick St., $620,000
1685 Double Bank Road, $619,721
929 Holden Road, $610,290
431 Delaware Road, $600,000
7922 Edgewood Church Road, $570,000
6122 Margarita Way, $546,720
6057 Murray Terrace, $539,675
5354 Red Mulberry Way, $515,000
6051 Murray Terrace, $504,380
5042 Macdonough Place, $500,725
1207 Futurity St., $500,000
1416 Crescent Spot Lane, $498,000
6053 Murray Terrace, $497,880
7503 Somerset Terrace, $480,000
6055 Murray Terrace, $478,735
6600 Gooseander Court, $466,000
4746 Cambria Road, $460,000
1407 Willow Oak Drive, $433,000
1624 Shookstown Road, $427,000
5001 Reels Mill Road, $419,900
1809 Spruce Peak Way, $400,000
909 Jubal Way, $400,000
1785 Stonehave Lane, $400,000
5775 Barts Way, $400,000
8009 Admiralty Place, $369,900
7223 Black Creek Lane, $365,000
5797 Indian Cedar Court, $365,000
5778 Indian Cedar Court, $365,000
6846 Snow Goose Court, $360,000
9431 Birchwood Lane, $350,000
4 Victoria Square, $350,000
5444 Lyndale Way, $345,000
8268 Black Haw Court, $335,000
116 Mountain Creek Circle, $329,000
412-A Center St., $320,000
96 Victoria Square, $314,150
6703 Mallard Court, $310,000
424 Shannon Court, $300,000
4839 Hiteshow Drive, #203, $295,000
6109 Springwater Place, #2204, $265,000
6508-D Wiltshire Drive, $257,000
2513 Shelley Circle, #9-2B, $253,000
6125-D Springwater Place, $251,000
2508 Coach House Way, #1D, $251,000
148 B&O Ave., $244,000
370 Madison St., $223,600
372 Madison St., $223,600
2137 Wainwright Court, #1C, $222,500
2133 Wainwright Court, #BC, $205,000
5937 Bartonsville Road, $193,000
810-J Heather Ridge Drive, #20J, $155,000
JEFFERSON
3703 Boyington Drive, $555,000
4814 Amesbury Way, $375,000
MIDDLETOWN
613 Glenbrook Drive, $775,000
MONROVIA
4512 Seths Folly Drive, $807,500
3250 Kemptown Church Road, $785,000
3720 Blueberry Drive, $405,000
MOUNT AIRY
5164 Almeria Court, $835,000
4035 Lomar Drive, $780,000
7943 Dollyhyde Road, $625,000
12707 Davis Court, $470,000
NEW MARKET
11097 Sanandrew Drive, $775,000
11009 Country Club Road, $760,100
6950 Merle Court, $749,990
6731 Ridgecrest Road, $700,000
6979 Merle Court, $663,449
6975 Merle Court, $641,894
6965 Merle Court, $622,770
6010 Goshawk St., $587,935
6061 Piscataway St., $567,800
6068 Fallfish Court, #D, $516,570
6066 Fallfish Court, $505,395
5745 Elizabethan Circle, $490,000
10694 Brewerton Lane, $477,975
6070 Fallfish Court, $472,925
6065 Piscataway St., $472,705
10428 Quillback St., $449,990
7129 Bodkin Way, $438,100
7127 Bodkin Way, $434,990
10690 Brewerton Lane, $431,925
7123 Bodkin Way, $429,755
10802 Lake Court East, $425,000
9 E. North Alley, $180,500
THURMONT
5 Catoctin Highlands Circle, $258,500
178 N. Altamont Ave., $195,000
URBANA
3964 Mount Nevis Pass, $851,000
3816 Addison Woods Road, $512,000
9604 Atterbury Lane, $490,000
9503 Hyde Place, $430,000
WALKERSVILLE
236 Vista Glen Road, $782,385
238 Vista Glen Road, $735,220
240 Vista Glen Road, $706,350
9013 Grape Creek Road, $610,000
201 White Ferry Court, $580,000
5921 Garden Walk Drive, $491,578
19 Main St., $475,000
9 Main St., $340,000
WOODSBORO
11818 Creagerstown Road, $380,000
