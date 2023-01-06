Built in 2022 on 24-plus acres, the home at 2125 Dixon Road, Frederick, is last week’s top house. Listing at $1,613,680, it closed at $1,650,749.
This Craftsman-style home has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The main floor rooms include a flex room for dining, a piano/music room or other use; a games room with a wet bar; a study, and a guest bedroom with an en suite bathroom and a wet bar.
The gourmet kitchen has two oversized islands, a huge walk-in pantry and a morning room that can easily accommodate up to a 10-person table.
Two curving staircases lead to the second floor where there is the owners’ suite complete with a wall fireplace, built-in coffee station and a Juliet balcony overlooking the grounds. Each bedroom has its own private bath. There is also a second laundry room on this level. The basement is unfinished but offers a walkout and lots of natural light for future expansion.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
2713 Hillfield Drive, Frederick, $993,010
1687 Double Bank Road, Frederick, $841,101
10858 Hook Court, New Market, $804,462
10839 Hook Court, New Market $804,445
ADAMSTOWN
2772 Washington St., $800,000
2826 Haddington Court, $744,000
5911 Laurel Court, $409,000
BRUNSWICK
8 W. Orndorff Drive, $200,000
EMMITSBURG
339 E. Main St., $249,900
FREDERICK
1421 Ricketts Road, $779,496
6468 Forest Hills Court, $710,000
426 N. Market St., $670,000
1803 Beech Court, $660,000
6608 Hunter Trail Way, $635,000
2548 Island Grove Blvd., $634,970
2074 Pomona Way, $589,990
812 Lindley Road, $580,000
2077 Pomona Way, $579,990
8359 Yellow Springs Road, $565,832
5236 Kingsbrook Drive, $550,000
626 Angelwing Lane, $545,000
237 E. Church St., $540,000
6711 Mount Phillip Road, $537,925
124 Crosstimber Way, $535,000
5592 Sedwick Court, $499,900
306 Furgeson Lane, $489,034
7037 Freedom Way, $442,000
5892 Bella Marie Way, $437,937
310 Furgeson Lane, $430,568
8608 E. Patrick St., $430,000
1330 Pedigree St., $429,900
1269 Apollo Drive, $426,790
6203 Quinn Road, $425,000
304 Furgeson Lane, $425,000
6797 Singletree Court, $420,000
5103 McLauren Lane, $402,500
330 Furgeson Lane, $401,107
1937 Fauna Drive, $399,990
1943 Fauna Drive, $399,990
6812 Sunnybrook Drive, $399,900
324 Furgeson Lane, $391,260
2612 S. Everly Drive, $390,000
1408 Clingmans Dome Drive, $389,900
1815 Meadowgrove Lane, $384,900
922 Cherokee Trail, $383,000
6611 Ballenger Run Blvd., $382,500
927 Mosby Drive, $370,000
1406 Clingmans Dome Drive, $369,990
1517 Cedarcrest Lane, $350,000
4604 Urbana Pike, $320,000
7934 McKaig Road, $297,500
111 Boxgrove Way, $285,000
214 Ashfield Court, $280,000
2119 Bristol Drive, #19, $260,000
1601 Berry Rose Court, #4 3A, $255,000
2400 Ellsworth Way, #3D, $253,000
502-C Leahy Court, #2C, $235,000
1133 Daffodil Drive, $200,000
IJAMSVILLE
2747 Loch Haven Drive, $455,000
JEFFERSON
3822 Jefferson Pike, $430,000
6126 Mountain Church Road, $387,900
MIDDLETOWN
31 Wagon Shed Lane, $725,000
7306 W. Springbrook Court, $285,000
MONROVIA
11108 Hazelnut Lane, $791,000
4920 Ed McClain Road, $485,000
MOUNT AIRY
12774 Barnett Drive, $800,000
3866 Turf Court South, $624,900
14456 Black Ankle Road, $539,000
13576 Deer Brook Court, $515,000
NEW MARKET
6815 Rehnquist Court, $765,000
7007 Mandalong Way, $732,960
10119 Bluegill St., $625,184
10127 Bluegill St., $590,449
6072 Goshawk St., $549,990
6969 Country Club Terrace, $530,000
6068 Goshawk St., $520,030
7236 Bodkin Way, $506,575
7232 Bodkin Way, $505,705
6070 Goshwak St., $474,990
7234 Bodkin Way, $471,725
306 Faversham Place, $467,481
8202 Morning Dew Lane, $459,900
THURMONT
127 Sunhigh Drive, $360,000
2 Old Barn Court, $295,000
113 Easy St., #14, $240,000
URBANA
3585 Katherine Way, $625,000
8589 Red Sage Way, $594,836
8909 Shady Pines Drive, $525,000
3509 Starlight St., #304, $458,135
3579 Holborn Place, $395,000
WALKERSVILLE
218 Burlington Ave., $475,000
