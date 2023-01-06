2125 Dixon Road

This Craftsman-style home, on Dixon Road, has a gourmet kitchen and two curving staircases leading to the second floor where each bedroom has its own private bath.

 Courtesy photo

Built in 2022 on 24-plus acres, the home at 2125 Dixon Road, Frederick, is last week’s top house. Listing at $1,613,680, it closed at $1,650,749.

This Craftsman-style home has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The main floor rooms include a flex room for dining, a piano/music room or other use; a games room with a wet bar; a study, and a guest bedroom with an en suite bathroom and a wet bar.

