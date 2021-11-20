112021TopHouse

This house on Thurston Road has 11-plus acres, a theater room and a screened in porch.

 Courtesy photo

Listing and closing at $1.75 million, the home at 2029 Thurston Road, Frederick, is last week’s top house. Built in 2008 on 11-plus acres near Sugarloaf Mountain, the custom-built home has four bedrooms and seven baths. Interior features include a kitchen with granite counters and a butler’s pantry, formal living and dining rooms, a theater room, main level owner’s suite, an office, an exercise room, Brazilian cherry floors, coffered ceilings and staircases with wrought iron railings. Outdoor features include a patio, screened porch, a detached covered porch with a bar, built-in grills, refrigerator and a fireplace. The large circular driveway leads to a three-car detached garage and a three-car sideload garage.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

13620 Otono Drive, Mount Airy, $874,415

11155 Innsbrook Court, Ijamsville, $850,000

11504 Gambrill Park Road, Frederick, $840,000

4805 Railway Circle, Monrovia, $796,450

BRUNSWICK

401 E. H St., $280,000

14 Peach Orchard Court, $200,000

EMMITSBURG

571 Timbermill Court, $558,030

17026 Eylers Valley Road, $335,000

FREDERICK

5794 Haller Place, $739,520

8609 Randell Ridge Road, $696,095

901 Holden Road, #198, $658,590

2411 Longfellow Court, $593,000

3042 Stoners Ford Way, $566,000

1803 Cyril Court, $539,000

4926 Elmer Derr Road, $538,900

1003 Lindfield Drive, $527,500

5839 Jefferson Technology Blvd., $519,606

1808 N. Greenleese Drive, $499,990

5638 Scott Ridge Place, $490,000

1400 Silverspot Court, $490,000

3028 Stoners Ford Way, $485,000

7104 Delegate Place, $477,650

5051 Macdonough Place, $477,650

2127 Artillery Road, $465,000

8004 Sunnybrook Court, $450,000

4621 Cambria Road, $440,000

4655 Calisto Way, $425,000

748 Tatum Court, $415,840

8041 Admiralty Place, $400,000

4891 Hiteshow Drive, $390,000

4909 Small Gains Way, $390,000

594 Over Ridge Drive, $387,000

740 Tatum Court, $376,214

236 E. Church St., $370,000

1811 Rustic Hill Court, $367,500

603 Biggs Ave., $365,000

1722 Emory St. $365,000

744 Tatum Court, $363,062

38 E. Third St., $360,000

7974 Parkland Place, $355,000

1574 Wheyfield Drive, $351,000

159 Fieldstone Court, $350,000

2733 Thurston Road, $350,000

2049 Spring Run Circle, $350,000

2008 Malvern Way, $346,000

6001 Quinn Road, $345,000

611 Biggs Ave., $345,000

839 Briar Court, $330,000

2250 Bear Den Road, #113, $319,900

6460 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $315,000

1303 Taney Ave., $315,000

6441 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $312,500

111 Whiskey Creek Circle, $310,000

8218 Red Wing Court, $290,000

1232 Oakwood Drive, $286,000

857 Waterford Drive, $285,000

241 Canfield Terrace, $280,000

6716 Fallow Hill Court, $270,000

1007 Barnham Way, $270,000

1590 Andover Lane, $259,000

115 Fairfield Drive, $240,000

212 Ashfield Court, $236,000

203 Deervalley Drive, $233,000

2503 Coleridge Drive, $230,100

1307 Hampshire Drive, #1C, $180,000

1401 Key Parkway, #201, $128,000

993-J Heather Ridge Drive, #5J, $103,000

IJAMSVILLE

2738 Loch Haven Drive, $575,000

5452 Mussetter Road, $525,000

10400 Cook Brothers Road, $350,000

JEFFERSON

4684 Newington Road, $440,000

3856 Shadywood Drive, #2A, $191,000

MIDDLETOWN

4392 Amethyst Court, $350,000

MONROVIA

11118 Hazelnut Lane, $789,150

4540 Landsdale Parkway, $585,000

12401 Lee Hill Drive, $435,000

MOUNT AIRY

4059 Lomar Drive, $525,000

201 Village Way, $405,000

4 Donalds Lane, $300,000

MYERSVILLE

12745 Spruce Run Road, $500,000

NEW MARKET

86 Rockridge Court, $628,115

7013 Eaglehead Drive, $540,380

6623 W. Lakeridge Road, $501,000

7121 Saddle Road, $501,000

5632 Morning Glory Trail, $490,000

POINT OF ROCKS

1806 Greysens Ferry Court, $520,000

THURMONT

14 Shipley Ave., $374,900

117 Laurel Ave., $355,000

13 Shipley Ave., $265,000

100 Moser Circle, $260,000

URBANA

9438 Carriage Hill St., $685,000

9312 Sorrel Lane, $663,780

3581 Shady Pines St., #411 A, $577,415

9385 Penrose St., $490,000

3629 Stone Barn Drive, $470,001

3567 Sprigg St. South, $450,000

3272 Pine Needle Circle, #303, $387,000

3561 Holborn Place, $370,000

3606 Spring Hollow Lane, $351,000

WALKERSVILLE

150 Polaris Drive, $530,000

8512 Adventure Court, $410,000

4 Georgetown Road, $310,000

116 Sandalwood Court, $235,000

WOODSBORO

312 Copper Oaks Drive, $585,000

114 Woodsboro Creagerstown Road, $250,000

