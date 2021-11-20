Listing and closing at $1.75 million, the home at 2029 Thurston Road, Frederick, is last week’s top house. Built in 2008 on 11-plus acres near Sugarloaf Mountain, the custom-built home has four bedrooms and seven baths. Interior features include a kitchen with granite counters and a butler’s pantry, formal living and dining rooms, a theater room, main level owner’s suite, an office, an exercise room, Brazilian cherry floors, coffered ceilings and staircases with wrought iron railings. Outdoor features include a patio, screened porch, a detached covered porch with a bar, built-in grills, refrigerator and a fireplace. The large circular driveway leads to a three-car detached garage and a three-car sideload garage.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
13620 Otono Drive, Mount Airy, $874,415
11155 Innsbrook Court, Ijamsville, $850,000
11504 Gambrill Park Road, Frederick, $840,000
4805 Railway Circle, Monrovia, $796,450
BRUNSWICK
401 E. H St., $280,000
14 Peach Orchard Court, $200,000
EMMITSBURG
571 Timbermill Court, $558,030
17026 Eylers Valley Road, $335,000
FREDERICK
5794 Haller Place, $739,520
8609 Randell Ridge Road, $696,095
901 Holden Road, #198, $658,590
2411 Longfellow Court, $593,000
3042 Stoners Ford Way, $566,000
1803 Cyril Court, $539,000
4926 Elmer Derr Road, $538,900
1003 Lindfield Drive, $527,500
5839 Jefferson Technology Blvd., $519,606
1808 N. Greenleese Drive, $499,990
5638 Scott Ridge Place, $490,000
1400 Silverspot Court, $490,000
3028 Stoners Ford Way, $485,000
7104 Delegate Place, $477,650
5051 Macdonough Place, $477,650
2127 Artillery Road, $465,000
8004 Sunnybrook Court, $450,000
4621 Cambria Road, $440,000
4655 Calisto Way, $425,000
748 Tatum Court, $415,840
8041 Admiralty Place, $400,000
4891 Hiteshow Drive, $390,000
4909 Small Gains Way, $390,000
594 Over Ridge Drive, $387,000
740 Tatum Court, $376,214
236 E. Church St., $370,000
1811 Rustic Hill Court, $367,500
603 Biggs Ave., $365,000
1722 Emory St. $365,000
744 Tatum Court, $363,062
38 E. Third St., $360,000
7974 Parkland Place, $355,000
1574 Wheyfield Drive, $351,000
159 Fieldstone Court, $350,000
2733 Thurston Road, $350,000
2049 Spring Run Circle, $350,000
2008 Malvern Way, $346,000
6001 Quinn Road, $345,000
611 Biggs Ave., $345,000
839 Briar Court, $330,000
2250 Bear Den Road, #113, $319,900
6460 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $315,000
1303 Taney Ave., $315,000
6441 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $312,500
111 Whiskey Creek Circle, $310,000
8218 Red Wing Court, $290,000
1232 Oakwood Drive, $286,000
857 Waterford Drive, $285,000
241 Canfield Terrace, $280,000
6716 Fallow Hill Court, $270,000
1007 Barnham Way, $270,000
1590 Andover Lane, $259,000
115 Fairfield Drive, $240,000
212 Ashfield Court, $236,000
203 Deervalley Drive, $233,000
2503 Coleridge Drive, $230,100
1307 Hampshire Drive, #1C, $180,000
1401 Key Parkway, #201, $128,000
993-J Heather Ridge Drive, #5J, $103,000
IJAMSVILLE
2738 Loch Haven Drive, $575,000
5452 Mussetter Road, $525,000
10400 Cook Brothers Road, $350,000
JEFFERSON
4684 Newington Road, $440,000
3856 Shadywood Drive, #2A, $191,000
MIDDLETOWN
4392 Amethyst Court, $350,000
MONROVIA
11118 Hazelnut Lane, $789,150
4540 Landsdale Parkway, $585,000
12401 Lee Hill Drive, $435,000
MOUNT AIRY
4059 Lomar Drive, $525,000
201 Village Way, $405,000
4 Donalds Lane, $300,000
MYERSVILLE
12745 Spruce Run Road, $500,000
NEW MARKET
86 Rockridge Court, $628,115
7013 Eaglehead Drive, $540,380
6623 W. Lakeridge Road, $501,000
7121 Saddle Road, $501,000
5632 Morning Glory Trail, $490,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1806 Greysens Ferry Court, $520,000
THURMONT
14 Shipley Ave., $374,900
117 Laurel Ave., $355,000
13 Shipley Ave., $265,000
100 Moser Circle, $260,000
URBANA
9438 Carriage Hill St., $685,000
9312 Sorrel Lane, $663,780
3581 Shady Pines St., #411 A, $577,415
9385 Penrose St., $490,000
3629 Stone Barn Drive, $470,001
3567 Sprigg St. South, $450,000
3272 Pine Needle Circle, #303, $387,000
3561 Holborn Place, $370,000
3606 Spring Hollow Lane, $351,000
WALKERSVILLE
150 Polaris Drive, $530,000
8512 Adventure Court, $410,000
4 Georgetown Road, $310,000
116 Sandalwood Court, $235,000
WOODSBORO
312 Copper Oaks Drive, $585,000
114 Woodsboro Creagerstown Road, $250,000
