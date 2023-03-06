Ryan Bonheyo
Ryan Bonheyo has opened Bonheyo Real Estate, which specializes in services for the Deaf community. He is shown on West Fourth Street in Frederick, where he has recently sold homes.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Ryan Bonheyo said he always wanted to own a business.

That dream came true about a month ago, when he opened Bonheyo Real Estate, which specializes in services for the Deaf community.

Piedmontgardener

Super smart guy. He'll do well, sees an opportunity and wants to help people and make money at the same time. Well done.

