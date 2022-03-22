Plans to convert a former school site into a senior living facility have residents of a Frederick community concerned about parking and traffic in their neighborhood.
People who live in and near the Dearbought community along Md. 26 on the north side of Frederick expressed their worries about the plans to add 193 low-income senior housing units in a meeting Monday evening with city planning staff.
The Dearbought proposal would change a master plan for the neighborhood to replace the planned school site in the 1500 block of Wheyfield Drive with the senior living units.
The 10-acre site had previously been declared surplus by Frederick County Public Schools.
The project is being planned using the state's Low Income Housing Tax Credit.
While 193 units were proposed, the applicant, Taft-Mills Group, is trying to reduce the number to around 175, said C.J. Tyree, a partner at the company.
Several people who provided comment by phone or email to Monday's virtual meeting said that parking and traffic are already a problem in the neighborhood.
Dearbought resident Lidia Miller wondered what impact adding the nearly 200 homes would have on the community.
“Increased traffic, lack of parking, and the commercial look of the building does not fit with the [aesthetic] of our neighborhood,” she wrote.
She also worried that the additional cars from the new construction will further complicate getting in and out of the busy entrance to the neighborhood.
Tara Pintar, who lives in the nearby neighborhood of River Place, said she lives in a row of townhouses that backs up to the site.
“My biggest concern with this plan is preservation of the tree-line, the additional traffic that adding so many homes would cause, and the overall negative impact of a more dense neighborhood. I find it hard to believe there is not a better location for this project,” she wrote.
The meeting was one of a series of regular updates on projects in the city's Neighborhood Advisory Councils.
Planning staff also provided updates on two other projects, both in NAC 1.
An empty bank building on Yellow Springs Road will be converted into a Starbucks, the company's fifth location in the city.
The redevelopment of the less than 1-acre lot will include interior and exterior changes, with the addition of indoor and outdoor seating and drive-through lanes, said Sharon Suarez of the Planning Department.
Most of the renovations will be internal, although the former bank's drive-throughs will be removed and new drive-through lanes put in, said Jeff Smith of the design firm Kimley-Horn.
Meanwhile, Frederick County will build a new refueling station for county vehicles at its North Montevue campus on Montevue Lane.
The new station with a canopy is located in NAC 1, but is within 500 feet of NAC 5, Suarez said.
The project will replace the current below-ground filling tanks with two new above-ground tanks and add a generator, said Will Ansalvish, project manager at the county's Division of Public Works.
The county facility will have to be approved by the city's Planning Commission, while the Starbucks project will be approved at the staff level.
(1) comment
“‘I find it hard to believe there is not a better location for this project,’ she wrote.” Why is this not surprising. Everyone knows that seniors with the lowest income drive the most.
