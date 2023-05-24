Arcadia Property
Buy Now

The Arcdia property on Buckeystown Pike south of Marcies Choice Lane. 

 Staff photo by Bill Green

A demolition permit for Arcadia, a historic mansion off Buckeystown Pike with a storied past tied to key moments in the Civil War, was catalogued by Frederick County in mid-March.

Two months later, Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater issued an executive order that temporarily halts the county from issuing a demolition permit to any building listed on a national historic register, but not a county historic register.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription