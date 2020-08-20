Despite the repeal of an Obama-era fair housing rule, local authorities in the city of Frederick and Frederick County are planning to continue their commitment to providing fair housing in the community.
The Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule was repealed by Housing and Urban Development secretary Ben Carson in late July. This effectively allows jurisdictions to self-certify their commitments to fair housing instead of filing extensive reports filled with data in order to receive federal funding from HUD, lowering the bar for accountability.
"As advocates and proponents of fair housing, we are concerned about the implications of the President's executive order, which rolls back elements of the Fair Housing Act," wrote Elin Ross, member of the city's Fair Housing Commission, in an email. "Our commission will continue efforts to publicize our role in the community and is planning additional direct outreach to ensure all residents understand their rights and their opportunities in the City of Frederick."
The Obama administration enacted the AFFH rule in 2015 to better enforce the Fair Housing Act of 1968, which prohibits discrimination in housing on the basis of protected classes such as race and requires jurisdictions to pursue efforts to reverse the effects of segregation.
Under the AFFH, jurisdictions that received funding from HUD were required to report data to the government and use that data to create a five-year plan which would address how they would specifically further fair housing goals. If they failed to do so, they would not receive their funding. The City of Frederick receives funding directly from HUD, while Frederick County receives its funding through the state of Maryland.
The city will still receive its funding – although it will not be required to submit any data or plans to HUD. Local jurisdictions can still choose to write these reports for their own analysis, according to Jarrod Elwell, director of Civic Engagement and Fair Housing at Enterprise Community Partners. However, the city does not yet have plans in place for the future, mostly because the official in charge of filing the reports has recently retired, said Mayor Michael O'Connor. But regardless of what the city turns into the federal government, O'Connor is confident the city's path forward will remain unchanged.
"It doesn’t change the city’s commitment to creating fair housing," O'Connor said.
Repealing AFFH
While Housing Secretary Ben Carson deemed the AFFH rule to be “overstepping” by the federal government, local housing officials feel differently. Milton Bailey, director of Frederick County Housing and Community Development, said the removal of the rule is a step backward.
Before the rule was revoked, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to say low-income housing would lower property values in suburbs, and suburban residents should not have to worry about their neighborhoods becoming less safe.
“History has proven that property values are not negatively impacted by the color of a person's skin who might be your next-door neighbor,” Bailey said. “And so to suggest that from a political platform perspective, that the administration is somehow not going to let integration occur within your community is not a positive step forward for greater humanity."
Under the new rule, called “Preserving Community and Neighborhood Choice,” jurisdictions are held to a significantly lower bar for furthering fair housing. The AFFH required jurisdictions to consider how they would undo segregation and create equal opportunity in low-income neighborhoods. The new rule simply asks they take “any action” to further fair housing, which could include providing “safe housing” that does not violate any civil rights laws.
Desegregating neighborhoods has always been the hardest part of the FHA to enforce, said Hilary Chapman, Housing Program Manager of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
Chapman said because the AFFH rule was so new, it didn’t have the chance to show how it would create long-term change. And while it was imperfect, it did put some steps in place for holding local jurisdictions accountable for desegregating communities.
“Our neighborhoods are still terribly segregated by race and income,” Chapman said. “And so there's a longstanding unresolved debate ... around do you give people … the option for mobility to leave neighborhoods where you have concentrated areas of poverty? Or do you invest in those neighborhoods to make them desirable and neighborhoods with opportunity?”
While the rule doesn’t go so far as to explicitly state that affordable housing cannot be built in suburban neighborhoods, it does remove reintegration and providing equal opportunities in disadvantaged neighborhoods from the definition of “furthering fair housing.”
Under those guidelines, jurisdictions could indeed build more affordable housing to meet FHA standards but place it all in low-income neighborhoods, further segregating their cities, said Kate Scott, executive director of the Equal Rights Center.
“There is a difference between not allowing current discrimination to take place, and addressing the historic legacy of housing segregation,” Scott said. “In order to do the latter work, you really have to have a strong commitment to affirmatively furthering fair housing.”
The future
Chapman doesn’t see the new rule having any large immediate effect, especially not on the D.C. Metro area, which she sees as having strong housing values. The rule is also still in the national register and has not yet been finalized.
“I think in the short term it's unlikely to change much, and I think ... whether there will be a change in the long term depends on the outcome of this 2020 election,” Chapman said.
Bailey said the way forward is for states to look at their own fair housing practices, and for local organizations to hold jurisdictions accountable as they long have. The COG Regional Fair Housing Team, under Chapman, is spearheading the effort to create a regional Analysis of impediments to Fair Housing to ensure local jurisdictions in Maryland and Virginia are doing all they can to further fair housing missions.
The plan is expected to be complete in 2021, according to a memo from the Fair Housing Team.
“I would further hope the governors take up that mantra and that senators and congresspersons alike do the same,” Bailey said.
Peter Murray, president-elect of the Frederick County Association of Realtors, said both the FCAR and the National Association of Realtors (NAR) operate by a code of conduct that prohibits discrimination, and both associations have been offering educational courses about implicit bias to help further that mission.
“As Realtors, we're really disappointed to see the repeal of the AFFH rule,” Murray said. “Our industry in no way saw this as an attack on existing homeowners and neighborhoods, but is rather a continuation of what the Fair Housing Act has sought to achieve in righting discriminatory policies of the past.”
While realtors can do their part in helping to ensure fair housing within their communities, Murray says there is still much work to be done in regards to undoing segregation and reluctance to new affordable housing developments.
“There are negative perceptions of affordable housing, or of increased housing density that are not backed up by evidence,” Murray said. “So you want to prevent that knee-jerk reaction of negativity ... and that's a challenge to do.”
Ultimately, Bailey said the county will continue to abide by whatever HUD decides, because compliance is not an option. But he is still committed to doing much more than what the new bare minimum might be to help undo the effects of unfair housing policies such as redlining and blockbusting.
“What people in this industry have been trying to do over the years is unburden American society of that reality,” Bailey said. “And unfortunately the administration seems to kind of supports... that doctorate. And we don't see that as a healthy doctorate.”
