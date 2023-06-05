Plans continue to evolve for the development of a project on the longtime site of a school on Frederick’s North Market Street.
The developer of a mostly residential project at the site of the Banner School, at 1730 N. Market St., is examining its options before a workshop with the city’s Historic Preservation Commission later this month, said Tim Kamas, of the property’s owner, the Silver Spring-based Duffie Companies.
Zoning for the property would allow 212 units, ranging from studio apartments to three-bedroom models, but a preliminary proposal determining how many units is still being discussed, Kamas said in an interview on Monday.
The company is looking at possible tax credits or other ways to add affordable housing options as part of the project, he said.
“All things are on the table right now,” he said.
The project is set to be discussed at a Historic Preservation Commission workshop on June 22 because of its location in the city’s historic preservation overlay district.
Duffie is working on its new proposal based on notes from a previous HPC workshop on April 27, Kamas said.
June’s workshop will cover issues such as the project’s location, placement and height of buildings, building footprints, and other basics, said Lisa Mroszczyk Murphy, a historic preservation planner for the city.
Once the HPC provides a Level 1 approval for those elements, the project would proceed to the city’s Planning Commission for site plan approval, then return to the HPC for a Level 2 approval of details such as facades and materials being used.
The Banner School is expected to move this summer to a new location at 217 Dill Ave., a former church that currently houses Monocacy Valley Montessori Public Charter School, while the charter school moves to another location.
The Banner School has operated out of a multi-building campus at 1730 N. Market St., near Rose Hill Manor and Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, for 30 years.
During most of that time, the school rented its facilities from the Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF), a fraternal organization founded in 19th-century England.
From 1926 until the early 2000s, the Odd Fellows ran a home for the elderly on the North Market Street campus.
Duffie Companies bought the property in November 2022 for $2.72 million, according to property records.
The property contains two lots, one of which received a Level 1 approval for a single 4-and-a-half-story building with structured parking in June 2022.
But a new plan would require a new approval for the overall design, Mroszczyk Murphy said.
More housing! Super! Which schools will this overcrowd? NFES, TJMS, TJHS
