Plans continue to evolve for development of the North Market Street site of The Banner School in Frederick.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Plans continue to evolve for the development of a project on the longtime site of a school on Frederick’s North Market Street.

The developer of a mostly residential project at the site of the Banner School, at 1730 N. Market St., is examining its options before a workshop with the city’s Historic Preservation Commission later this month, said Tim Kamas, of the property’s owner, the Silver Spring-based Duffie Companies.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

LJF0929

More housing! Super! Which schools will this overcrowd? NFES, TJMS, TJHS

