This property has 1.39 acres, an executive office, a two-story stone fireplace and an in-ground pool with a waterfall.

Listing and closing at $1.12 million, the house at 2110 Dixon Road, Frederick, is last week’s top house. This four-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath estate home is on a tree-lined 1.39-acre lot. Features include a formal dining room, a sitting room with a brick fireplace, an open kitchen with a center island, an executive office and a family room with exposed beams, a two-story stone fireplace and stunning views. The backyard is an oasis with a spacious upper level deck, lower level patio, in-ground pool with a waterfall, and a four-car side-load garage.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

3653 Aster Place, Urbana, $801,000

6355 Bannister Drive, Frederick, $730,000

9010 Mountainberry Circle, Frederick, $699,900

6662 Coldstream Drive, New Market, $671,000

ADAMSTOWN

3332 Yorkshire Court, $485,000

BRUNSWICK

1529 Crampton St., $485,680

1521 Crampton St., $422,611

1214 Shenandoah Square South, $393,000

211 Fifth Ave., $310,000

EMMITSBURG

11 Adams Ave., $275,000

201 W. Main St., $200,000

FREDERICK

5767 Haller Place, $664,915

8908 Bradford Way, $643,000

1436 Ricketts Road, $576,579

11222 Alton Road, $575,000

3951 Loch Ness Court, $555,000

1002 Furgeson Lane, $543,242

1010 Furgeson Lane, $525,860

1021 Dulaney Mill Drive, $515,000

1013 Furgeson Lane, $480,000

2001 Fauna Drive, $478,990

7126 Delegate Place, $475,000

3600 Singleton Terrace, $465,000

6742 Mount Phillip Road, $465,000

5939 Garden Walk Drive, $451,133

1756 Algonquin Road, $450,000

1447 Wheyfield Drive, $438,530

7108 Delegate Place, $437,425

7106 Delegate Place, $435,425

901 Mill Pond Road, $435,000

2183 Westham Court, $425,000

722 Tatum Court, $411,460

762 Tatum Court, $411,200

756 Tatum Court, $405,869

718 Tatum Court, $377,587

1711 Derrs Square West, $369,000

720 Tatum Court, $358,503

7077 Bradshaw Court West, $348,000

1635 Shookstown Road, $340,000

6202 Margarita Way, $319,000

219 E. Fourth St., $305,000

611 Mary St., $300,000

114 Monroe Ave., $300,000

135 Whiskey Creek Circle, $295,000

922 Seminole Road, $290,000

6210 Glen Valley Terrace, #2M, $266,000

417 Carrollton Drive, $250,000

6343 Springwater Terrace, #1024, $235,000

1605 Berry Rose Court, #3 2D, $205,000

KNOXVILLE

1326 Rosemont Drive, $371,000

MIDDLETOWN

12 Chester Court, $439,727

7 Linden Blvd., $410,000

7206 Jasper Court, $390,000

7382 Freestate Drive, $350,000

502 W. Green St., $310,000

24 Boileau Court, $295,000

MONROVIA

11781 Thomas Spring Road, $616,000

4338 Viridian Terrace, $473,000

4415 Weald Place, $465,000

12514 Fingerboard Road, $450,000

4307 Wendy Court, $400,000

MOUNT AIRY

13408 Brandon Manor Court, $605,000

4058 Lomar Drive, $556,000

NEW MARKET

5601 Bobolink Place, $520,000

10617 Brewerton Lane, $440,000

6594 E. Lakeridge Road, $379,000

6661 Coldstream Drive, $360,000

THURMONT

12606 Catoctin Furnace Road, $229,000

URBANA

3043 Herb Garden Drive, $646,490

8629 Loblolly Lane, $625,000

3041 Herb Garden Drive, $620,290

3887 Sugarloaf Parkway, $600,793

3652 Tavistock Road, $524,900

3699 Springhollow Lane, $514,000

9346 Penrose St., $465,000

WALKERSVILLE

8397 Inspiration Ave., $415,000

10329 Old Annapolis Road, $365,000

8786 Victory Court, $245,000

WOODSBORO

619 S. Main St., $600,000

