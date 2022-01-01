Listing and closing at $1.12 million, the house at 2110 Dixon Road, Frederick, is last week’s top house. This four-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath estate home is on a tree-lined 1.39-acre lot. Features include a formal dining room, a sitting room with a brick fireplace, an open kitchen with a center island, an executive office and a family room with exposed beams, a two-story stone fireplace and stunning views. The backyard is an oasis with a spacious upper level deck, lower level patio, in-ground pool with a waterfall, and a four-car side-load garage.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
3653 Aster Place, Urbana, $801,000
6355 Bannister Drive, Frederick, $730,000
9010 Mountainberry Circle, Frederick, $699,900
6662 Coldstream Drive, New Market, $671,000
ADAMSTOWN
3332 Yorkshire Court, $485,000
BRUNSWICK
1529 Crampton St., $485,680
1521 Crampton St., $422,611
1214 Shenandoah Square South, $393,000
211 Fifth Ave., $310,000
EMMITSBURG
11 Adams Ave., $275,000
201 W. Main St., $200,000
FREDERICK
5767 Haller Place, $664,915
8908 Bradford Way, $643,000
1436 Ricketts Road, $576,579
11222 Alton Road, $575,000
3951 Loch Ness Court, $555,000
1002 Furgeson Lane, $543,242
1010 Furgeson Lane, $525,860
1021 Dulaney Mill Drive, $515,000
1013 Furgeson Lane, $480,000
2001 Fauna Drive, $478,990
7126 Delegate Place, $475,000
3600 Singleton Terrace, $465,000
6742 Mount Phillip Road, $465,000
5939 Garden Walk Drive, $451,133
1756 Algonquin Road, $450,000
1447 Wheyfield Drive, $438,530
7108 Delegate Place, $437,425
7106 Delegate Place, $435,425
901 Mill Pond Road, $435,000
2183 Westham Court, $425,000
722 Tatum Court, $411,460
762 Tatum Court, $411,200
756 Tatum Court, $405,869
718 Tatum Court, $377,587
1711 Derrs Square West, $369,000
720 Tatum Court, $358,503
7077 Bradshaw Court West, $348,000
1635 Shookstown Road, $340,000
6202 Margarita Way, $319,000
219 E. Fourth St., $305,000
611 Mary St., $300,000
114 Monroe Ave., $300,000
135 Whiskey Creek Circle, $295,000
922 Seminole Road, $290,000
6210 Glen Valley Terrace, #2M, $266,000
417 Carrollton Drive, $250,000
6343 Springwater Terrace, #1024, $235,000
1605 Berry Rose Court, #3 2D, $205,000
KNOXVILLE
1326 Rosemont Drive, $371,000
MIDDLETOWN
12 Chester Court, $439,727
7 Linden Blvd., $410,000
7206 Jasper Court, $390,000
7382 Freestate Drive, $350,000
502 W. Green St., $310,000
24 Boileau Court, $295,000
MONROVIA
11781 Thomas Spring Road, $616,000
4338 Viridian Terrace, $473,000
4415 Weald Place, $465,000
12514 Fingerboard Road, $450,000
4307 Wendy Court, $400,000
MOUNT AIRY
13408 Brandon Manor Court, $605,000
4058 Lomar Drive, $556,000
NEW MARKET
5601 Bobolink Place, $520,000
10617 Brewerton Lane, $440,000
6594 E. Lakeridge Road, $379,000
6661 Coldstream Drive, $360,000
THURMONT
12606 Catoctin Furnace Road, $229,000
URBANA
3043 Herb Garden Drive, $646,490
8629 Loblolly Lane, $625,000
3041 Herb Garden Drive, $620,290
3887 Sugarloaf Parkway, $600,793
3652 Tavistock Road, $524,900
3699 Springhollow Lane, $514,000
9346 Penrose St., $465,000
WALKERSVILLE
8397 Inspiration Ave., $415,000
10329 Old Annapolis Road, $365,000
8786 Victory Court, $245,000
WOODSBORO
619 S. Main St., $600,000
