People looking for directions or other help when out and about in downtown Frederick will have a new resource, as the city and the Downtown Frederick Partnership have unveiled a new downtown ambassador program.
The ambassadors, easy to spot in their bright greenish-yellow shirts, will clean and monitor the downtown area five days a week.
Although there are only two positions right now, two more staff are expected to join next week, and they’ll likely add another two once warmer weather arrives in the summer, Downtown Frederick Partnership Executive Director Kara Norman said Friday.
The teams will be out from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays.
A cleaning team will focus on the downtown business core of Market and Patrick streets, while hospitality workers will cover more than 17 blocks of downtown, including Carroll Creek Linear Park, Everedy Square and Shab Row, Norman said.
The work will include engaging with pedestrians and visitors, collecting litter and cigarette butts, cleaning and sanitizing trash can lids, dog waste bag dispensers and other public infrastructure and providing escorts to vehicles for pedestrians when necessary, along with other jobs.
The work will change throughout the seasons, said Nigel Thomas, the operations manager for the program. They’ll help with leaf removal during the fall, do some snow removal in the winter and assist with outdoor events in the spring and summer.
Downtown obviously brings a lot of tourism, and Thomas said he’d like to have a full, good team in place by the spring.
With a soft rollout on Frosty Friday after Thanksgiving, most people they’ve dealt with so far have been from Frederick or nearby, he said.
After working as a retail manager, in the nursing field and as the owner of a landscaping business, Thomas said he’s looking forward to using his experiences in all those fields in his new role.
His work as a nurse’s aide in psychiatric and geriatric settings helps him in working with the community, greeting people and making them feel welcome, he said.
While the ambassadors’ main responsibilities will be cleaning and helping visitors, they’ll also assist with community outreach and will be able to help people experiencing homelessness get access to a shelter or a meal.
They’ll also be able to report problems to the city police, although Thomas said his staff won’t be trained to handle any law enforcement issues on their own.
“We’re just an extra pair of eyes,” he said.
Norman said they’ll be getting training next week from the Frederick Police Department on the city’s various regulations and ordinances they should watch out for.
As he seeks to fill out his staff, Thomas said he’s looking for people who enjoy working with people and working outside.
They need people who are passionate about helping the community look its best and are self-motivated, since much of their work is independent, he said.
Thomas said he’d prefer to hire local residents, but they’re willing to help people learn the area.
While the program is being run by the Downtown Frederick Partnership, it’s funded by the Partnership, the city of Frederick, the Ausherman Family Foundation, the Delaplaine Foundation, Transportation Management Services and Visit Frederick.
