A mixed-use development is being planned at 605 E. Church Street in Frederick after the property was recently purchased by The Goldstar Group, a Bethesda-based commercial real estate firm.
The developer is looking at both residential and commercial options.
The 24-acre parcel was previously owned by Frederick Health Hospital, and contains a vacant warehouse as well as the office of Frederick Health Home Care, according to a news release announcing the acquisition.
Groundbreaking is expected to begin in 2022, and Goldstar aims to have the project completed by 2024.
“We were attracted to the continued strength and momentum of the Frederick-area economy,” Michael Brodsky, chief executive officer of The Goldstar Group, said in a statement. “This site has remained vacant for many years and we intend to develop a vibrant project that will continue the development of the eastern section of the city.”
Details on the sale were not released.
