A development project for 85 units along East Street in Frederick can go forward after a vote by the city's planning commission.
The commission voted unanimously Monday night to approve the final site plan for Overlook East, also known as Wayside Apartments, which would add 85 units in the 400 block of East Patrick Street near Carroll Creek.
The project will add 48 units in one four-story building and 31 units in a second four-story building. Another six units will be added in an existing historic building known as the Schley House.
The project will include some affordable housing along with its other units.
Developer Conifer Realty is required to provide at least 11 units as moderately priced dwelling units, which will serve people making up to 60% of the average median income.
The site is separated from Carroll Creek by two city-owned properties, knows as sites J and K, which Conifer's Andrew Hanson told the planning commission in June the developer had offered to buy in 2019 and remains interested in them.
The planning commission approved several modifications before approving the site plan, on issues including the project's required setbacks from the street and the design of parking for the complex.
One modification request, on how much and what color of brick should be used on part of one of the buildings, will be continued at a planning commission meeting in July.
The aldermen approved an ordinance in March 2021 to rezone the property as mixed use and expand the Carroll Creek Overlay district to most of the area.
The rezoning case also included approval of up to 81 residential units. The master plan approved Thursday increased the number to 85 units, which keeps the project under the 120% school capacity threshold to cut off development in an area.
While the project meets the city’s adequate public facilities requirements for water line and sewer capacity and roads capacity, it failed the school adequacy test for both Spring Ridge Elementary School and Thomas Johnson High School, two of the schools to which it would send students.
However, the project is allowed to proceed if developer Wayside Apartments, LLC pays school mitigation fees, since both schools are under the 120% capacity standard used by Frederick County Public Schools.
(1) comment
Dear FNP,
East Street or East Patrick Street?
your adoring public
