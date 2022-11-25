As work on the evolution of Frederick’s East Street continues, some possibilities have raised hopes for residents and businesses, along with apprehension over what long-term changes to the area could mean.
The changes would come through the transition to a form-based code, a planning model that guides the creation of buildings and development by prioritizing how they relate to the public realm first, followed by what activities will take place inside them.
The change would emphasize moving buildings closer to the street, creating inviting areas for pedestrians, moving parking behind buildings rather than in large surface parking lots in front and connecting neighborhoods.
Residents, consultants, city officials and others participated in a multiday charette process in August, discussing a variety of topics in their vision for the East Street area and the redesign process.
An Aug. 13 workshop allowed residents to create designs, with street character and connections, public open spaces, and urban design strategies that could be developed from the current East Street layout.
The local nonprofit group East Frederick Rising, which advocates for revitalization on the east side of the city, is glad the neighborhood is getting a look from officials and planners.
“We are thrilled with the attention the city is now focusing on East Street and its future,” said Bob Robey, the organization’s vice president.
The change to a form-based code will be important to get right and reviewed very closely, Robey said.
“The devil is in the details, right?” he said.
One of the redesign’s focuses will be on making East Street and the area around it more walkable and pedestrian friendly, a change that owners of several businesses in the area said they would welcome.
Brian Ogden, who owns Attaboy Beer on Sagner Avenue, said he’s all for improving access for walkers and bicyclists in the neighborhood.
The area along Carroll Creek where Attaboy is located is walkable, but areas farther up East Street are not, he said.
“Our dog in this fight is just being able to walk to those businesses, he said.
Ogden said it seems like the city is being careful about the process of the East Street process, but the ideas remain abstract until they come to fruition.
Heather Goddard, who owns Cafe Bueno with her husband, Francisco Cisneros, said she got involved in the charette process because she wants new sidewalks throughout the East Street area.
Goddard also serves on the board of East Frederick Rising.
She said the charette process was eye-opening and informative, and the consultants seemed to take everyone’s views into consideration.
Goddard said she’s never been able to understand why the downtown has sidewalks but parts of East Street do not.
“It would be such a nice walk,” she said.
Part of making East Street more friendly for walkers and cyclists will be the construction of a Rails with Trails project that would create a shared-use path from East Eighth Street to just south of the interchange at Md. 26 and U.S. 15.
That project would ultimately include a bridge over the interchange as part of a trail that would extend out to Walkersville.
Construction of the trail and the possible construction of a linear park between Ninth Street and Delaware Road with a lot of trees would be a dramatic change, Robey said.
“That’s going to change East Street entirely,” he said.
Gentrification and rising housing costs are “definitely a concern” for people in the area as the neighborhood changes and evolves, Robey said.
Goddard said she worries that the evolution of the area could change the unique character of East Street.
She hopes the new form-based code can limit the heights of buildings and help create affordable housing in the area.
The restaurant gets a lot of lunch business from people who work nearby, she said. Goddard worries what could happen as the area changes.
She said she “would personally hate” for the area’s redesign to fundamentally change the nature of the neighborhood.
