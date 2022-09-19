The Frederick pizza restaurant Pistarro's is looking for permission from the city to change its outdoor seating area and add space to its North East Street location.
The restaurant would like to move a tented outdoor seating area that was set up during the COVID-19 pandemic from the front corner of its building to the rear corner.
It also wants to extend the patio by about 20 feet along the sidewalk of East Street, and add 940 square feet, David Lingg of Lingg Property Consulting told the city's Planning Commission at a workshop Monday.
Lingg was representing the applicants.
The project would add about 263 square feet of patio space, while the proposed addition would add 56 seats of year-round seating, according to a report prepared by the city's planning staff.
The new arrangement will have eight parking spaces, including one space that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the report said.
Lingg said he believes the applicants can do some plantings to screen the restaurant's parking lot from the city's 3rd Street Park next door.
Planning Commission Chairwoman Barbara Nicklas said she is glad the temporary tent would be moved back from its current spot, to make it less visible from the street.
The Planning Commission must review the site plan for the changes because it previously approved a minor site plan for the outdoor seating tent in December 2020.
That project included eliminating five parallel parking spaces and converting a drive aisle on the building's north side for the tent seating.
The proposed changes will come before the Planning Commission at a later date for a vote on approval.
