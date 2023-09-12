As Councilman Steve McKay works on legislation to impose a moratorium on development in Frederick County, other elected officials said Tuesday that they want more details before forming an opinion.
McKay publicly proposed the moratorium on Monday during a public meeting, saying it's needed to help the county catch up with steady growth that is overloading schools.
McKay, a Republican, said at Monday's meeting that he has support, but did not specify who else on the County Council favors the idea.
Of the five other County Council members contacted on Tuesday, only one expressed a specific stance on the idea — Vice President Kavonté Duckett, who is opposed.
In an email on Tuesday, he expressed concerns that a development moratorium could push development into the municipalities and worsen the county's shortage of affordable housing.
"A moratorium is bad policy and is not the solution we’re looking for,” Duckett, a Democrat, wrote.
Previous board
McKay cited decisions by the county's last Board of County Commissioners as causing part of the current problem.
Around 2012, McKay said Monday, the commissioners changed the process for development approval, allowing builders to pay a mitigation fee to offset the impact of their project, even if projections showed that new homes would overcrowd local schools.
The change included a sunset provision, so it would no longer apply after five years.
The school mitigation fee was put in place to make sure county leaders were putting roads and other infrastructure in place to account for growth, Blaine Young, a Republican who was the president of the commissioners, said Tuesday.
While some officials might complain about the school mitigation fee policy, “they enjoyed spending every dime,” Young said.
While the mitigation fee was in effect, the county granted a large number of Development Rights and Responsibilities Agreements (DRRAs), McKay said Monday.
The agreements let developers lock in conditions with the county that won’t change for years, even if approval processes or laws were altered later.
Some developers who secured approval then are still building, or have not started, the communities they were approved to construct, leaving the county “hamstrung” by agreements made more than a decade ago, McKay said.
Each DRRA includes a clause that says the agreement becomes temporarily void if there's a moratorium, he said.
The DRRA process was created by the state, and gave predictability for builders and the government for where growth would occur, Young said.
Growth and where it will occur is not a new issue in the county, he said, and the development of communities such as Urbana and Lake Linganore has been discussed since the 1970s.
“I can't believe we're having this discussion again,” Young said of McKay's proposed moratorium.
Former County Executive Jan Gardner, a Democrat who served on the Board of County Commissioners with Blaine Young, could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.
Market demand
Bruce Dean, a Frederick attorney who handles many land-use and development cases, said Tuesday that suggestions of a moratorium seem to be blaming home builders for the county not providing enough school seats.
“It's a pretty Draconian development for the government to take,” Dean said.
The home builders he represents are responding to market demands from people who want to live in Frederick County, he said.
He said a moratorium would send a bad message to employers who are looking to come to Frederick County and will want homes for employees.
He noted that the county's Livable Frederick master plan calls for constructing thousands more housing units.
There's only so much land in the county not in agricultural preservation easements or other agreements, and certain areas where growth can take place, Dean said.
The county should work with the Board of Education to build schools faster and more efficiently, and look at building on smaller parcels in denser developments, he said.
Danielle Adams, executive officer of the Frederick County Building Industry Association, said Tuesday she was still seeking more information on what McKay has in mind.
Other officials' views
Aside from Duckett, other county officials did not take a strong position on a moratorium, saying they, too, needed more information.
Speaking on behalf of County Executive Jessica Fitzwater on Monday, spokeswoman Vivian Laxton told the News-Post that "the administration looks forward to learning more about Council Member McKay's proposal as he makes the details available."
Council President Brad Young, a Democrat who is Blaine Young's brother, wrote in an email to the News-Post on Tuesday that he has "significant concerns about growth and the severe over-crowding it is causing at many schools."
Despite his concerns, Brad Young said, he would not make a decision on a development moratorium until the legal counsel determines if it's possible under the county code.
Councilman Jerry Donald, a Democrat, wrote in an email to the News-Post on Tuesday that he is looking forward to the details of McKay's idea, but noted that a development moratorium would not apply to the county's municipalities.
Donald said many issues that fall under the umbrella of growth in Frederick County, some of which conflict with one another.
"A moratorium may help with schools and roads getting more overcrowded, but it will probably make the affordable housing problem worse," Donald wrote.
"We could do more with affordable housing, but then we will exacerbate the school overcrowding. We have to decide which issue is most important."
Councilmember M.C. Keegan-Ayer, a Democrat, said she typically does not comment on legislation before seeing it in writing, but indicated that several council members are concerned about growth.
"We have a big storm coming in Frederick County, and we have to figure out how we are going to address it," Keegan-Ayer said.
Councilwoman Renee Knapp, a Democrat, also referenced affordable housing and school capacity in an email on Tuesday.
"Any consideration of a temporary pause in residential construction would have to be part of a larger long-term plan and informed by comprehensive fiscal analysis of the risks and benefits," Knapp wrote.
Councilman Mason Carter, a Republican, did not respond to requests for comment by phone and email on Tuesday.
Growing population
The discussion of a development moratorium comes as the county struggles with existing and projected growth.
Frederick County Public Schools added 2,224 elementary school, 1,688 middle school, and 2,060 high school students between 2012 and 2022, according to the Maryland Department of Planning.
And the departments's projections expect the county, between 2025 and 2045, to add:
- 4,676 residents ages 5 to 9
- 6,776 ages 10 to 14
- 4,685 ages 15 to 19
Frederick County recorded the largest population growth of any jurisdiction in the Washington, D.C., region between July 2021 and July 2022, with an increase of 6,669 people, according to an April report from the Stephen S. Fuller Institute.
The institute, based at George Mason University in Virginia, tracks economic issues in the Washington region.
Frederick County's gains were the largest population change in absolute numbers and as a percentage, according to the Fuller report.
The county's population is projected to grow 1.02% per year between 2025 and 2030, behind only St. Mary's, Charles, Cecil, and Wicomico counties, according to December 2022 projections from the state planning department.
But while the other counties' highest projected growth in that period is Charles County's 10,380 residents, Frederick is expected to add 15,280 residents.
Legal limitations
Dave Severn, an attorney who handles local land-use and development cases, said he wants to see exactly what McKay proposes.
There are certain legal restrictions on the length and scope of moratoriums, he said.
Severn said he's seen moratoriums while new legislation is pending, or in the case of water capacity issues or other factors.
But a wide-ranging restriction would be problematic, he said.
“It's got to be related to addressing the specific issue that is of concern,” Severn said.
He said he heard from clients on Tuesday concerned about what may come.
“Whenever you say 'moratorium,' it has an immediate impact,” Severn said.
Mr. Duckett's comment that the moratorium would "worsen the county's shortage of affordable housing" is questionable. As a landlord with several properties, the shortage of affordable housing is due to the continuous rising of taxes on rental properties, insurance, etc. I do not feel comfortable putting this burden on my renters by increasing their rent. Why don't you, Mr. Duckett, propose a solution for landlords so that affordable housing can be maintained? My renters are long time, generational Frederick residents, who deserve to be able to stay within their community. I would like to see a proposal for landlords who respect their tenants and maintain properties to a high quality. These outlandish costs by the county are going to force me to sell my properties. Then affordable housing will seriously become a problem. Let's work together for Frederick County residents.
Affordable housing also means people buying houses.
The observations of Mr. Severn are correct. The County cannot adopt a moratorium and then simply walk away. Any moratorium must be a temporary pause while the County considers other land use legislation such as:
- amending the subdivision regulations to require the actual completion (not just bonding) of improvements (streets, curb & gutter, sidewalks, etc.) and the actual installation (not just bonding) of utilities (public water, sewer & stormwater facilities, etc.) before final plat approval (Nonbelievers, see §§5-102(c)(7) & 5-204(c)(1) of the Land Use Article of the Maryland Code);
- a countywide school APFO;
- a countywide traffic APFO;
- a review of the County's Comprehensive Plan;
- a comprehensive rezoning; and
- a comprehensive review of the County's Water & Sewerage Plan.
I tried sending you an email but the address I have is apparently too old. If you wish, you can reach me at stevemckay@comcast.net.
More development = higher taxes. End of story.
Yep [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Dallas and Houston and their surrounding metro areas have lower taxes than we do yet there’s far more new development taking place in those areas than around here.
Also taxes are ok as long as there’s tangible return on investment. The problem here is that taxes are high yet roads are crumbling in have inadequate capacity.
And again, Texas has massive oil revenues to offset taxes. Look at the total budget of Texas, not just the taxes.
It is quite obvious by the comments yesterday and today and the comments of the our elected representatives that the human mind is incapable of rendering a decision that will satisfy all those affected. Therefore using the phrase “ The future is now” I would suggest that the sponsor of this bill input all the variables concerning this bill into ChatGTP. Human intelligence will not solve this problem, but AI will. AI will be controlling much of everyday life in the future , so might as well get a head start .
I'm not sure it was your intent, but this actually made me laugh.
[thumbup]
Hahahahahaha!! Another classic![beam]
The developers blame the county for "not providing enough schools", but the developers are the ones walking away with the money, so how exactly is the county supposed to build the schools ahead of time? Building a school is a long, expensive and complex process. They cannot just have Amazon deliver one as soon as a developer is done building housing (which is quick and cheap by comparison) on whatever piece of land happened to come up for sale. If developers do not want a moratorium, they should come up with an offer for funding schools to support their highly profitable developments.
One thing for the school system to consider is cookie cutter schools. One design; build five of them. No need to have a bunch of bespoke school designs.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Exactly, shiftless. The perpetual use of portables (a.k.a. trailers, which are meant as a temporary mitigation) that carman proposes is not acceptable.
I’m not saying we should only use trailers forever. I’m saying we should build both houses and schools. But many folks who say they want to build new schools are instead attempting to stop the construction of new houses.
Shift, I think they are moving towards that concept.
The recently approved elementary school buildings have the same design, unfortunately it’s not a very good design in my opinion.
You mean we can't build 'em like the Taj Mahal - aka Oakdale?? Hahahahaha![wink]
Oakdale, linganore and Tuscarora high schools are all on the same template.
If the schools are overcrowded let's address that issue directly. If the County system isn't working then fix that and/or encourage other kinds of schools. Attacking housing construction does nothing to fix schools. Nothing. Is a moratorium even legal. Builders with permits surely are entitled to build. So the moratorium only stops new permits. Given that it is years between initial master plan permitting and occupied houses with school aged kids, any reduction in kids showing up at school from such a moratorium would not happen until maybe 2030. Such a dumb idea.
Nobody is saying a full and perpetual moratorium, peter. However, let the schools catch up for pete's sake. Carman may not care if the kids attend school in trailers, but it is an undeniable fact that the parents of those kids do. Furthermore, please address the water issues that I have referenced. Think like carman that we can simply just make more? How does that work? Remember, the builder doesn't give a rat's @$$ about what happens after the sale. They have pocketed their pieces of silver. The county and local governments have to deal with the aftermath.
The parents are worried about overcrowding but the children themselves really don’t care. And they are the ones that are actually attending the schools every day.
So, using your rationale, if the kids don't know that they are being abused then it is OK? Really, that's your thought process? If the kids don't know any better it is just all fine and dandy? Wow.
Right on Gabe!! [thumbup][thumbup]
I attended many schools with trailers. The trailers had been there for decades by the time I attended them, and remain there now decades later. Some of them have even added more trailers since then. Nobody ever complained about it.
Well that may be true in your home state of New Mexico, but not here. Trailers are meant to be temporary structures (hence the term "trailer") until the infrastructure catches up. Too bad NM didn't care enough to catch up.
Being abused is not the same as being is a school that some people deem overcrowded.
Carman Sep 13, 2023 2:17pm
Again, your linear and rigid thinking with the inability to use simile is not unexpected. Sad. The fact that you think that something is OK because a kid doesn’t know any better is even sadder. So where does that end with you? Am I debating with ChatGPT?
"for pete's sake"; I see what you did there....
[wink][innocent][cool]
Some commenters on here are indeed calling for a full and permanent stop to all new construction. Insanity.
Really? Who? I am calling for controlled growth respective of the available resources. while you advocate turning this into Fairfax County. No sale.
Loudoun County manages to build homes, schools and roads simultaneously all the time. Perhaps our elected officials out to take the short drive down route 15 and take some notes while they work on fixing the issue.
Many of us do that all the time, carman, and we reject your vision of making FredCo into NoVa. Want to plan with consideration of available resources and risk mitigation, we're all ears. Until you are willing to do that, no sale.
Mr. Samuel, I have to disagree. Let's stop any new permits for time see what filles out with what's in the pipeline, thus allowing infrastructure and school construction to catch up somewhat. It just makes sense. Just to be clear, I'm talking about the city and surrounding area where much of the school overcrowding and infrastructure deficiency is going on. Just think about it.
Peter, I depart from you on this. Having a front row seat to the degredation of the 144 Oakdale/Liganore area for the last 10 years, I think it's just fine for a big time out. I agree, wholeheartedly on the school financing piece, but it's bigger than just that, otherwise financing, correctly, a school would be the the magic key to more land in play for development.
Growth is literally the opposite of degradation.
You actually like what has happened in the area that piedmont is referring to? Wow, says a lot. It is an eyesore with awful traffic that the road was never meant to carry. Shall we declare emanant domain and raze all the houses on that road to widen it?
I have to say that I've been very disappointed at the tenor of your comments. You throw around terms like "stoopid" and "dumb" regarding a plan that you haven't seen, details you don't know, and motivations that you ignore. I've appreciated your opinions in the past and disagreement is fine, but when you cross the line into presumptuous ignorance and disrespect, then you become someone that isn't worth the time to listen to anymore.
Agree completely. Also if there’s a moratorium and all these current new developments become abandoned and neglected in a few years because construction has stopped there, then we’ve created slums. Not something anyone should aspire to. I still have nightmares remembering the housing market collapse back in 2008 to 2010. I was still in Albuquerque back then. New construction became abandoned weed and graffiti infested slums overnight. Why would we literally impose this on ourselves. Utter lunacy.
Besides applying any moratorium countywide, including within municipalities, a moratorium must apply retroactively to the date the Council initiates it. The purpose of the retroactive effective date is to remove the incentive builders & developers would otherwise have to avoid the effect of the moratorium by flooding the County & municipalities with building permit applications while the Planning Commission & County Council were considering the legislation, thereby defeating the purpose of the moratorium.
Or just not do a moratorium. Growth is not a problem that needs fixing.
OK, here is a hypothetical for you carman. You’re on a cruise and the ship hits an iceberg. There was fair warning along with data long before the collision, but the captain ignored the data, so he and the crew failed to act in time, resulting in a collision. You are now in a lifeboat that is at or near capacity, but there are people in the water that want to get in your boat. What do you do? Bring them aboard and certainly sink and drown? Or hope those folks find another boat. Please provide your rationale.
BTW, when can we see your evidence to support your statements?
The scenario you presented has no bearing on any of this. One little lifeboat in the ocean is not the same as a landmass of 660 square miles.
@ Carman Sep 13, 2023 9:12am
smh… So you are incapable of thinking in the abstract now too? That is not surprising. The issue is a plainly a lack of resources, but all you see is a boat in the ocean. Use any resource in place of the lifeboat and give us your rationale for overburdening it, especially when you know damned well that there is data warning of the consequence.
Still waiting for data to support your “argument”. When might you provide some?
Carman, I'm sorry, but go back to N.M. please!! You just don't get it. That's unfortunate too.
The things im complaining about are similar but much more extreme back in nm. Why would I go back?
The problem is not the lack of resources. It is the lack of political will to properly extract and utilize them.
The solution is simple. Turn Frederick County as blue as possible and it will result in stopping the inflow of people trying to escape Democratic run counties, like Montgomery. That is why Frederick, along with Eastern Shore Counties are growing. People want to be safe and not have their Sheriff attacked at every turn. How about just annexing Frederick County into Montgomery County and calling it a day.
Hahahahaha!! You are funny Luv!
Oh, boy! Billable hours!
[beam] public.
(I split this comment into two, because there was so much to reply to. This is #1.)
Some quotes:
"...other elected officials said Tuesday that they want more details before forming an opinion."
** What more do they need? There is no doubt our schools are way over capacity and continue to become even more overcrowded. No one disputes that.
"While some officials might complain about the school mitigation fee policy, “they enjoyed spending every dime,” Young said."
** If there were/are any complaints it is that the amount of the fee was grossly insufficient.
" The agreements (DRRAs) let developers lock in conditions with the county that won’t change for years, even if approval processes or laws were altered later."
** Actually, the DRRAs include this language:
§ 1-25-8. TERMINATION OF AGREEMENT; SUSPENSION:
"If the county governing body determines that suspension or termination is essential to ensure the public health, safety, or welfare, the county governing body may suspend or terminate an agreement after a public hearing."
" Bruce Dean, a Frederick attorney who handles many land-use and development cases, said Tuesday that suggestions of a moratorium seem to be blaming home builders for the county not providing enough school seats."
** The reason there are not enough 'seats' is that the mitigation fees were not nearly enough to cover the cost. WHY? Because developers, brokers, and others pressed to get the fees as low as they possibly could. They got their wish, and now it's coming back to bite them.
And why would anyone quote Black Book Blaine???
Frederick is headed down a dark road to the future. Not enough schools, not enough healthcare…haven’t found a doctor in 6 months…and horrible road and traffic already. Most if not all of these developers are not Marylanders. All P& Z knows is to permit permit I just don’t get it. At least MacKay sees the dimming light. So disgusted with the hideous growth ruining our quality of life. 🤬
Hideous growth? Dimming light? So the fact that people are flocking here and our town is blossoming is a problem? What I don’t get is why anyone would want to stop all this growth and progress in its tracks. Other people are allowed to move here after you do. Worrying about “overdevelopment” is textbook first world problems from people with no actual worries in life.
Why would anyone want to slow what you want to do, carman? I posted this for you yesterday. Perhaps you missed it? Myersville is under water restriction, and you wan to add more houses to an unsustainable water source?
Myersville: Myersville under mandatory restrictions as water source dries up
Frederick News-Post By Clara Niel cniel@newspost.com Sep 5, 2023 (URL too long to post but you can use the search feature in the FNP website)
Frederick:
• https://www.cityoffrederickmd.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=7340
America Is Using Up Its Groundwater Like There’s No Tomorrow
In Maryland, almost three-quarters of monitoring wells have seen their water levels drop over the past 40 years, some by more than 100 feet. Charles County, which contains fast-growing suburbs of Washington, has used most of its groundwater for homes and agriculture. And it isn’t coming back anytime soon.
“Most of the water we’re pulling out of the ground is thousands of years old,” said Jason Groth, the county’s deputy director of planning and growth management. “It’s not like it rains on Monday, and by Saturday it’s in the aquifer.”
Mr. Groth said the county, which gets the vast majority of its water from its own aquifers, will hit a point within a decade where it doesn’t have enough water.
• https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2023/08/28/climate/groundwater-drying-climate-change.html
Please provide facts to refute this...if you can.
So what if the developers are from other states. Business activity is allowed to cross state lines. They’re just states not independent counties with concrete walls around them.
*countries not counties.
Worried about school overcrowding by someone who doesn’t have or intend to have children. This is not your fight. The students go to these schools every day handle it just fine. Worrying about the wellbeing of everyone else’s children when you don’t even think anyone should have children is amusing.
Dude, give it up already. Nobody here is buying the nonsense you are trying to peddle. You have yet to produce one reference for anything you stated here or in the other thread. You deny the resource shortage issues. Why is that? I gave you plenty of references, and they weren't all from the EPA that you childishly derided. I get it, you're a butt-hurt builder from New Mexico who wants to turn Frederick County into NoVa, but FredCo ain't havin' it.
Not a builder or developer. Some people just like living in prosperous areas. This doesn’t seem irrational to me.
Wanting your area to succeed economically is not nonsense.
@ Carman Sep 13, 2023 7:47am
Not a builder or developer. Some people just like living in prosperous areas. This doesn’t seem irrational to me.
You claim to not a builder or developer, but your responses thus far have outed you. Still no references huh? Here's an easy one for you then. Please provide definitions of both progress, prosperity, and success. I mean, you keep using the nebulous terms, but fail to put them into any meaningful context. How about it?
BTW, when might we expect to see the references to support your assertions? "No water problem in Phoenix or Las Vegas" That's a hoot! [unsure][unsure][unsure]
Not everyone that likes growth works in the development industry. I work in a freakin grocery store for crying out loud. I’m passionate about growth and development, have been since childhood. Clearly not many others share my passion around here. Many seem to have the same degree of passion in the opposite direction with their apparent personal vendettas against any and all development. The fact I’m passionate about something that everyone else seems to passionately hate with similar intensity doesn’t mean I have sinister ulterior motives. Different strokes for different folks.
There may well be a water problem in Phoenix and Vegas. All I said was, the locals in those places don’t seem worried about it as they consistently elect local politicians who aren’t worried about it. That doesn’t mean that it’s not actually happening, it only means that the folks there don’t care if it is or not. On the other hand, here in Fredco Md, any water problem we may have likely pales in comparison to what Phoenix and Vegas are dealing with. Yet the folks around here are clearly very concerned about a comparably less severe problem of a similar nature. What bothers me is that in Phoenix and Vegas they have a much more serious water crisis and no one seems to bat an eye ever it, yet here in Fredco Md our water crisis is comparably less severe yet the locals are clearly losing their minds over it. Why is it that Phoenix and Vegas are almost down to their very last drop of water and continue building with no end in in sight, but here in our little Frederick County Maryland there’s a comparably less dire, but still serious, crisis, and literally almost everyone wants any and all construction to stop permanently. Why such a disparity in the mentality in these different places.
@ Carman Sep 13, 2023 8:48am
Carman sez: ”I work in a freakin grocery store for crying out loud.”
Well then, that is a possible explanation for your complete lack of understanding of resource allocation such as water resources, and your disdain for environmental issues, even when real data is put in front of you. You just don’t have the education, training, or experience to understand it. There is a difference in being passionate because you understand all of the issues (and have a mitigation plan for any downside), and being a zealot. You are not passionate. You are a zealot, and a zealot with no support. OK, so what do you do when the shelves in the canned vegetables aisle is full, but you have more in the stockroom that your manager insists be put on those same shelves immediately?
@ Carman Sep 13, 2023 9:02am
”All I said was, the locals in those places don’t seem worried about it as they consistently elect local politicians who aren’t worried about it.”
Wow, that’s not all you said, and you cannot deny it, given anyone can easily read what you posted yesterday and again today. Can you backpedal any faster? The written word can come back to bite you in the @$$. You claimed (my paraphrase) that the water crisis in those cities was made up by a bunch of NIMBYs, and supported by the EPA who makes stuff up too. Wasn’t that you? Yep, sure was. It is too bad that you are apparently incapable of learning about water tables, and understanding the data. Just because some uninformed people ignore it doesn’t make it right, or acceptable. They’re about to get effed, and it is their own damned fault for ignoring the warning signs. “They got their nice house” was all that mattered, and developers were full steam ahead. Denial is more than a river in Egypt, son.
What does Las Vegas or Phoenix do when the water ultimately runs out? Residents are already screaming about lack of water in those localities, and it was extensively covered in the news. Do you not watch the news or read a newspaper (for the news)? They want their government representatives to “do something”, but the time to “do something” had long passed. The groundwater is nearly gone, and the Colorado River is drying up. What financial catastrophe is down the road because of their and their representative’s ignorance? We see the issue in Maryland, and the data is irrefutable. Our water table in FredCo and elsewhere in MD simply cannot support unfettered growth that you so overzealously support. Again, you are a zealot who plows forward without thinking, without a plan, and ignoring the consequences.
BTW, would you continue to stand in the tracks when a freight train was coming too, just because you didn’t believe that the horn the engineer sounded was real?
Also, find any of your references yet?
Sorry, we aren't interested in being Phoenix North. That's your argument on unrestrained development.
It is unfair that other areas get to grow and prosper and we don’t.
@ Carman Sep 13, 2023 2:54pm
Please provide your definition of "growth" and "prosper". I have asked you several times to provide a definition for context, yet you have failed to do so. A betting man would think that you really have no idea what you mean, and are just using buzzwords. Prove me wrong.
Right on Mr. Natural.
Mr Natch!
This is comment 2 of 2. Quotes, continued:
"The home builders he represents are responding to market demands from people who want to live in Frederick County, he said.
He said a moratorium would send a bad message to employers who are looking to come to Frederick County and will want homes for employees.
He noted that the county's Livable Frederick master plan calls for constructing thousands more housing units."
** The demand is a problem, agreed. As I've said elsewhere -- we need to divert that demand. Encourage major employers to follow the example set by the many froward-thinking CEOs who have located their corporations in lower cost, less crowded areas like the rural South. They enjoy: lower taxes; fewer regulations; cheaper land; lower cost of living; lower labor costs; less traffic, etc. The moratorium is one way to do that!
As for the Livable Frederick master plan, plans can and do change. It's clear that FredCo is beyond full. Ideally, the population of the U.S. would voluntarily decrease to its sustainable level of about 150M, and those houses would not be needed. Unless/until that happens the growth must occur elsewhere. There are plenty of areas of the country that are actually looking to increase their population.
"Councilman Jerry Donald, a Democrat, wrote in an email to the News-Post on Tuesday that he is looking forward to the details of McKay's idea, but noted that a development moratorium would not apply to the county's municipalities."
** Actually, according to former commissioner Thompson: "If there are at least five (5) council members willing to do so and certain procedural requirements are met, the County can apply the moratorium within municipalities. Non-believers, check out section 4-111 of the Local Government Article of the Maryland Code.
"A moratorium may help with schools and roads getting more overcrowded, but it will probably make the affordable housing problem worse," Donald wrote."
** Sadly, there is a large percentage of the population that cannot, and may not ever, buy a house. See: https://www.bankrate.com/real-estate/income-needed-for-300k-home/ With a 6.5% (low) 30 year loan, they say a minimum income of $72,000 is needed (Keep in mind that this does not include a down payment or closing costs.) That's a $300K home which is probably unrealistically inexpensive.
Sure, supply and demand apply, to a point, but if we dropped 2,000 new homes onto a farm tomorrow, it's not as if they would sell for $150K, or even much less than current market value. First of all, the builders are going to want some profit. Even if they give the houses away at cost they'd still be expensive. Not to mention that if they were cheap enough for lower income buyers to afford, prospective home buyers would swarm into FredCo from all over the Baltimore/D.C. area.
The way to bring house prices down is to lower demand. If they are still too expensive, people will go elsewhere.
"We could do more with affordable housing, but then we will exacerbate the school overcrowding. We have to decide which issue is most important." (Mr. Donald)
** Exactly! We cannot build our way out of this problem.
So nobody can move here from now on because your highness doesn’t like it? Malthusian population theory has long been disproven. Adolf Hitler was one of its early adopters. His deeds matched his words on this.
Wow, Hyperbole much?
So if I am favor of growth limits, I am a Nazi?
Ok, enough already - time to back to the stock room and inventory the groceries you sell, oh yeah, don't forget to bump the price to accommodate inflation!! [rolleyes][rolleyes]
Stock clerks have no say on pricing.
They must work in produce as a "bean counter".
Just because you don’t want the local population to increase doesn’t mean nobody does. You don’t speak for all of us. The anti growth brigade is the few loud and irrational voices but the pro growthers are the silent majority here. Most of us have lives other than keyboard crusading in the local newspapers comment section. That’s why I lurked here for 12 years before breaking my silence. The irrational arguments of this comment section were becoming too much to ignore any longer.
And you only speak for developers. Irrational comments? All you have provided so far are gratuitous remarks that have been thoroughly bebunked with references. Please cite a poll where "pro-growthers" are a majority, or is that just another of your gratuitous statements that may be summarily dismissed? Keyboard crusaders? So far you are the only one for your side, and kept it up all day yesterday. Shall we debunk your nonsense all day today too?
Most reasonable people like living in good areas. How is this controversial?
Please provide your definition of "good areas". Everybody likes clean air and water, too, right? How about uncrowded schools? Think folks want that? You have already made it clear that you couldn't care less if kids attended classes in trailers. Think the current and future residents believe that? Your idea of "growth" ignores all three. Do you believe the congestion of MoCo and NoVa is desirable? If so, why?
Still waiting for your references...
Carman lives in a little world that probably encompasses a 2-mile radius - Merry-land!! Hahahahaha!!
"Most reasonable people like living in good areas." Of course. But when schools decline, public services are overburdened, water tables drop, traffic congestion becomes unbearable, those places cease being good.
....and quality of life goes into the pooper...[thumbup]
I drive 55 k miles a year and rarely venture less than 50 miles from my home on any given day. Nice try.
Almost all other areas are experiencing the so called problems you mentioned, but nobody bats an eye. Sensitivity to these non problems is unique to a small handful of areas where folks don’t have much else to worry about in life it seems.
Moco and nova are actually less congested than Fredco despite their much larger populations, because the roads in those places have higher lane capacity.
Think the current and future residents believe that? There won’t be any new residents coming in the future if we stop building new homes, sadly.
@ Carman Sep 13, 2023 1:57pm
Existential problems should be ignored so you can put some silver in your pocket? So, according to you, despite the data and warnings, we should all rush headlong to overburden what little we have left? Remember the lifeboat example that you could not comprehend? Just because some choose to ignorantly ignore the facts doesn’t mean we should all do the same. Oh, and BTW, you are in the extreme minority in your zealotry.
BTW, found any data or reports that support your gratuitous claims yet? Constantly repeating yourself, not answering questions put to you, and failing to put up supporting information when requested makes your argument pitifully weak. Do better.
Carman Sep 13, 2023 2:00pm
Sigh…carman...do you understand the concept of “build it and they will come”? Just like angiogenesis and a tumor, building bigger roads never solves the problem for long. Just like more and bigger blood vessels just allows the tumor to grow and grow until it kills you, building bigger roads just leads to more development, and the cycle continues. If you knew anything about biology or traffic control, you would know that. The lack of congestion in MoCo and NoVa that you are trying to sell is a lie that is easily disproven. Got a link to a traffic study? I guess you have never tried to go “downtown” to DC during rush hour in either of those locations. Sure there is no congestion in the “off-hours” in those places, but neither is there congestion here at those times. Come on. Quit throwing [poop] at the walls to see what sticks, and start providing supporting evidence for your claims. When do you think you could get around to doing that? You are actually a good straight-man in this issue. You set up easy statements that are incredibly easy to knock down, and don’t mind playing the fool. It also allows people to see what lengths developers will go to to attempt to bamboozle the public. FredCo ain’t havin’ it.
BTW, when do you actually work in your grocery store if you are here all the time posting nonsense. If you are posting on work time, is your shop steward UFCW shop steward aware?
We should be getting those new schools built, not stopping new homes from being built.
Carman Sep 13, 2023 2:02pm
So you believe that we will not have new residents if we don’t pave over every last green space? Why is that? Do people not move all the time? Yes, yes they do. So when they move, isn’t there an empty house for someone to move into? Why yes there is. How many people move out of Frederick in any given year? Come on, you are “passionate” about this issue, so those figures should be at your fingertips, right? So since people move out, and others move in, how do we not get new residents?
Again, well done, Mr Natch
Many desirable cities are short of lower income housing, why?
Because lower income workers move there for jobs and amenities, and long time lower income residents are priced out of rentals/buying.
(Long time residents should take precedence in any subsidized housing, in my opinion)
My hometown of Charleston, SC is a prime example of this problem.
So lower income workers commute from further away if they want better, affordable housing .
Just like FredCo residents commute to DC, because living there is unaffordable for most who live here.
I commuted when I was younger, as have a good portion of the community.
Perhaps building lower income housing in the far western area of the county or encouraging growth in Washington County and sponsoring commuter incentives is preferable to the Sisyphean effort of trying to keep up with growth here which will never happen without destroying our quality of life.
Welcome to the discussion.
