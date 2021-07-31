Built in 2011 on nearly 13 acres, the home at 9811 Baltimore National Pike, Myersville, is last week’s top house. It listed for and closed at $1.13 million. The all-brick home features a gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, five bedrooms and bathrooms, interior sprinkler and security systems, and an attached three-car garage. Outside is a heated, salt water in-ground pool and western views of the surrounding countryside from the house and the pool.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
9518 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, $900,000
14268 Harrisville Road, Mount Airy, $850,000
6609 Mackenzie Place, Ijamsville, $830,000
6720 Box Turtle Court, New Market, $820,000
BRUNSWICK
711 Karn Court, $642,000
807 Jefferson Pike, $391,137
812 Fifth Ave., $385,000
204 E. H St., $296,000
181 Fiona Way, $292,000
8 W. I St., $290,000
306 Brunswick St., $187,500
7 W. E St., $154,900
EMMITSBURG
16605 Old Emmitsburg Road, $260,000
512 E. Main St., $195,000
1 Robindale Drive, $185,000
16627 Old Emmitsburg Road, $145,000
FREDERICK
3704 Seward Lane, $728,000
5823 Haller Place, $710,950
9062 Major Smith Lane, $700,000
5518 Hawk Ridge, $650,000
8905 Remington Place, $650,000
6703 Jordan Valley Court, $641,650
5168 Constitution St., $597,740
1101 Wilcox Court, $590,000
9054 Brookhaven Court, $585,000
2420 Mill Race Road, $580,000
3053 Herb Garden Drive, $579,990
8189 Stone Ridge Drive, $575,000
9152 Kenway Lane, $570,000
5732 Guilford Garden Terrace, $568,495
226 E. Sixth St., $567,444
3013 Old Annapolis Trail, $565,000
5738 Guilford Garden Terrace, $560,495
10 Fairview Ave., $555,000
6904 Baron Court, $555,000
7806 Dance Hall Road, $550,000
5321 Henden Wood Lane, $531,771
3014 Arbor Square Drive, $515,000
9413 Carriage Hill St., $510,000
9013 Allington Manor Circle West, $510,000
5 N Jefferson St., $475,000
8115 Cambridge Drive, $465,000
6379 Walcott Lane, $456,000
1905 Gladstone St., $454,971
6538 Newton Drive, $437,500
4733 Cambria Road, $432,500
827 Dunbrooke Court, $425,000
819 Geronimo Drive, $410,000
5950 Forum Square, $385,365
6129 Pine Crest Lane, $380,000
2600 Carrington Way, $375,000
804 Trail Ave., $363,000
1762 Harvest Drive, $362,000
106 W. Fifth St., $361,000
6550 Justin Place, $360,001
105 W. 12th St., $360,000
5966 Forum Square, $358,690
916 Mosby Drive, $352,000
9433 Birchwood Lane, $350,000
134 Penwick Circle, $350,000
5928 Leben Drive, $347,000
5001 Judicial Way, $345,000
1396 Rollinghouse Drive, $325,000
9265 Ridgefield Circle, $323,000
5934 Leben Drive, $315,000
7123 Gresham Court East, $305,000
6679 Canada Goose Court, $305,000
8013 Waterview Court, $300,000
5176 Duke Court, $300,000
5954 Forum Square, $297,690
39 Apple Way, $270,000
1602 Jennings Court, $235,000
2501 Catoctin Court #5, $219,900
820 Chadwick Circle, $210,000
7005 Hames Court, $190,000
2149 Wainwright Court #2D, $185,000
124 Pine Ave., $110,000
IJAMSVILLE
11029 Gray Marsh Place, $675,000
KNOXVILLE
245 Knoxville Road, $110,000
MIDDLETOWN
7810 Ifert Drive, $701,055
8218 James St., $582,000
7209 Limestone Lane, $535,000
4486 Tulip Tree Lane, $495,000
8514 Myersville Road, $361,500
4 Wash House Circle, $340,000
511 W. Main St., $300,000
MONROVIA
3910 Millstone Circle, $725,900
12214 S. Debkay Court, $699,000
11979 Browning Court, $600,000
3125 Will Mill Terrace, $600,000
MOUNT AIRY
13776 Blythedale Drive, $495,000
104 Westridge Drive, $440,000
704 N. Warfield Drive, $400,000
13086 Old Annapolis Road, $380,000
MYERSVILLE
2114 Michael Road, $575,000
51 Ashley Way, $515,000
10211 Baltimore National Pike, $510,000
10117 Saddleridge Drive, $445,000
NEW MARKET
6872 Woodridge Road, $799,000
307 Nicholas Hall St., $772,820
11862 Hart Glen Court, $645,000
6605 Accipiter Drive, $619,167
7007 Eaglehead Drive, $595,610
6008 Fallfish Court, $549,900
5973 Eaglehead Drive, $505,000
6523 Rimrock Road, $471,000
7151 Masters Road, $430,000
169 Wicomico Court, $375,000
10807 Lake Square Court, $318,000
6631 E. Beach Drive, $290,000
NEW WINDSOR
15049 New Windsor Road, $275,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1694 Canal Run Drive, $550,000
SMITHSBURG
13803 John Kline Road, $275,000
THURMONT
13709 Strafford Drive, $340,000
15605 Kelbaugh Road, $315,000
URBANA
9221 Charterhouse Road, $800,000
WALKERSVILLE
31 W. Pennsylvania Ave., $510,000
9503 Farmingdale Ave., $472,000
