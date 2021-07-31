073121TopHouse

A saltwater in-ground pool and pastoral views are two features of the all-brick home on nearly 13 acres at 9811 Baltimore Pike, Myersville, which closed at $1.13 million.

 Photo courtesy Integrity Imaging

Built in 2011 on nearly 13 acres, the home at 9811 Baltimore National Pike, Myersville, is last week’s top house. It listed for and closed at $1.13 million. The all-brick home features a gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, five bedrooms and bathrooms, interior sprinkler and security systems, and an attached three-car garage. Outside is a heated, salt water in-ground pool and western views of the surrounding countryside from the house and the pool.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

9518 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, $900,000

14268 Harrisville Road, Mount Airy, $850,000

6609 Mackenzie Place, Ijamsville, $830,000

6720 Box Turtle Court, New Market, $820,000

BRUNSWICK

711 Karn Court, $642,000

807 Jefferson Pike, $391,137

812 Fifth Ave., $385,000

204 E. H St., $296,000

181 Fiona Way, $292,000

8 W. I St., $290,000

306 Brunswick St., $187,500

7 W. E St., $154,900

EMMITSBURG

16605 Old Emmitsburg Road, $260,000

512 E. Main St., $195,000

1 Robindale Drive, $185,000

16627 Old Emmitsburg Road, $145,000

FREDERICK

3704 Seward Lane, $728,000

5823 Haller Place, $710,950

9062 Major Smith Lane, $700,000

5518 Hawk Ridge, $650,000

8905 Remington Place, $650,000

6703 Jordan Valley Court, $641,650

5168 Constitution St., $597,740

1101 Wilcox Court, $590,000

9054 Brookhaven Court, $585,000

2420 Mill Race Road, $580,000

3053 Herb Garden Drive, $579,990

8189 Stone Ridge Drive, $575,000

9152 Kenway Lane, $570,000

5732 Guilford Garden Terrace, $568,495

226 E. Sixth St., $567,444

3013 Old Annapolis Trail, $565,000

5738 Guilford Garden Terrace, $560,495

10 Fairview Ave., $555,000

6904 Baron Court, $555,000

7806 Dance Hall Road, $550,000

5321 Henden Wood Lane, $531,771

3014 Arbor Square Drive, $515,000

9413 Carriage Hill St., $510,000

9013 Allington Manor Circle West, $510,000

5 N Jefferson St., $475,000

8115 Cambridge Drive, $465,000

6379 Walcott Lane, $456,000

1905 Gladstone St., $454,971

6538 Newton Drive, $437,500

4733 Cambria Road, $432,500

827 Dunbrooke Court, $425,000

819 Geronimo Drive, $410,000

5950 Forum Square, $385,365

6129 Pine Crest Lane, $380,000

2600 Carrington Way, $375,000

804 Trail Ave., $363,000

1762 Harvest Drive, $362,000

106 W. Fifth St., $361,000

6550 Justin Place, $360,001

105 W. 12th St., $360,000

5966 Forum Square, $358,690

916 Mosby Drive, $352,000

9433 Birchwood Lane, $350,000

134 Penwick Circle, $350,000

5928 Leben Drive, $347,000

5001 Judicial Way, $345,000

1396 Rollinghouse Drive, $325,000

9265 Ridgefield Circle, $323,000

5934 Leben Drive, $315,000

7123 Gresham Court East, $305,000

6679 Canada Goose Court, $305,000

8013 Waterview Court, $300,000

5176 Duke Court, $300,000

5954 Forum Square, $297,690

39 Apple Way, $270,000

1602 Jennings Court, $235,000

2501 Catoctin Court #5, $219,900

820 Chadwick Circle, $210,000

7005 Hames Court, $190,000

2149 Wainwright Court #2D, $185,000

124 Pine Ave., $110,000

IJAMSVILLE

11029 Gray Marsh Place, $675,000

KNOXVILLE

245 Knoxville Road, $110,000

MIDDLETOWN

7810 Ifert Drive, $701,055

8218 James St., $582,000

7209 Limestone Lane, $535,000

4486 Tulip Tree Lane, $495,000

8514 Myersville Road, $361,500

4 Wash House Circle, $340,000

511 W. Main St., $300,000

MONROVIA

3910 Millstone Circle, $725,900

12214 S. Debkay Court, $699,000

11979 Browning Court, $600,000

3125 Will Mill Terrace, $600,000

MOUNT AIRY

13776 Blythedale Drive, $495,000

104 Westridge Drive, $440,000

704 N. Warfield Drive, $400,000

13086 Old Annapolis Road, $380,000

MYERSVILLE

2114 Michael Road, $575,000

51 Ashley Way, $515,000

10211 Baltimore National Pike, $510,000

10117 Saddleridge Drive, $445,000

NEW MARKET

6872 Woodridge Road, $799,000

307 Nicholas Hall St., $772,820

11862 Hart Glen Court, $645,000

6605 Accipiter Drive, $619,167

7007 Eaglehead Drive, $595,610

6008 Fallfish Court, $549,900

5973 Eaglehead Drive, $505,000

6523 Rimrock Road, $471,000

7151 Masters Road, $430,000

169 Wicomico Court, $375,000

10807 Lake Square Court, $318,000

6631 E. Beach Drive, $290,000

NEW WINDSOR

15049 New Windsor Road, $275,000

POINT OF ROCKS

1694 Canal Run Drive, $550,000

SMITHSBURG

13803 John Kline Road, $275,000

THURMONT

13709 Strafford Drive, $340,000

15605 Kelbaugh Road, $315,000

URBANA

9221 Charterhouse Road, $800,000

WALKERSVILLE

31 W. Pennsylvania Ave., $510,000

9503 Farmingdale Ave., $472,000

