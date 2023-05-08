The entrance to County Lane on the east side of Frederick isn't much to look at today.
Near the intersection with East Church Street, the narrow street ends abruptly at a black fence with an “Authorized Personnel Only” sign hanging from it.
But as early as this fall, work could begin to make the road a key traffic corridor across the city and an entryway into downtown.
The improvement of County Lane will come as part of a plan by the city of Frederick to extend East 5th Street from where it intersects with Pine Avenue, down County Lane to East 5th Street.
The project will allow the city to enhance its grid network on it eastern end, Tracy Coleman, deputy director of public works for engineering and operations, said Monday.
The city hopes to have the project's design complete by September, and to break ground on the project by the fall as part of a “fairly aggressive” timeline, she said.
The project is partly being driven by development on the east side of the city, with several large projects underway or expected to begin construction in the coming years.
“With increasing traffic from multiple development projects in the area, East 5th Street is expected to become a significant east-west travel corridor,” Coleman wrote in a staff memo to the mayor and aldermen for a workshop last week.
When it's finished, the extension will give people another way to get in and out of the downtown area, Coleman said Monday.
The work will be done as part of a partnership with The Goldstar Group, the Bethesda-based developer of the nearby project East Church Residences.
The city and the company will basically share the $1.9 million project's cost, although the city will have some additional costs for acquiring some right-of-way and some other items, Coleman said.
The East Church Residences project — expected to add 350 residences in five buildings along East Church Street — is about 25% complete and expected to be finished in the fourth quarter of 2024, Goldstar's Michael Brodsky said Monday.
The development's main entrance will be off 7th Street, but the East 5th Street extension will give people a secondary way to access East Street and make their way into the city, Brodsky said.
A memorandum of understanding between the city and the developer for the project is expected to come before the mayor and aldermen at a June 1 public meeting.
The work will expand County Lane into a two-lane local street with parking along one side, with a sidewalk on one side of the street and a shared-use path on the other, Coleman said.
A second part of the project, which has not been scheduled, will make improvements to East 5th Street between Pine Avenue and East Street, she said.
Krizzia Sotillo, one of the owners of Diamond Auto Service, near the intersection of East Church Street and County Lane, said she will find out more about the project as it moves forward.
But having more traffic coming through the area could be good for her business and help raise awareness of it, she said.
Robert Robey, executive director of East Frederick Rising, a community group that advocates for revitalization on the east side of the city, wrote in an email Monday his group looked at possible connector routes on 5th, 6th, and 7th streets several years ago at the city's request, and found that the only viable route in the short term was on 5th Street.
There are questions how the connector would affect Food Pro's operations at its 5th Street plant, and some concern about traffic coming across East Street and into residential areas along 5th Street, he wrote.
“But in general the 5th street connector will be positive for diverting truck traffic off of East Street to get to the interstate via Monocacy Blvd. instead of using East Street,” Robey wrote.
In the long term, the city should look at extending the connection across Church Street to nearby Highland Street, he wrote.
The 5th Street extension will require using some property from a property at 430 Pine Ave., which the East Street business Krietz Auto recently bought as an extra storage and processing site.
The mayor and aldermen are scheduled to hear information at a workshop Wednesday about the removal of an Institutional zoning overlay left over from the property's time as a facility for Frederick County's public works department.
The company plans to use the site for storing vehicles, as well as some interior detailing work, said Kim Krietz, one of the company's owners.
The business was aware of the plans to extend East 5th Street when it bought the property, and the project will allow the business to move the property's entrances onto 5th Street itself, she said.
