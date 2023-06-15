As its enrollment continues to climb, Frederick County Public Schools is set to begin searching for a new high school site in the eastern part of the county.
District administrators have for years talked about the eventual need for an 11th public high school in Frederick County. But this year's draft Educational Facilities Master Plan (EFMP), a 200-page document that lays out the system's construction priorities, includes the most concrete detail about the project so far.
Under the current draft EFMP, design for the new high school would begin in 2029. A redistricting process is slated to start in 2030, and the building is set to open in the fall of 2033.
The school would relieve overcrowding at Walkersville, Linganore, Oakdale and Urbana high schools, the EFMP says.
FCPS enrollment projections predict that by 2032, those four schools together will exceed their capacity by more than 2,000 students.
Meanwhile, the maximum ideal size for a high school is 1,600 students, according to Frederick County Board of Education policy.
But that size is not set in stone. The board set the maximum ideal size for an elementary school at 700 students, for instance, but recently approved a replacement Waverley Elementary School with a capacity of more than 1,000 students.
That was because there was no land available in the city of Frederick for the district to build another elementary school.
But on Wednesday, after presenting the EFMP to school board members, FCPS Chief Operating Officer Paul Lebo said his team was confident they would be able to find a site for the new high school.
FCPS' Capital Programs department will spend the next year evaluating options and eventually choosing a site, the EFMP says.
The EFMP also notes six potential sites for new elementary schools and two potential sites for new middle schools throughout the county.
The district's fall 2022 enrollment was nearly 47,000 students. It's projected to have about 53,000 students by the fall of 2032.
High schoolers are the group expected to grow the most over the next 10 years, according to FCPS projections. The district expects it will have 2,300 more high schoolers in 2032 than it did in 2022.
And Beth Pasierb, FCPS' supervisor of facilities planning, said her team was concerned their enrollment projections might be too low. They closely monitor housing development projects around the county, she said.
Frederick County is by far the fastest growing public school system in Maryland. While most school districts have seen enrollment decrease since the pandemic, FCPS' has increased by about 10%.
The EFMP gives an overview of the county's growth over time, noting that the county issued between 1,600 and 2,000 housing permits on average each year between 1980 and 2000.
Those figures dipped during the recession, but have increased over the past five years to more than 2,400 average housing permits issued per year. In 2021, the number of permits issued reached a new high of 2,800.
"It is anticipated that this record number of new housing units will continue for the foreseeable future," the EFMP says.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
(2) comments
Agree new schools will likely be needed due to the increasing growth caused by current and previous county administrations inaction to control it. But hopefully not at the expense of any delays for existing plans, such as replacing Brunswick.
Mount Pleasant HS.
