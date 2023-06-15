As its enrollment continues to climb, Frederick County Public Schools is set to begin searching for a new high school site in the eastern part of the county.

District administrators have for years talked about the eventual need for an 11th public high school in Frederick County. But this year's draft Educational Facilities Master Plan (EFMP), a 200-page document that lays out the system's construction priorities, includes the most concrete detail about the project so far.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(2) comments

Frayou

Agree new schools will likely be needed due to the increasing growth caused by current and previous county administrations inaction to control it. But hopefully not at the expense of any delays for existing plans, such as replacing Brunswick.

Report Add Reply
AOC
AOC

Mount Pleasant HS.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription