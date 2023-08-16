Co-located campus

A rendering of one of three options for changes to the Middletown school campus. Co-location for future schools are being discussed as a way to help accommodate a growing student population in Frederick County.

 Image from Frederick County Public Schools

Frederick County Public Schools plans to work more closely with the county’s Planning Commission as the district tries to address the effects of population growth.

Officials from the district and the commission talked on Wednesday about issues such as a dearth of land for new school buildings.

FrederickFan

FCPS staff used to attend planning commission meetings regularly. Wonder when that stopped! Urban schools make sense but all kids need play space and green space.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"Frederick County Public Schools plans to work more closely with the county's Planning Commission as the district tries to address the effects of population growth on the district.

Officials from the district and the commission talked on Wednesday about issues such as a dearth of land for new school buildings.

Commissioner Sam Tressler suggested that the district consider more co-located campuses, like the planned facility in Middletown that will house both elementary and middle schoolers.

FCPS Supervisor of Facilities Planning Beth Pasierb agreed, adding that the district might have to consider a more "urban style" down the line for school architecture in the city, including buildings with two or three stories and limited outdoor space."

Limited outdoor space? Seriously? Just so we can pack in more ugly boxes?

That's incredibly sad.

Another example of greed-fueled over-development reducing our quality of life even further.

