Frederick County Public Schools plans to work more closely with the county’s Planning Commission as the district tries to address the effects of population growth.
Officials from the district and the commission talked on Wednesday about issues such as a dearth of land for new school buildings.
Commissioner Sam Tressler suggested that the district consider more co-located campuses, like the planned facility in Middletown that will house both elementary and middle schoolers.
FCPS Supervisor of Facilities Planning Beth Pasierb agreed, adding that the district might have to consider a more “urban style” down the line for school architecture in the city, including buildings with two or three stories and limited outdoor space.
School district officials explained the district’s process for projecting and planning for enrollment growth.
School district leaders and members of the Planning Commission don’t often cross paths directly, said commission Chair Craig Hicks. FCPS representatives do not regularly attend commission meetings, and vice versa.
Wednesday’s meeting was an opportunity for the commission to hear more about how FCPS is responding to rapid residential growth in Frederick County, by far the fastest-growing county in Maryland. It was a timely discussion, Hicks said.
“We’ve been encountering situations with development review where school capacity has been a big issue for the community,” he said.
The commission hasn’t been able to adequately answer some community members’ questions about that topic, Hicks added.
So, on Wednesday, FCPS’ chief operating officer and other officials presented the district’s Educational Facilities Master Plan and spoke about their strategy for accommodating an ever-increasing student body.
Pasierb explained how the district predicts annual enrollment growth for the county as a whole and for individual schools.
A lot of that process is strictly numerical, Pasierb said, and has to do with analyzing birth rates and past enrollment figures for different grade levels.
But officials also have to study the construction pipeline all over the county, and make predictions on how quickly developments that have been approved on paper will turn into neighborhoods full of new students.
“That is the part that goes beyond just math,” Pasierb said. “That’s the art in this.”
In the past 15 years, she said, the district’s countywide enrollment predictions have generally been within about 1% of the actual figures.
FCPS Chief Operating Officer Paul Lebo explained the basics of how school construction projects are funded. The district is constantly trying to balance its growing student population with the maintenance needs of its aging portfolio of buildings, he said.
“We unfortunately don’t have the luxury of focusing on capacity only,” Lebo told the commission. “It can’t just be about growth.”
FCPS has seven schools that are more than 70 years old, including two — New Midway and Parkway elementary schools — that are nearly 100 years old.
District leaders and commission members agreed that they should work to better educate the public on the complexities of FCPS’ capacity challenges. Often, Hicks said, the Planning Commission makes minor decisions about development plans that were granted blanket approval years ago.
In those cases, the commission doesn’t have the power to block a developer’s plans — even if they’re concerned about school capacity in the area.
“We’re trying to iron out, for example, how tall the light poles can be, versus whether or not the building should go in that location,” Hicks said.
The FCPS contingent offered to send a district representative to Planning Commission meetings when school capacity challenges were expected to come up. That way, they said, someone with more direct knowledge of the topic could respond to public concern.
“That’s a wonderful gesture,” commissioner Joel Rensberger said.
(2) comments
FCPS staff used to attend planning commission meetings regularly. Wonder when that stopped! Urban schools make sense but all kids need play space and green space.
Limited outdoor space? Seriously? Just so we can pack in more ugly boxes?
That's incredibly sad.
Another example of greed-fueled over-development reducing our quality of life even further.
