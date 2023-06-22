Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater on Thursday announced the formation of a work group to examine county law pertaining to data centers and other related issues.
Fitzwater also announced that she signed an executive order directing the Department of Planning and Permitting to pause, for nine months, any individual zoning map amendments that would change a landowner's property to general industrial or limited industrial.
Data centers are currently only permitted to be built in the county on land zoned general industrial or limited industrial.
The pause will "level the playing field," Fitzwater said, and give the work group the time to compile the report with recommendations for the County Council to consider, including possible changes to the law.
If the council changes laws related to data centers, all current and future data centers will be subject to the changes.
Fitzwater said the report is scheduled to be released no later than Dec. 1.
The work group will consist of 12 people. The meetings will be broadcast and will be subject to the state Open Meetings Act, she said.
Dates for the meetings have not yet been announced.
Fitzwater acknowledged that Frederick County is becoming an attractive location in the data center industry and they will continue to come to the county.
However, the county also recognizes the need for more discussion and boundaries around data centers.
"Potential data center investors deserve to know that while Frederick County welcomes their investments in our community, we will have clear guardrails to protect our environment, health and quality of life," she said. "Our transition team recognized the need to strengthen our critical digital infrastructure regulations."
The work group will look into other areas that have many data centers, such as Northern Virginia, and what it can learn from others' experience.
"The data center industry brought economic and tax benefits to Northern Virginia, and it also brought concerns about environmental sustainability, energy and water usage, noise, vibration, and impacts on the quality of life," she said.
The work group will look at the best locations for the centers and where they shouldn't be built. Finally, it will analyze what infrastructure is needed for data centers.
Fitzwater also gave an update on Quantum Loophole's unauthorized discharge of hundreds of thousands of gallons of groundwater into Tuscarora Creek and its tributaries. She said the Maryland Department of the Environment did not find any contamination in the creek.
"Frederick County government has been in regular contact with [Quantum Loophole] and MDE. I can report that [Quantum Loophole] is taking steps to prevent this kind of situation from occurring again," she said.
She also addressed a Sugarloaf Alliance lawsuit against the county over public records. She said the government complied with the court's order to release previously withheld records, but also filed a motion for the judge to reconsider the decision.
(2) comments
Well, better late than never.
mrnatural should be on this Work Group where he/she can make an impact on future zoning, for Data Centers and future growth in the County. Commenting here does nothing. I don’t know how they select members of these Work Groups but I hope that mrnatural makes his/her interest known to the CE. 👍
