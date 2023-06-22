Data Center Workgroup Announcement
County Executive Jessica Fitzwater speaks during a press conference Thursday morning, during which she announced the formation of a work group to look at data centers. The body will examine existing laws and other issues related to the critical digital infrastructure industry.

 Staff photo by Graham Cullen

Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater on Thursday announced the formation of a work group to examine county law pertaining to data centers and other related issues.

Fitzwater also announced that she signed an executive order directing the Department of Planning and Permitting to pause, for nine months, any individual zoning map amendments that would change a landowner's property to general industrial or limited industrial.

Piedmontgardener

Well, better late than never.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

mrnatural should be on this Work Group where he/she can make an impact on future zoning, for Data Centers and future growth in the County. Commenting here does nothing. I don’t know how they select members of these Work Groups but I hope that mrnatural makes his/her interest known to the CE. 👍

