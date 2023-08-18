3624 Byron Circle

This five bedroom home has stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, a rec room in the basement and updated light fixtures.

Located in the Villages of Urbana, the five bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home at 3624 Byron Circle, Urbana, is last week’s top house. Listing at $860,000, it closed at $880,000.

The home was built in 2000 and was recently updated. The main level features a refreshed kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, leathered granite countertops and a walk-in pantry. An upgraded mantel and shiplapped wall creates a focal point around the wood-burning fireplace in the family room. A large deck, located off the kitchen, overlooks the fenced backyard.

