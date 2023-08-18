Located in the Villages of Urbana, the five bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home at 3624 Byron Circle, Urbana, is last week’s top house. Listing at $860,000, it closed at $880,000.
The home was built in 2000 and was recently updated. The main level features a refreshed kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, leathered granite countertops and a walk-in pantry. An upgraded mantel and shiplapped wall creates a focal point around the wood-burning fireplace in the family room. A large deck, located off the kitchen, overlooks the fenced backyard.
Upstairs are five well-appointed, expansive bedrooms. The master suite, with walk-in closet, features an en-suite bathroom boasting a skylight, dual sink vanity, separate soaking tub, shower and a linen closet.
The basement features a large recreation room, full bathroom and a home theater setup. There is also an office/den space as well as unfinished space in the lower level.
Updates also include a newer roof, air conditioning unit, hot water heater, hardwood flooring, paint refresh, updated light fixtures, new toilets, decorative molding and more.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
7704 Saint George Place, Ijamsville, $825,000
2751 Bluegrass Way, Frederick, $822,163
9424 Kinnerton Place, Urbana, $805,000
402 W. Second St., Frederick, $800,000
BRADDOCK HEIGHTS
6923 Maryland Ave., $579,000
BRUNSWICK
307 E. Potomac St., $325,000
FREDERICK
7610 Yale Court, $785,000
5621 Jordan Blvd., $768,000
6350 Claridge Drive North, $650,000
3502 Flatwoods Drive, $615,000
2474 Five Shillings Road, $585,000
7213 E. Sundown Court, $574,900
490 Herringbone Way, $561,990
5623 Scott Ridge Place, $540,000
2485 Five Shillings Road, $539,900
6214 White Oak Drive, $500,000
7997 Pleasant Court, $488,000
1322 Panorama Point Way, $459,990
254 Stallion St., $449,425
258 Stallion St., $439,115
1209 Lawler Drive, $435,000
7257 Parkers Farm Lane, $431,000
1503 Wilmer Park Lane, $421,360
2479 Lakeside Drive, $420,000
7122 Proclamation Place, $420,000
2523 Gatwick Lane, $418,784
1505 Wilmer Park Lane, $416,255
6011 Newport Lane, $415,000
112 Rock Creek Court, $410,000
908 Cherokee Trail, $400,000
907 Cherokee Trail, $370,000
3012 Annas Terrace, $360,000
8230 Red Wing Court, $335,500
2626 Warren Way, #2 7, $330,000
5804 Drawbridge Court, $275,000
823 Stratford Way, #A, $229,000
IJAMSVILLE
5617 Broadmoor Terrace North, $799,000
JEFFERSON
3616 Carswell Place, $640,000
KNOXVILLE
1810 Point of Rocks Road, $376,000
MIDDLETOWN
122 E. Main St., $555,000
7091 Shale Court, $384,900
MONROVIA
4409 Landsdale Parkway, $750,000
12398 N. Debkay Court, $697,500
4378 Viridian Terrace, $540,000
MOUNT AIRY
4132 Larson Lane, $730,000
13270 Penn Shop Road, $645,000
13594 Skyview Terrace West, $575,000
5821 Corporal Jones Court, $565,000
MYERSVILLE
1766 Michael Road, $749,900
3512 Bittle Road, $520,000
NEW MARKET
7013 Mandalong Court, $727,118
POINT OF ROCKS
4306 Ferry Hill Court, $605,000
THURMONT
13722 Hillside Ave., $382,000
11 N. Carroll St., $275,000
125 Cody Drive, #12, $271,000
URBANA
2907 Ivy Meadow Drive, $771,225
9156 Hinks Lane, $605,000
3205 Stone Barn Drive, $575,000
3519 Starlight St., #402, $533,805
3519 Starlight St., #401, $533,140
3519 Starlight St., #403, $522,260
9507 Burgee Place, $455,000
WALKERSVILLE
10326 Old Annapolis Road, $495,000
8406 Cub Hunt Court, $485,000
8383 Curiosity Court, $482,100
8900 Successful Way, $395,000
9530 Dublin Road, $339,000
400 Chapel Court, #324, $223,000
By the numbers Number of closings: 77 Maximum closing price: $880,000 Minimum closing price: $131,000 Oldest: 11 N. Carroll St., Thurmont; and 307 E. Potomac St., Brunswick; both built in 1900.
