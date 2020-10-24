102420TopHouse

The home, located at 10925 Winmoor Court, Ijamsville, was built in 2011 and is situated on a half-acre-cul-de-sac lot.

Last week’s top house is 10925 Winmoor Court, Ijamsville. It listed and closed at $849,900. Built in 2011 on a half-acre cul-de-sac lot, the five-bedroom, five-bath home is in Windsor Knolls. Amenities include a gourmet kitchen, a family room with a stone fireplace, a luxury owner’s suite with a spa bath, and a fully finished basement with a rec room, bedroom and bath. Outside living space includes a screened deck, patio, custom koi pond and a large fenced rear yard.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

13905 Mitchell Court, Mount Airy, $701,500

9114 Bowling Green Drive, Urbana, $645,000

8404 Cub Hunt Court, Walkersville, $635,000

9806 Mahogany Run, Ijamsville, $630,000

ADAMSTOWN

5803 Underwood Court, $510,000

5506 Adamstown Commons Drive, $485,000

5781 Morland Drive North, $450,000

7925 Hope Valley Court, $375,000

BUCKEYSTOWN

3636 Buckeystown Pike, $325,000

BRUNSWICK

1143 Potomac View Parkway, $449,990

1287 Drydock St., $385,000

735 Jefferson Pike, $357,850

1305 Monocacy Crossing Parkway, $343,500

515 Ninth Ave., $285,000

106 Fiona Way, $267,472

3 E. Orndorff Drive, $170,000

419 W. Potomac St., $157,000

1002 Peach Orchard Lane, $149,000

EMMITSBURG

11336 Taneytown Pike, $303,200

FREDERICK

9583 Opossumtown Pike, $630,000

5420 Jefferson Blvd., $585,000

3026 Old Annapolis Trail, $560,000

7022 Antebellum Way, $558,460

222 Carroll Parkway, $540,000

6201 Alan Linton Blvd. West, $539,900

8221 Glen Heather Drive, $525,000

8141 Stone Ridge Drive, $496,000

2124 Infantry Drive, $476,000

1753 Algonquin Road, $475,000

7020 Allington Manor Circle East, $471,000

610 Gillespie Drive, $462,303

32 E. Fifth St., #3, $460,000

7643 Old Receiver Road, $453,000

5813 Broad Branch Way, $448,950

5311 Coronet Court, $439,900

5656 Scott Ridge Place, $419,000

7937 Old Receiver Road, $415,000

5327 Hines Road, $410,000

7041 Antebellum Way, $397,800

2512 Candle Ridge Drive, $395,000

6930 Representation Lane, $390,455

1641 Shookstown Road, $390,000

613 through 617 Chapel Alley, $375,000

6236 Davinci St., $362,283

4706 Cambria Road, $360,000

289 Davinci St., $357,924

1310 Marsalis Place, $348,001

507 Gillespie Drive, $333,176

491 E. Church St., $324,800

6560 Ballenger Run Blvd., $320,000

35 Spring Bank Ave., $316,553

1330 Orchard Way, $314,900

1736 Derrs Square East, $310,000

710 Midway Drive, $305,000

2038 Rosecrans Court, $303,000

1245 Dahlia Lane, $295,000

5932 Bartonsville Road, $295,000

7106 Collinsworth Place, $289,900

500 Primus Court, $283,000

6309 Towncrest Court, $275,000

2500 Waterside Drive, #216, $275,000

6925 Turnberry Court, $273,000

5778 Katsura Court, $255,000

2016 Malvern Way, $245,500

20 Market Space, $244,440

1635 Colonial Way, $240,000

1621 Colonial Way, $239,900

6917 Alex Court, $235,000

6490 Calverton Drive, #102, $230,000

6134 Springwater Place, #1200B, $225,000

5807 Drawbridge Court, $203,000

30 S. Court St., $200,000

502 Bradley Court, #5K, $196,100

901 Blue Leaf Court, #10 3A, $190,000

500 Bradley Court, #4F, $190,000

2149 Bristol Drive, #7, $190,000

502 Bradley Court, #5M, $185,500

606 N. Maxwell Ave., $182,500

1723 Northridge Lane, $182,000

2406 Ellsworth Way, #2B, $180,000

2100 Whitehall Road, #2D, $178,000

543 Carrollton Drive, #36, $175,000

213 E. Sixth St., $167,000

605 Himes Ave., #104, $149,900

IJAMSVILLE

2701 Loch Haven Drive, $440,500

11129 Windsor Road, $400,000

JEFFERSON

3806 Bedford Drive, $284,000

MIDDLETOWN

312 Ingalls Drive, $506,000

3 Lombardy Drive, $465,000

10 Keller Lane, $361,501

MONROVIA

4522 Seths Folly Drive, $429,000

MOUNT AIRY

4311 Langdon Drive, $300,000

MYERSVILLE

3819 Crow Rock Road, $450,000

110 Main St., $445,000

NEW MARKET

6800 Cherry Tree Court, $615,000

6507 Nightingale Court, $568,000

9716 Blandwood Way, $556,525

200 Orchard Spring Way, $530,000

306 E. Wainscot Drive, $500,000

502 Plummer St., $465,000

10661 Finn Drive, $455,000

10210 Wood Thrush Drive, $415,000

10694 Finn Drive, $415,000

5704 Kent Drive, $380,000

10803 Forest Edge Place, $367,500

10223 Old Liberty Road, $365,000

5704 Joseph Court, $294,000

NEW WINDSOR

15064 New Windsor Road, $430,000

POINT OF ROCKS

1625 Wise Road, $305,000

1621 Thomas Drive, $303,000

ROCKY RIDGE

9915 Rocky Ridge Road, $530,000

THURMONT

7819 Rocky Ridge Road, $336,152

UNION BRIDGE

8815 Green Valley Road, $485,000

11716 Bunker Hill Court, $457,000

11711 Bunker Hill Court, $350,000

URBANA

3520 Timber Green Drive, $620,000

3577 Worthington Blvd., $510,000

3716 Singleton Terrace, $400,000

9202 Tabard Place, $385,000

9620 Atterbury Lane, $353,000

9220 Landon House Way, $320,000

WALKERSVILLE

8513 Fortune Place, $230,000

103 Saratoga Place, $215,000

200 Chapel Court, #105, $167,500

WOODSBORO

203 S. Main St., $340,000

