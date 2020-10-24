Last week’s top house is 10925 Winmoor Court, Ijamsville. It listed and closed at $849,900. Built in 2011 on a half-acre cul-de-sac lot, the five-bedroom, five-bath home is in Windsor Knolls. Amenities include a gourmet kitchen, a family room with a stone fireplace, a luxury owner’s suite with a spa bath, and a fully finished basement with a rec room, bedroom and bath. Outside living space includes a screened deck, patio, custom koi pond and a large fenced rear yard.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
13905 Mitchell Court, Mount Airy, $701,500
9114 Bowling Green Drive, Urbana, $645,000
8404 Cub Hunt Court, Walkersville, $635,000
9806 Mahogany Run, Ijamsville, $630,000
ADAMSTOWN
5803 Underwood Court, $510,000
5506 Adamstown Commons Drive, $485,000
5781 Morland Drive North, $450,000
7925 Hope Valley Court, $375,000
BUCKEYSTOWN
3636 Buckeystown Pike, $325,000
BRUNSWICK
1143 Potomac View Parkway, $449,990
1287 Drydock St., $385,000
735 Jefferson Pike, $357,850
1305 Monocacy Crossing Parkway, $343,500
515 Ninth Ave., $285,000
106 Fiona Way, $267,472
3 E. Orndorff Drive, $170,000
419 W. Potomac St., $157,000
1002 Peach Orchard Lane, $149,000
EMMITSBURG
11336 Taneytown Pike, $303,200
FREDERICK
9583 Opossumtown Pike, $630,000
5420 Jefferson Blvd., $585,000
3026 Old Annapolis Trail, $560,000
7022 Antebellum Way, $558,460
222 Carroll Parkway, $540,000
6201 Alan Linton Blvd. West, $539,900
8221 Glen Heather Drive, $525,000
8141 Stone Ridge Drive, $496,000
2124 Infantry Drive, $476,000
1753 Algonquin Road, $475,000
7020 Allington Manor Circle East, $471,000
610 Gillespie Drive, $462,303
32 E. Fifth St., #3, $460,000
7643 Old Receiver Road, $453,000
5813 Broad Branch Way, $448,950
5311 Coronet Court, $439,900
5656 Scott Ridge Place, $419,000
7937 Old Receiver Road, $415,000
5327 Hines Road, $410,000
7041 Antebellum Way, $397,800
2512 Candle Ridge Drive, $395,000
6930 Representation Lane, $390,455
1641 Shookstown Road, $390,000
613 through 617 Chapel Alley, $375,000
6236 Davinci St., $362,283
4706 Cambria Road, $360,000
289 Davinci St., $357,924
1310 Marsalis Place, $348,001
507 Gillespie Drive, $333,176
491 E. Church St., $324,800
6560 Ballenger Run Blvd., $320,000
35 Spring Bank Ave., $316,553
1330 Orchard Way, $314,900
1736 Derrs Square East, $310,000
710 Midway Drive, $305,000
2038 Rosecrans Court, $303,000
1245 Dahlia Lane, $295,000
5932 Bartonsville Road, $295,000
7106 Collinsworth Place, $289,900
500 Primus Court, $283,000
6309 Towncrest Court, $275,000
2500 Waterside Drive, #216, $275,000
6925 Turnberry Court, $273,000
5778 Katsura Court, $255,000
2016 Malvern Way, $245,500
20 Market Space, $244,440
1635 Colonial Way, $240,000
1621 Colonial Way, $239,900
6917 Alex Court, $235,000
6490 Calverton Drive, #102, $230,000
6134 Springwater Place, #1200B, $225,000
5807 Drawbridge Court, $203,000
30 S. Court St., $200,000
502 Bradley Court, #5K, $196,100
901 Blue Leaf Court, #10 3A, $190,000
500 Bradley Court, #4F, $190,000
2149 Bristol Drive, #7, $190,000
502 Bradley Court, #5M, $185,500
606 N. Maxwell Ave., $182,500
1723 Northridge Lane, $182,000
2406 Ellsworth Way, #2B, $180,000
2100 Whitehall Road, #2D, $178,000
543 Carrollton Drive, #36, $175,000
213 E. Sixth St., $167,000
605 Himes Ave., #104, $149,900
IJAMSVILLE
2701 Loch Haven Drive, $440,500
11129 Windsor Road, $400,000
JEFFERSON
3806 Bedford Drive, $284,000
MIDDLETOWN
312 Ingalls Drive, $506,000
3 Lombardy Drive, $465,000
10 Keller Lane, $361,501
MONROVIA
4522 Seths Folly Drive, $429,000
MOUNT AIRY
4311 Langdon Drive, $300,000
MYERSVILLE
3819 Crow Rock Road, $450,000
110 Main St., $445,000
NEW MARKET
6800 Cherry Tree Court, $615,000
6507 Nightingale Court, $568,000
9716 Blandwood Way, $556,525
200 Orchard Spring Way, $530,000
306 E. Wainscot Drive, $500,000
502 Plummer St., $465,000
10661 Finn Drive, $455,000
10210 Wood Thrush Drive, $415,000
10694 Finn Drive, $415,000
5704 Kent Drive, $380,000
10803 Forest Edge Place, $367,500
10223 Old Liberty Road, $365,000
5704 Joseph Court, $294,000
NEW WINDSOR
15064 New Windsor Road, $430,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1625 Wise Road, $305,000
1621 Thomas Drive, $303,000
ROCKY RIDGE
9915 Rocky Ridge Road, $530,000
THURMONT
7819 Rocky Ridge Road, $336,152
UNION BRIDGE
8815 Green Valley Road, $485,000
11716 Bunker Hill Court, $457,000
11711 Bunker Hill Court, $350,000
URBANA
3520 Timber Green Drive, $620,000
3577 Worthington Blvd., $510,000
3716 Singleton Terrace, $400,000
9202 Tabard Place, $385,000
9620 Atterbury Lane, $353,000
9220 Landon House Way, $320,000
WALKERSVILLE
8513 Fortune Place, $230,000
103 Saratoga Place, $215,000
200 Chapel Court, #105, $167,500
WOODSBORO
203 S. Main St., $340,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.