Located in Villages of Urbana, the home at 3609 Byron Circle, Urbana, is last week’s top house, closing at $837,500. The list price was $795,000.
This five-bedroom, two-car garage home is located on a quiet street yet is convenient to community amenities.
The main level of the house features hardwood floors, an open kitchen, with granite countertops, that opens to a large family room with lots of natural light and a gas fireplace. The family room opens to a large deck which leads to the fully-fenced backyard.
On the upper level, the owner’s suite has a generous walk-in closet and expansive bathroom. There are four additional bedrooms and a hall bath.
The lower level of this home offers an unfinished full basement that has wall-to-wall carpeting and a rough-in for a full bath, as well as access to the backyard. The yard backs up to green space and a creek.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
6876 Clovis Court, New Market, $775,000
446 Constellation Lane, Frederick, $669,990
2246 Denali Drive, Frederick, $666,790
3027 Stoners Ford Way, Frederick, $662,500
ADAMSTOWN
3304 Tudor Court, $610,000
EMMITSBURG
17646 Tract Road, $600,000
FREDERICK
8909 Bradford Way, $650,000
8101 Ashford Court, $650,000
2237 Denali Drive, $642,090
6457 Saddlebrook Lane, $635,000
2234 Denali Drive, $629,940
2239 Denali Drive, $625,940
963 Holden Road, $625,000
2336 Spruce Knob Terrace, $594,990
2406 Steepleview Court, $589,900
623 Bushytail Drive, $582,000
8600 Chestnut Grove Road, $519,200
8119 Arrowhead Court, $511,000
9434 Gas House Pike, $510,000
104 E. Fourth St., $470,000
1308 Panorama Point Way, $450,065
1420 Hunting Horn Lane, $443,000
1507 Wilmer Park Lane, $422,545
1514 Wilmer Park Lane, $419,990
5529 Upper Mill Terrace North, $415,000
7052 Catalpa Road, $410,000
7020 Rock Creek Drive, $410,000
910 Seminole Road, $400,000
1449 Trafalgar Lane, $400,000
2250 Bear Den Road, #214, $385,000
1794-B Poolside Way, #24-B, $366,000
2500 Waterside Drive, #103, $360,000
209 Thames Drive, $360,000
1807-A Wheyfield Drive, $340,000
5913 Bartonsville Road, $332,000
249 Canfield Terrace, $323,000
546 Wellington Court, $315,000
5659 Crabapple Drive, $315,000
10 Winchester St., $315,000
10086 Quail Knob Lane, $315,000
508 Riggs Court, $310,000
6125-M Springwater Place, $305,000
5650 Wade Court, #K, $285,000
599 Cawley Drive, #3-B, $273,000
1487 Key Parkway, $269,900
821 Stratford Way, #G, $247,000
2129 Wainwright Court, #2B, $240,000
IJAMSVILLE
2022 Fire Tower Lane, $640,000
JEFFERSON
4002 Plymouth Court, $550,000
MIDDLETOWN
8956 Hawbottom Road, $610,000
MONROVIA
11897 Barley Court, $570,000
3830 Greenridge Drive, $475,000
MOUNT AIRY
13877 Foggy Bottom Court, $625,000
5809 Catoctin Vista Drive, $487,500
NEW MARKET
5779 Meadowood St., $596,000
6938 Fox Chase Road, $550,000
10236 Nuthatch Drive, $475,000
POINT OF ROCKS
2168 Swains Lock Court, $385,000
THURMONT
107 Rock Creek Way, $440,000
8151 Rocky Ridge Road, $354,900
URBANA
3676 Carriage Hill Drive, $520,000
3708 Hope Commons Circle, $490,000
WALKERSVILLE
121 Edinburgh Way, $365,000
8405 Foresight Lane, $250,000
By the Numbers Number of closings: 72 Maximum closing price: $837,500 Minimum closing price: $240,000 Oldest: 12113 Main St., Libertytown, built in 1890
