Built in 2018 on a 2.5-acre lot in Ramsburg Estates, the home at 3115 Mission Peak Way, Frederick, is last week’s top house, listing and closing at $1.16 million.
The home features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, formal living room and formal dining room, a two-story family room with a fireplace, a “cook’s dream” kitchen, a luxurious owner’s suite, and a walk-up partially finished basement with a rough-in for a full bath and wet bar, and room for a media room or sixth bedroom.
Outside is a garage with space for three cars and a shed for storage that is pre-wired for electricity. The lot is flat and located at the end of a cul-de-sac.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
208 Grove Blvd., Frederick, $1.075 million
11073 Emerald Crown Drive, Monrovia, $1,027,045
11144 Innsbrook Court, Ijamsville, $900,000
6983 Mandalong Way, New Market, $832,439
ADAMSTOWN
2707 Monocacy Bottom Road, $410,000
BRADDOCK HEIGHTS
6812 Maryland Ave., $500,000
BRUNSWICK
1512 Crampton St., $509,000
BURKITTSVILLE
FREDERICK
2505 Owl Roost Court, $825,000
1682 Double Bank Road, $810,000
7306 Westwood Drive, $750,000
2550 Island Grove Blvd., $684,005
5160 Maitland Terrace, $675,000
8123-B Ball Road, $635,000
622 Blandwood Road, $630,000
2094 Pomona Way, $589,990
6715 Mount Phillip Road, $560,745
506 Fairview Ave., $550,000
1717 Aurora Way, $547,020
6113 Cool Spring Terrace South, $545,000
1709 Aurora Way, $532,890
314-316 W. Patrick St., $520,000
7914 Juniper Drive, $469,000
6219 Rainier Drive, $468,000
900 Camellia Court, $460,000
1724 Atlas Drive, $458,990
1718 Atlas Drive, $454,990
25 E. South St., $450,000
448 Delaware Road, $449,500
2316 Spruce Knob Terrace, $440,815
5502 Bartonsville Road, $430,000
7827 Wormans Mill Road, $428,000
1275 Apollo Drive, $424,990
1264 Apollo Drive, $419,990
404 Matlock Lane, $419,331
7405 Hilltop Drive, $415,000
1590 Wheyfield Drive, $410,017
6897 Buttonwood Court, $408,000
Eagle Rock Lane, $400,000
351 Patterson Park Road, $398,490
4910 Small Gains Way, $395,000
8238 Black Haw Court, $392,250
6454 Walcott Lane, $390,000
1504 Rambling Way South, $385,000
129 McClellan Drive, $375,000
5802 Hannover Terrace, $373,000
382 Waverley Drive, $372,056
5493 Prince William Court, $365,000
6458 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $362,000
5780 Indian Cedar Court, $360,000
4916 Small Gains Way, $350,000
1801 Beaver Creek Lane, $350,000
2496 Bear Den Road, $348,751
2502 Hemingway Drive, #2-3D, $297,000
2503 Coleridge Drive, #3B, $295,000
22 Vienna Court, $265,000
6505 Springwater Court, #7102, $262,500
2406 Dominion Drive, #1D, $240,000
101 Record St., #GardenLevel, $235,000
JEFFERSON
3616 Buckley Drive, $649,990
3616 Carswell Place, $609,990
KNOXVILLE
2612 W. Boss Arnold Road, $490,000
LIBERTYTOWN
MIDDLETOWN
8124 Bolivar Road, $775,000
7105 Feldspar Court, $451,000
106 Stone Springs Lane, $376,500
MONROVIA
12405 Hanford Court, $750,000
4413 Monrovia Blvd., $665,000
MOUNT AIRY
4002 Wedge Court, $760,000
5901 Woodville Road, $435,000
1119 Oak View Drive, $330,000
MYERSVILLE
NEW MARKET
7011 Mandalong Way, $738,265
6987 Mandalong Way, $730,035
7008 Club House Circle, $630,000
10106 Bluegill St., $610,980
10123 Bluegill St., $594,975
10117 Bluegill St., $579,900
5788 Meadowood St., $555,170
10632 Nathaniel Way, #31, $545,000
11304 Worchester Terrace, $530,000
6943 Country Club Terrace, $525,000
5792 Meadowood St., $521,875
10399 Meadowlake Road, $521,500
5796 Meadowood St., $504,910
10810 Dewey Way East, $415,000
ROCKY RIDGE
13020 Myers Road, $450,000
SABILLASVILLE
14956 Quirauk School Road, $335,000
SMITHSBURG
13974 Brown Road, $788,500
URBANA
3671 Holborn Place, $419,900
3675 Springhollow Lane, $399,000
3682 Holborn Place, $398,000
3631 Springhollow Lane, $395,000
WALKERSVILLE
105 Hibiscus Court, $650,000
8377 Discovery Blvd., $214,500
400 Chapel Court, #209, $195,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.