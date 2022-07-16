The “like new” five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath home at 3608 Red Sage Way North, in Urbana, is last week’s top house. It listed at $925,000 and closed at $935,000. Built in 2022, the home’s features include a chef’s kitchen, a light-filled grand foyer and formal dining area, Craftsman-style window casings, a breakfast area, an in-home office with adjacent powder room, an owner’s suite with a sitting area and walk-in closets, a large lower-level rec room with walkout access, an oversized two-car garage and access to neighborhood amenities including tennis courts, a pool and walking paths.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
6303 Winpenny Drive, Frederick, $880,000
3533 Hopeland Road, Frederick, $825,000
2635 Inwood Drive, Adamstown, $810,000
10825 Easterday Road, Myersville, $810,000
ADAMSTOWN
2688 Lydia Court, $725,000
BRUNSWICK
1316 Crampton Place, $591,590
524 Potomac View Parkway, $585,000
116 Central Ave., $395,000
FREDERICK
2722 Moon Shot Lane, $778,666
503 W. Second St., $777,000
3032 Palatine Drive, $700,000
8420 Cliffview Lane, $675,000
110-A W. Third St., $618,000
1105 Saxton Drive, $615,000
4420 Mountville Road, $600,000
6812 Bradley Way, $580,000
113 Crosstimber Way, $550,000
6121 Cornwall Terrace, $530,000
606 Swallowtail Drive, $525,000
7050 Delegate Place, $516,960
7132 McHenry Mews, $495,000
8100 Runnymeade Drive, $490,000
7009 Antebellum Way, $480,000
615 Angelwing Lane, $475,000
1227 Lawler Drive, $455,000
217 Shannonbrook Lane, $450,000
6357 Walcott Lane, $450,000
2460 Bear Den Road, $450,000
5957 Krantz Drive, $440,000
7218 Rainbow Lane, $440,000
3013 Jacobs Garden Lane, $433,000
6102 Dover St., $432,000
147 Melrose Court, $425,000
145 Fieldstone Court, $425,000
166 W. All Saints St., $425,000
6215 Cliffside Terrace, $410,000
911 Cherokee Trail, $405,000
541 E. Church St., $400,000
1192 Schaffer Drive, $392,200
1405 Pinewood Drive, $390,000
2009 Weitzel Court, $389,000
1420 Trafalgar Lane, $379,900
7017 Arbor Drive, $375,000
5502 Upshur Square, $375,000
513 Sylvan Court, $370,000
806 Pine Ave., $365,000
426 Pemberton Park Lane, $363,000
6109 Pine Crest Lane, $360,000
1536 Dockside Drive, $333,125
1311 Pinewood Drive, $332,500
1507 W. Eighth St., $325,100
6854 Buckthorn Court, $325,000
430 Pemberton Park Lane, $325,000
6898 Arbor Court, $315,000
4851 Finnical Way, #104, $314,000
4851 Finnical Way, #202, $308,000
6 James St., $304,000
588 Cotswold Court, $295,000
1709 Carriage Court, $284,000
10302 Putman Road, $270,000
321 W. Seventh St., $264,000
2400 Dominion Drive, #3B, $250,000
522 Beebe Court, $249,000
7197-E Cimarron Court, $239,900
2422 Lakeside Drive, $220,000
806-K Stratford Way, #K, $212,000
IJAMSVILLE
5212 Muirfield Drive, $801,000
11153 Innsbrook Court, $750,000
JEFFERSON
3847 Shadywood Drive, #1C, $225,000
KNOXVILLE
2018 Jefferson Pike, $250,000
LIBERTYTOWN
11937 South St., $370,000
MIDDLETOWN
12 Young Branch Drive, $560,000
9124 Hawbottom Road, $555,000
117 E. Main St., $460,000
505 W. Main St., $151,004
MONROVIA
12601 Fingerboard Road, $780,000
4526 Landsdale Parkway, $754,500
5010-B Green Valley Road, $440,000
12507 Fingerboard Road, $425,000
MOUNT AIRY
13704 Old Annapolis Road, $485,000
5796 Alfran Drive, $423,000
MYERSVILLE
4396 Coxey Brown Road, $791,000
NEW MARKET
5653 Vineyard Court, $665,000
10651 Cairo Court, $565,000
6942 Fox Chase Road, $511,500
5582 Talbot Court, $340,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1713 Fletchers Drive, $578,000
SABILLASVILLE
17879 Harbaugh Valley Road, $810,000
THURMONT
13384 Moser Road, $670,000
11239 Putman Road, $550,000
13921 Graceham Road, $250,000
126 E. Hammaker St., $244,000
URBANA
3260 Thornapple Drive, $740,000
9428 Carriage Hill St., $619,900
9172 Landon House Lane, $605,000
9656 Ethan Ridge Drive, $550,000
3631 Worthington Blvd., $550,000
3665 Singleton Terrace, $446,000
WALKERSVILLE
209 Bellgate Court, $780,000
211 Kerchner Road, $725,000
2 Pennsylvania Drive, $479,000
205 Sandstone Drive, $450,000
117 Albany Ave. East, $445,000
