3608 Red Sage Way N
This home located on Red Sage Way North has five bedrooms, a breakfast area and a lower-level rec room.

The “like new” five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath home at 3608 Red Sage Way North, in Urbana, is last week’s top house. It listed at $925,000 and closed at $935,000. Built in 2022, the home’s features include a chef’s kitchen, a light-filled grand foyer and formal dining area, Craftsman-style window casings, a breakfast area, an in-home office with adjacent powder room, an owner’s suite with a sitting area and walk-in closets, a large lower-level rec room with walkout access, an oversized two-car garage and access to neighborhood amenities including tennis courts, a pool and walking paths.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5

6303 Winpenny Drive, Frederick, $880,000

3533 Hopeland Road, Frederick, $825,000

2635 Inwood Drive, Adamstown, $810,000

10825 Easterday Road, Myersville, $810,000

ADAMSTOWN

2688 Lydia Court, $725,000

BRUNSWICK

1316 Crampton Place, $591,590

524 Potomac View Parkway, $585,000

116 Central Ave., $395,000

FREDERICK

2722 Moon Shot Lane, $778,666

503 W. Second St., $777,000

3032 Palatine Drive, $700,000

8420 Cliffview Lane, $675,000

110-A W. Third St., $618,000

1105 Saxton Drive, $615,000

4420 Mountville Road, $600,000

6812 Bradley Way, $580,000

113 Crosstimber Way, $550,000

6121 Cornwall Terrace, $530,000

606 Swallowtail Drive, $525,000

7050 Delegate Place, $516,960

7132 McHenry Mews, $495,000

8100 Runnymeade Drive, $490,000

7009 Antebellum Way, $480,000

615 Angelwing Lane, $475,000

1227 Lawler Drive, $455,000

217 Shannonbrook Lane, $450,000

6357 Walcott Lane, $450,000

2460 Bear Den Road, $450,000

5957 Krantz Drive, $440,000

7218 Rainbow Lane, $440,000

3013 Jacobs Garden Lane, $433,000

6102 Dover St., $432,000

147 Melrose Court, $425,000

145 Fieldstone Court, $425,000

166 W. All Saints St., $425,000

6215 Cliffside Terrace, $410,000

911 Cherokee Trail, $405,000

541 E. Church St., $400,000

1192 Schaffer Drive, $392,200

1405 Pinewood Drive, $390,000

2009 Weitzel Court, $389,000

1420 Trafalgar Lane, $379,900

7017 Arbor Drive, $375,000

5502 Upshur Square, $375,000

513 Sylvan Court, $370,000

806 Pine Ave., $365,000

426 Pemberton Park Lane, $363,000

6109 Pine Crest Lane, $360,000

1536 Dockside Drive, $333,125

1311 Pinewood Drive, $332,500

1507 W. Eighth St., $325,100

6854 Buckthorn Court, $325,000

430 Pemberton Park Lane, $325,000

6898 Arbor Court, $315,000

4851 Finnical Way, #104, $314,000

4851 Finnical Way, #202, $308,000

6 James St., $304,000

588 Cotswold Court, $295,000

1709 Carriage Court, $284,000

10302 Putman Road, $270,000

321 W. Seventh St., $264,000

2400 Dominion Drive, #3B, $250,000

522 Beebe Court, $249,000

7197-E Cimarron Court, $239,900

2422 Lakeside Drive, $220,000

806-K Stratford Way, #K, $212,000

IJAMSVILLE

5212 Muirfield Drive, $801,000

11153 Innsbrook Court, $750,000

JEFFERSON

3847 Shadywood Drive, #1C, $225,000

KNOXVILLE

2018 Jefferson Pike, $250,000

LIBERTYTOWN

11937 South St., $370,000

MIDDLETOWN

12 Young Branch Drive, $560,000

9124 Hawbottom Road, $555,000

117 E. Main St., $460,000

505 W. Main St., $151,004

MONROVIA

12601 Fingerboard Road, $780,000

4526 Landsdale Parkway, $754,500

5010-B Green Valley Road, $440,000

12507 Fingerboard Road, $425,000

MOUNT AIRY

13704 Old Annapolis Road, $485,000

5796 Alfran Drive, $423,000

MYERSVILLE

4396 Coxey Brown Road, $791,000

NEW MARKET

5653 Vineyard Court, $665,000

10651 Cairo Court, $565,000

6942 Fox Chase Road, $511,500

5582 Talbot Court, $340,000

POINT OF ROCKS

1713 Fletchers Drive, $578,000

SABILLASVILLE

17879 Harbaugh Valley Road, $810,000

THURMONT

13384 Moser Road, $670,000

11239 Putman Road, $550,000

13921 Graceham Road, $250,000

126 E. Hammaker St., $244,000

URBANA

3260 Thornapple Drive, $740,000

9428 Carriage Hill St., $619,900

9172 Landon House Lane, $605,000

9656 Ethan Ridge Drive, $550,000

3631 Worthington Blvd., $550,000

3665 Singleton Terrace, $446,000

WALKERSVILLE

209 Bellgate Court, $780,000

211 Kerchner Road, $725,000

2 Pennsylvania Drive, $479,000

205 Sandstone Drive, $450,000

117 Albany Ave. East, $445,000

