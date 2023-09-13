Frederick City Hall
Buy Now

Frederick City Hall

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

The city of Frederick is considering adopting Frederick County's system of payments from developers who decline to build affordable housing as part of their projects.

The city hopes to encourage the construction of more moderately priced units. The city would use the money from the fee program to fund city programs to help those struggling to afford housing.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

(1) comment

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

A proven alternative:

"Imagine a Renters’ Utopia. It Might Look Like Vienna."

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/23/magazine/vienna-social-housing.html

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription