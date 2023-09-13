The city of Frederick is considering adopting Frederick County's system of payments from developers who decline to build affordable housing as part of their projects.
The city hopes to encourage the construction of more moderately priced units. The city would use the money from the fee program to fund city programs to help those struggling to afford housing.
Under the city's existing affordable housing ordinance, developers of projects with at least 25 units have to make at least 12.5% of them moderately priced.
But developers can choose to pay a “fee in lieu” of building the required units of $16,100 for each affordable unit required.
Under changes to the ordinance discussed at a meeting Wednesday afternoon, the city would adopt the county's fee of $2 per square foot rather than the city's current flat rate.
The new fee would be more equitable, since someone who builds a 1,500-square-foot unit shouldn't have to pay the same fee as someone who builds a 4,000-square-foot unit, said Alderman Derek Shackelford.
Shackelford is serving on a work group of officials, real estate agents, advocates for the homeless, and other supporters of affordable housing.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak asked whether the city should continue to offer an option for a fee in lieu, and whether it's the best way to help people get into affordable housing.
She later said she would support using the county's fee system.
The city's aldermen expressed frustration in August that the city had collected nearly $5 million in the fees from developers in recent years.
Presently, the fee is not effective in getting affordable units built, Alderman Ben MacShane said.
If the city doesn't have plans for how the money will be spent, it shouldn't collect them, he said.
But Ramenta Cottrell, director of the city's Department of Housing and Human Services, unveiled a potential package of programs that the money could be used for.
- a rental assistance program
- a program to help first-time homebuyers
- grants or loans to help low-income housing projects
- money to help homeowners make basic repairs to their homes.
The city has collected $5.7 million in fees, and expects to collect about $11 million overall, Cottrell said.
Her department would implement the ideas in a three-year pilot program, to try to assess their effectiveness, Cottrell said.
If the aldermen think the programs are effective, the city would need to keep a fee in lieu in place to provide revenue, Mayor Michael O'Connor said.
MacShane said he likes the ideas of many of the programs, but worried that Cottrell's department might be taking on too much in trying to roll them all out in the next year.
Shackelford said he understands the concern about the viability of the programs, but the city also has partners in the nonprofit community and other areas who are already working on many of the issues.
Ryan Trout, a member of Shackelford's work group, said the group is encouraging the city to adopt many of the policies the county has put in place.
That includes using a local version of the Area Median Income to determine affordability, since using numbers for the Washington, D.C., area produces a higher income and reduces the number of people eligible for assistance.
The city's income level is lower than the county's as a whole, but its housing prices aren't substantially lower, he said.
Mark Long, a former chairman of the county's Affordable Housing Council, said there are many ways the fee in lieu funding could be used, and using the county's formula would provide much more funding.
It's important to address the entire spectrum of housing, from people experiencing homelessness to people living in shelters, public housing, and those looking to buy their own homes, Long said.
A proven alternative:
"Imagine a Renters’ Utopia. It Might Look Like Vienna."
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/23/magazine/vienna-social-housing.html
