Frederick is expected to begin the process of improving a park on the city's west side in the next few weeks, as the city tries to develop a strategy for improvements to the area, a representative from the mayor's office said Wednesday.
The city expects to release a request for proposals for renovations to Hill Street Park in the Hillcrest neighborhood in the next few weeks, Director of Strategic Planning and Executive Projects Marc DeOcampo said at a workshop meeting with the aldermen Wednesday afternoon.
DeOcampo attended the meeting to update the aldermen on several projects in the city's Westside Regional Park and some nearby projects on the western and southern edge of the city.
The improvements to Hill Street Park will include improvements to some fields and other parts of the park, with $1.5 million included in the city's fiscal 2024 capital budget, DeOcampo said.
But they will not include renovation of the facility's skate park or construction of a bicycle pump track, which are listed as separate projects.
The city is also working with the Ausherman Family Foundation to hire a consultant to help develop a plan to add amenities to the city's Westside Regional Park along Butterfly Lane.
The work will include finding out community needs, planning amenities to be added, and creating steps to add improvements, DeOcampo said.
While the Ausherman Family Foundation would create the plan, DeOcampo said, he and others from the city would provide feedback on what should be included.
Alderman Ben MacShane said he worries that not having a formal agreement may limit the city's willingness to go along with whatever is recommended.
“I would prefer a real agreement,” MacShane said.
Meanwhile, the city and the Lillard family continue to work on plans for the second phase of the park's Sophie and Madigan's Playground, DeOcampo said.
The playground honors Sophie Lillard, 6, and Madigan Lillard, 3, who died when their house near Myersville caught fire in 2013.
Since it opened in 2021, the facility has become one of the most popular sites in the city for young families, DeOcampo said.
The city is preparing another request for proposals to build a baseball field and two multipurpose fields at Westside Regional Park, Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation Bob Smith told the aldermen.
The two multipurpose fields would be part of what is planned to be up to eight fields at the park.
Work on that project could begin this spring, Smith said.
“The plan would be to begin moving dirt as soon as the winter breaks,” he said.
Rough grading for the multipurpose fields was done when Contender Way was built through the park property, so the fields would only need to have so-called fine grading done, DeOcampo said.
The new baseball field would replace one at nearby Hillcrest Park, at the corner of Butterfly Lane and McCain Drive, where the city and county have announced plans to build a new library facility.
The library is expected to be about 15,000 square feet, and was originally planned to go in Westside Regional Park, DeOcampo said.
But the city discovered that a state easement for open space would make it impossible to put the library there, he said.
The library issue exposed some frustration from some aldermen, who said they hadn't been informed about the decision before it was publicly announced.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said she realized that the open space requirements created a challenge, but told DeOcampo she found it “pretty disrespectful” for the city to make an announcement before the aldermen had been told or had voted on a site for the facility.
Alderwoman Katie Nash asked how the city could transfer a city park to be used for another purpose without a public discussion.
Alderman Kelly Russell replied that the city has a public process for disposal of public property, and will go through that process at the appropriate time.
Sandy Cadden, a Hillcrest resident, said she and some of her neighbors don't want the library at the park.
The current park has trees and benches for people to sit, which Westside Regional Park currently does not, she said.
Residents hadn't been told about the possibility of putting the library at the park site, Cadden said.
“We get no information. ... Right now, we're only going on rumors,” she said.
The City needs to stop discussing the Westside regional park and actually start building it out. It's been discussed for almost 20 years! Nash and Kuzemchak - what is the status of your proposed community center? What happened to the $7.5 million? All talk, no action.
