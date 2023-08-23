Sophie & Madigan's Playground
Frederick is expected to begin the process of improving a park on the city's west side in the next few weeks, as the city tries to develop a strategy for improvements to the area, a representative from the mayor's office said Wednesday.

The city expects to release a request for proposals for renovations to Hill Street Park in the Hillcrest neighborhood in the next few weeks, Director of Strategic Planning and Executive Projects Marc DeOcampo said at a workshop meeting with the aldermen Wednesday afternoon.

(1) comment

FrederickFan

The City needs to stop discussing the Westside regional park and actually start building it out. It's been discussed for almost 20 years! Nash and Kuzemchak - what is the status of your proposed community center? What happened to the $7.5 million? All talk, no action.

