Frederick County and the town of Emmitsburg will receive money from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development for projects to help comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced the awards Tuesday. These funds were part of projects to be announced to support 41 communities around the state.
Frederick County received $400,000 to build or replace curbs and sidewalks in several communities to comply with the ADA.
Emmitsburg received $685,893 to build or replace 117 sidewalk curb ramps through the town to comply with the ADA.
