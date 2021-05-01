050121TopHouse

With a view of Sugarloaf mountain this house on New Design Road includes six bedrooms, a chef’s kitchen and an outdoor hot springs spa.

Situated on 30 acres with a panoramic view of Sugarloaf Mountain, the estate at 1221 New Design Road, Adamstown, is last week’s top house. It listed at $1.7 million and closed at $1.75 million. Built in 2001, this luxury home has more than 8,000 square feet of living space including six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, an executive office, a gourmet chef’s kitchen, a main level suite with a sitting area, fireplace and access to an outdoor hot springs spa. The lower level features a wine cellar, workshop, entertainment room and home gym. The backyard oasis features a self-cleaning in-ground pool, pool house and a poolside bar and grill. There is also a four-car garge, two barns, a tenant/guest house and a potting shed.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

6765 Accipter Drive, New Market, $1,444,450

3025 Averley Road, Ijamsville, $925,000

5519 Hawk Ridge Road, Frederick, $786,000

3768 Spicebush Drive, Urbana, $782,000

BRUNSWICK

8 Jennifer Lynne Drive, $495,000

631 Potomac View Parkway, $385,000

804 Potomac View Parkway, $370,000

119 Fifth Ave., $310,000

177 Fiona Way, $290,000

FREDERICK

3003 Mill Island Parkway, $739,000

125 W. Third St., $675,000

5551 Tallyn Ridge Drive, $587,000

218 E. Church St., $582,000

5751 Guilford Garen Terrace, $563,435

1132 Holden Road, $541,000

5720 Crestridge Court, $535,000

35 E. All Saints St., #312, $502,000

6817 Hallard Court, $489,000

9531 Brigadoon Lane, $475,000

8000 Sunnybrook Court, $475,000

7051 Delegate Place, $462,075

7059 Delegate Place, $434,460

8111 Arrowhead Court, $434,000

7053 Delegate Place, $430,585

7055 Delegate Place, $429,445

6594 Fellingwood Court, $425,000

2505 Bear Den Road, $420,000

6949 N. Clifton Court, $410,000

814 Trail Ave., $400,005

2605 Osprey Way, $385,000

4548 Elmer Derr Road, $385,000

2464 Bear Den Road, $360,000

2650 Cameron Way, $351,250

103 E. Third St., $350,000

1322 Mulberry Court, $345,000

1808 Spruce Peak Way, $340,000

1943 Fieldstone Way, $340,000

3030 Mill Island Parkway, #204, $335,000

8503 Bald Eagle Lane, $327,000

279 Longford Drive, $325,000

6151 Newport Terrace, $325,000

448 Carrollton Drive, $305,000

105 Toll House Court, $305,000

5794 Rockspray, $300,000

1209 Dahlia Lane, $293,700

2425 Prentice Court, $290,000

6924 Turnberry Court, $260,000

7001 Hames Court, $250,000

1824-A Monocacy View Circle, #49A, $249,000

6134 Springwater Place, #1200D, $240,000

1796 Springfield Lane, $235,000

186 Stonegate Drive, $227,500

6503 Montalto Crossing, #G, $227,000

4842 Old National Pike, $219,900

815 Stratford Way, #G, $175,000

802 Stratford Way, #C, $168,000

830-M Heather Ridge Drive, #22M, $115,000

JEFFERSON

4031 Manheim Court, $460,000

KEYMAR

11815 Legore Bridge Road, $227,000

MIDDLETOWN

2606 Station Road, $710,000

312 Ingalls Drive, $498,000

7504 Picnic Woods Road, $455,000

4608 Granite Drive, $435,000

212 Stone Springs Lane, $314,000

309 W. Main St., $280,000

MONROVIA

10901 Lace Leaf Lane, $675,000

4343 Lansdale Blvd., $630,000

3909 Thrasher Court, $505,000

MOUNT AIRY

13619 Primavera Drive, $669,860

13627 Primavera Drive, $613,105

13617 Primavera Drive, $555,305

12306 Catoctin Spring Drive, $505,000

14134 Harrisville Road, $445,000

1007 Collindale Ave., $371,000

10 Centerside Road, $350,000

124 S. Oak Cliff Court, $300,000

4101 Bill Moxley Road, $160,000

MYERSVILLE

10703 Rum Springs Road, $475,000

NEW MARKET

11109 Eagletrace Drive, $640,000

6229 Sawyer Road, $551,100

6061 Watson Court, $470,000

10803 Lake Court West, $390,000

ROCKY RIDGE

13315 Old Frederick Road, $461,050

THURMONT

12329 Creagerstown Road, $435,000

7033 Blue Mountain Road, $229,000

13 East St., $193,000

URBANA

8841 Shady Pines Drive, $501,000

9139 Landon House Lane, $500,000

3115 Herb Garden Drive, $496,080

3064 Herb Garden Drive, $486,705

3814 Sugarloaf Parkway, $467,000

9408 Prospect Hill Place, $452,150

8904 Shady Pines Drive, #408 B, $444,865

WALKERSVILLE

312 Fallsworth Place, $521,000

9424 Woodsboro Pike, $325,000

