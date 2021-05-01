Situated on 30 acres with a panoramic view of Sugarloaf Mountain, the estate at 1221 New Design Road, Adamstown, is last week’s top house. It listed at $1.7 million and closed at $1.75 million. Built in 2001, this luxury home has more than 8,000 square feet of living space including six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, an executive office, a gourmet chef’s kitchen, a main level suite with a sitting area, fireplace and access to an outdoor hot springs spa. The lower level features a wine cellar, workshop, entertainment room and home gym. The backyard oasis features a self-cleaning in-ground pool, pool house and a poolside bar and grill. There is also a four-car garge, two barns, a tenant/guest house and a potting shed.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
6765 Accipter Drive, New Market, $1,444,450
3025 Averley Road, Ijamsville, $925,000
5519 Hawk Ridge Road, Frederick, $786,000
3768 Spicebush Drive, Urbana, $782,000
BRUNSWICK
8 Jennifer Lynne Drive, $495,000
631 Potomac View Parkway, $385,000
804 Potomac View Parkway, $370,000
119 Fifth Ave., $310,000
177 Fiona Way, $290,000
FREDERICK
3003 Mill Island Parkway, $739,000
125 W. Third St., $675,000
5551 Tallyn Ridge Drive, $587,000
218 E. Church St., $582,000
5751 Guilford Garen Terrace, $563,435
1132 Holden Road, $541,000
5720 Crestridge Court, $535,000
35 E. All Saints St., #312, $502,000
6817 Hallard Court, $489,000
9531 Brigadoon Lane, $475,000
8000 Sunnybrook Court, $475,000
7051 Delegate Place, $462,075
7059 Delegate Place, $434,460
8111 Arrowhead Court, $434,000
7053 Delegate Place, $430,585
7055 Delegate Place, $429,445
6594 Fellingwood Court, $425,000
2505 Bear Den Road, $420,000
6949 N. Clifton Court, $410,000
814 Trail Ave., $400,005
2605 Osprey Way, $385,000
4548 Elmer Derr Road, $385,000
2464 Bear Den Road, $360,000
2650 Cameron Way, $351,250
103 E. Third St., $350,000
1322 Mulberry Court, $345,000
1808 Spruce Peak Way, $340,000
1943 Fieldstone Way, $340,000
3030 Mill Island Parkway, #204, $335,000
8503 Bald Eagle Lane, $327,000
279 Longford Drive, $325,000
6151 Newport Terrace, $325,000
448 Carrollton Drive, $305,000
105 Toll House Court, $305,000
5794 Rockspray, $300,000
1209 Dahlia Lane, $293,700
2425 Prentice Court, $290,000
6924 Turnberry Court, $260,000
7001 Hames Court, $250,000
1824-A Monocacy View Circle, #49A, $249,000
6134 Springwater Place, #1200D, $240,000
1796 Springfield Lane, $235,000
186 Stonegate Drive, $227,500
6503 Montalto Crossing, #G, $227,000
4842 Old National Pike, $219,900
815 Stratford Way, #G, $175,000
802 Stratford Way, #C, $168,000
830-M Heather Ridge Drive, #22M, $115,000
JEFFERSON
4031 Manheim Court, $460,000
KEYMAR
11815 Legore Bridge Road, $227,000
MIDDLETOWN
2606 Station Road, $710,000
312 Ingalls Drive, $498,000
7504 Picnic Woods Road, $455,000
4608 Granite Drive, $435,000
212 Stone Springs Lane, $314,000
309 W. Main St., $280,000
MONROVIA
10901 Lace Leaf Lane, $675,000
4343 Lansdale Blvd., $630,000
3909 Thrasher Court, $505,000
MOUNT AIRY
13619 Primavera Drive, $669,860
13627 Primavera Drive, $613,105
13617 Primavera Drive, $555,305
12306 Catoctin Spring Drive, $505,000
14134 Harrisville Road, $445,000
1007 Collindale Ave., $371,000
10 Centerside Road, $350,000
124 S. Oak Cliff Court, $300,000
4101 Bill Moxley Road, $160,000
MYERSVILLE
10703 Rum Springs Road, $475,000
NEW MARKET
11109 Eagletrace Drive, $640,000
6229 Sawyer Road, $551,100
6061 Watson Court, $470,000
10803 Lake Court West, $390,000
ROCKY RIDGE
13315 Old Frederick Road, $461,050
THURMONT
12329 Creagerstown Road, $435,000
7033 Blue Mountain Road, $229,000
13 East St., $193,000
URBANA
8841 Shady Pines Drive, $501,000
9139 Landon House Lane, $500,000
3115 Herb Garden Drive, $496,080
3064 Herb Garden Drive, $486,705
3814 Sugarloaf Parkway, $467,000
9408 Prospect Hill Place, $452,150
8904 Shady Pines Drive, #408 B, $444,865
WALKERSVILLE
312 Fallsworth Place, $521,000
9424 Woodsboro Pike, $325,000
