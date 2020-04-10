Situated on a double lot for more privacy, the custom-built home at 6510 Nightingale Court, New Market, listed at $1.15 million and closed at $1.025 million. It has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a main floor master with a Juliette balcony, granite counters, Viking ovens, Anderson windows and breathtaking views of Lake Linganore and a floating dock.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
313 W. Second St., Frederick, $1,000,000
2133 Regina Terrace, Clarksburg, $925,000
11306 Daysville Road, Frederick, $760,000
3631 Moline Court, Monrovia, $722,835
ADAMSTOWN
2728 John Mills Road, $539,900
BRADDOCK HEIGHTS
6822 Potomac Ave., $475,000
BRUNSWICK
703 Karn Court, $496,637
1304 Shenandoah Parkway, $475,175
801 Central Ave., $473,990
19 Donovan Court, $455,000
713 Canal Town St., $444,370
721 Brunswick St., $329,000
104 Seventh Ave., $170,000
EMMITSBURG
6 Adams Ave., $309,000
FREDERICK
2952 Mill Island Parkway, $630,000
139 Sunlight Court, $545,000
5699 Zoe Lane, $521,990
5806 Zoe Lane, $502,875
1112 Lakin Drive, $475,000
1103 Futurity St., $448,520
4901 Caverness Court, $445,000
8108 Overlook Court, $443,000
1717 Wheyfield Drive, $422,000
507 Klineharts Alley, $420,000
6197 Viewsite Drive, $412,000
1911 Sawmill Court, $412,000
2177 Ambleside Court, $410,000
1113 Futurity St., $409,495
2526 Island Grove Blvd., $395,000
3030 Mill Island Parkway, #408, $395,000
1165 Holden Road, $395,000
2395 Bear Den Road, $391,000
6624 Blue Beech Drive, $389,990
103 Timber Grove Court, $375,000
6612 Cherry Hill Drive, $375,000
111 Crosstimber Way, $372,000
5033 Wesley Square, $365,000
6329 Walcott Lane, $364,000
740 N. Market St., $356,000
5337 Reels Mill Road, $354,900
5510 Feagaville Lane, $350,000
6555 Britannic Place, $350,000
6154 Posey St., $323,990
7129 Macon St., $320,000
5310 Witch Hazel Lane, $309,990
6152 Newport Terrace, $295,000
7135 Macon St., $287,890
5992 Whelan Lane, $285,990
5819 Butterfly Lane, $284,000
1741 Emory St., $281,000
6423 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $270,000
6705 Jefferson Blvd., $267,000
8242 Black Haw Court, $249,900
569 Primus Court, $248,000
8296 Black Haw Court, $244,900
554 Cotswold Court, $202,000
6133 Springwater Place, #1400H, $197,500
2410 Ellsworth Way, $180,000
2129 Wainwright Court, #1B, $166,000
810 Waterford Drive, $162,000
1248 Danielle Drive, #C, $130,000
IJAMSVILLE
5205 Fairgreene Way, $632,000
10426 Old National Pike, $359,900
JEFFERSON
4202 Stockton Place, $475,000
3400 Westport Drive, $445,000
KNOXVILLE
3770 Maplecrest Drive, $328,650
4311 Saint Marks Road, $255,000
MIDDLETOWN
1 Coblentz Court, $532,000
8737 Mount Tabor Road, $493,500
8623 Mount Tabor Road, $309,000
8307 Reno Monument Road, $235,000
MONROVIA
11788 Rowe Road, $475,000
4380 Shamrock Drive, $415,000
4339 Viridian Terrace, $405,000
MOUNT AIRY
13651 Otono Drive, $537,665
5333 Woodville Road, $394,999
13419 Autumn Crest Drive, $386,000
609 Northview Road, $345,000
1808 S. Main St., $315,000
106 Contour Road, $312,000
MYERSVILLE
45 Fox Rock Drive, $420,500
NEW MARKET
6873 Woodridge Road, $592,660
6119 Yeager Court, $585,000
11030 Country Club Road, $519,900
11278 Country Club Road, $506,000
10205 Ladoga Place, $489,000
6024 Douglas Ave., $450,000
5977 Eaglehead Drive, $428,865
7003 Country Club Terrace, $425,000
5830 Pecking Stone St., $423,990
6824 Whistling Swan Way, $419,000
5941 Jacobean Place, $415,000
5973 Eaglehead Drive, $415,000
6665 Coldstream Drive, $410,500
1030 Lindfield Drive, $410,000
5975 Eaglehead Drive, $399,990
5735 Woodfount Glade, $380,000
5907 Tomahawk St., $371,990
3016 Jacobs Garden Lane, $370,000
1339 Mulberry Court, $365,000
6031 Pecking Stone St., $364,283
5875 Tomahawk St., $353,880
6033 Pecking Stone St., $339,990
6534 Rimrock Road, $325,000
6754 W. Lakeridge Road, $308,000
167 Wicomico Court, $270,000
ROCKY RIDGE
9848 Rocky Ridge Road, $149,000
THURMONT
42 Summit Ave., $355,000
10635 Old Frederick Road, $239,000
URBANA
9140 Belvedere Drive, $710,000
9865 Notting Hill Drive, $605,000
9260 Bealls Farm Road, $539,965
3655 Spring Hollow Lane, $290,000
WALKERSVILLE
9526 Devilbiss Bridge Road, $395,000
WOODSBORO
12013 Buffington Road, $329,900
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.