Situated on a double lot for more privacy, the custom-built home at 6510 Nightingale Court, New Market, listed at $1.15 million and closed at $1.025 million.

 Photo courtesy Debbie Hugo and Picture Perfect.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

313 W. Second St., Frederick, $1,000,000

2133 Regina Terrace, Clarksburg, $925,000

11306 Daysville Road, Frederick, $760,000

3631 Moline Court, Monrovia, $722,835

ADAMSTOWN

2728 John Mills Road, $539,900

BRADDOCK HEIGHTS

6822 Potomac Ave., $475,000

BRUNSWICK

703 Karn Court, $496,637

1304 Shenandoah Parkway, $475,175

801 Central Ave., $473,990

19 Donovan Court, $455,000

713 Canal Town St., $444,370

721 Brunswick St., $329,000

104 Seventh Ave., $170,000

EMMITSBURG

6 Adams Ave., $309,000

FREDERICK

2952 Mill Island Parkway, $630,000

139 Sunlight Court, $545,000

5699 Zoe Lane, $521,990

5806 Zoe Lane, $502,875

1112 Lakin Drive, $475,000

1103 Futurity St., $448,520

4901 Caverness Court, $445,000

8108 Overlook Court, $443,000

1717 Wheyfield Drive, $422,000

507 Klineharts Alley, $420,000

6197 Viewsite Drive, $412,000

1911 Sawmill Court, $412,000

2177 Ambleside Court, $410,000

1113 Futurity St., $409,495

2526 Island Grove Blvd., $395,000

3030 Mill Island Parkway, #408, $395,000

1165 Holden Road, $395,000

2395 Bear Den Road, $391,000

6624 Blue Beech Drive, $389,990

103 Timber Grove Court, $375,000

6612 Cherry Hill Drive, $375,000

111 Crosstimber Way, $372,000

5033 Wesley Square, $365,000

6329 Walcott Lane, $364,000

740 N. Market St., $356,000

5337 Reels Mill Road, $354,900

5510 Feagaville Lane, $350,000

6555 Britannic Place, $350,000

6154 Posey St., $323,990

7129 Macon St., $320,000

5310 Witch Hazel Lane, $309,990

6152 Newport Terrace, $295,000

7135 Macon St., $287,890

5992 Whelan Lane, $285,990

5819 Butterfly Lane, $284,000

1741 Emory St., $281,000

6423 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $270,000

6705 Jefferson Blvd., $267,000

8242 Black Haw Court, $249,900

569 Primus Court, $248,000

8296 Black Haw Court, $244,900

554 Cotswold Court, $202,000

6133 Springwater Place, #1400H, $197,500

2410 Ellsworth Way, $180,000

2129 Wainwright Court, #1B, $166,000

810 Waterford Drive, $162,000

1248 Danielle Drive, #C, $130,000

IJAMSVILLE

5205 Fairgreene Way, $632,000

10426 Old National Pike, $359,900

JEFFERSON

4202 Stockton Place, $475,000

3400 Westport Drive, $445,000

KNOXVILLE

3770 Maplecrest Drive, $328,650

4311 Saint Marks Road, $255,000

MIDDLETOWN

1 Coblentz Court, $532,000

8737 Mount Tabor Road, $493,500

8623 Mount Tabor Road, $309,000

8307 Reno Monument Road, $235,000

MONROVIA

11788 Rowe Road, $475,000

4380 Shamrock Drive, $415,000

4339 Viridian Terrace, $405,000

MOUNT AIRY

13651 Otono Drive, $537,665

5333 Woodville Road, $394,999

13419 Autumn Crest Drive, $386,000

609 Northview Road, $345,000

1808 S. Main St., $315,000

106 Contour Road, $312,000

MYERSVILLE

45 Fox Rock Drive, $420,500

NEW MARKET

6873 Woodridge Road, $592,660

6119 Yeager Court, $585,000

11030 Country Club Road, $519,900

11278 Country Club Road, $506,000

10205 Ladoga Place, $489,000

6024 Douglas Ave., $450,000

5977 Eaglehead Drive, $428,865

7003 Country Club Terrace, $425,000

5830 Pecking Stone St., $423,990

6824 Whistling Swan Way, $419,000

5941 Jacobean Place, $415,000

5973 Eaglehead Drive, $415,000

6665 Coldstream Drive, $410,500

1030 Lindfield Drive, $410,000

5975 Eaglehead Drive, $399,990

5735 Woodfount Glade, $380,000

5907 Tomahawk St., $371,990

3016 Jacobs Garden Lane, $370,000

1339 Mulberry Court, $365,000

6031 Pecking Stone St., $364,283

5875 Tomahawk St., $353,880

6033 Pecking Stone St., $339,990

6534 Rimrock Road, $325,000

6754 W. Lakeridge Road, $308,000

167 Wicomico Court, $270,000

ROCKY RIDGE

9848 Rocky Ridge Road, $149,000

THURMONT

42 Summit Ave., $355,000

10635 Old Frederick Road, $239,000

URBANA

9140 Belvedere Drive, $710,000

9865 Notting Hill Drive, $605,000

9260 Bealls Farm Road, $539,965

3655 Spring Hollow Lane, $290,000

WALKERSVILLE

9526 Devilbiss Bridge Road, $395,000

WOODSBORO

12013 Buffington Road, $329,900

