The house at 14126 Motters Station Road, Rocky Ridge, is this week’s top house. Closing at $770,000, it listed at $800,000. Built in 2004 on 30-plus mostly wooded acres, this custom log home features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors on the living area and Australian cypress on the upper level loft. Amish-made hickory wood cabinets are throughout the home and cedar-lined closets are in each bedroom. The property also includes a detached 2,000-square-foot garage with an installed car lift.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
15210b Motters Station Road, Rocky Ridge, $675,000
7286 Hattery Farm Court, Mount Airy, $589,851
209 Zinnia Terrace, Walkersville, $568,203
9708 Woodfield Court, New Market, $560,000
ADAMSTOWN
3027 Flint Hill Road, $485,000
BRUNSWICK
1141 Dargon Quarry Lane, $492,000
1417 Village Green Way, $385,202
1169 Potomac View Parkway, $324,900
BUCKEYSTOWN
6816 Buckingham Lane, $182,500
EMMITSBURG
10325 Harney Road, $325,000
11 Adams Ave., $232,000
FREDERICK
43 Maxwell Square, $473,000
1110 Lakin Drive, $450,000
7510 Lovely Court, $435,000
110 Redcloud Court, $410,000
8462 Randell Ridge Road, $350,000
4970 Small Gains Way, $340,000
6306 Briarcliff Way, $314,900
101 Cavenrock Court, $305,000
5337 Duke Court, $290,000
6946 Sundays Lane, $285,000
10 N. Wisner St., $284,500
1507 Andover Lane, $275,000
5787 Indian Cedar, $265,000
499 Sulky Lane, $254,000
6711 Killdeer Court, $250,000
1458 Mobley Court, $230,000
559 Cotswold Court, $212,000
20 Vienna Court, $206,000
503 Riggs Court, $205,000
563 Boysenberry Lane, $195,000
2501 Coach House Way, #3C, $190,000
6117 Springwater Place, #1723, $189,000
7101 Edgemont Road, $162,500
IJAMSVILLE
5449 Mussetter Road, $529,900
KNOXVILLE
817 Tritapoe Drive, $212,000
MIDDLETOWN
101 Foxfield Pass, $437,000
2218 Quebec School Road, $434,900
712 Stone Springs Lane, $300,000
29 Boileau Court, $238,000
MONROVIA
12170 Rosswood Drive, $464,750
12506 Lee Hill Drive, $445,000
MOUNT AIRY
5804 Corporal Jones Court, $439,900
13799 Halane St., $415,000
14130 Harrisville Road, $365,000
MYERSVILLE
8915 Old Harmony Road, $395,000
NEW MARKET
5730 Meyer Ave., $530,000
10401 Hedgeapple Court, $400,000
6647 E. Lakeridge Road, $350,000
THURMONT
107 Laurel Ave., $280,000
URBANA
8816 Shady Pines Drive, $460,000
WOODSBORO
223 Cornell Drive, $425,000
