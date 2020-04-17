041820TopHouse

 Photo courtesy of Mid Maryland Real Estate Photography

The house at 14126 Motters Station Road, Rocky Ridge, is this week’s top house. Closing at $770,000, it listed at $800,000. Built in 2004 on 30-plus mostly wooded acres, this custom log home features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors on the living area and Australian cypress on the upper level loft. Amish-made hickory wood cabinets are throughout the home and cedar-lined closets are in each bedroom. The property also includes a detached 2,000-square-foot garage with an installed car lift.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

15210b Motters Station Road, Rocky Ridge, $675,000

7286 Hattery Farm Court, Mount Airy, $589,851

209 Zinnia Terrace, Walkersville, $568,203

9708 Woodfield Court, New Market, $560,000

ADAMSTOWN

3027 Flint Hill Road, $485,000

BRUNSWICK

1141 Dargon Quarry Lane, $492,000

1417 Village Green Way, $385,202

1169 Potomac View Parkway, $324,900

BUCKEYSTOWN

6816 Buckingham Lane, $182,500

EMMITSBURG

10325 Harney Road, $325,000

11 Adams Ave., $232,000

FREDERICK

43 Maxwell Square, $473,000

1110 Lakin Drive, $450,000

7510 Lovely Court, $435,000

110 Redcloud Court, $410,000

8462 Randell Ridge Road, $350,000

4970 Small Gains Way, $340,000

6306 Briarcliff Way, $314,900

101 Cavenrock Court, $305,000

5337 Duke Court, $290,000

6946 Sundays Lane, $285,000

10 N. Wisner St., $284,500

1507 Andover Lane, $275,000

5787 Indian Cedar, $265,000

499 Sulky Lane, $254,000

6711 Killdeer Court, $250,000

1458 Mobley Court, $230,000

559 Cotswold Court, $212,000

20 Vienna Court, $206,000

503 Riggs Court, $205,000

563 Boysenberry Lane, $195,000

2501 Coach House Way, #3C, $190,000

6117 Springwater Place, #1723, $189,000

7101 Edgemont Road, $162,500

IJAMSVILLE

5449 Mussetter Road, $529,900

KNOXVILLE

817 Tritapoe Drive, $212,000

MIDDLETOWN

101 Foxfield Pass, $437,000

2218 Quebec School Road, $434,900

712 Stone Springs Lane, $300,000

29 Boileau Court, $238,000

MONROVIA

12170 Rosswood Drive, $464,750

12506 Lee Hill Drive, $445,000

MOUNT AIRY

5804 Corporal Jones Court, $439,900

13799 Halane St., $415,000

14130 Harrisville Road, $365,000

MYERSVILLE

8915 Old Harmony Road, $395,000

NEW MARKET

5730 Meyer Ave., $530,000

10401 Hedgeapple Court, $400,000

6647 E. Lakeridge Road, $350,000

THURMONT

107 Laurel Ave., $280,000

URBANA

8816 Shady Pines Drive, $460,000

WOODSBORO

223 Cornell Drive, $425,000

