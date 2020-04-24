042520TopHouse

Last week’s top house is at 13025 Glissans Mill Road, Mount Airy, The stone house was built in 1790 and is on 19-plus acres; it’s also this week’s oldest house. Listing at $925,000, it closed at $790,000.

 Photo courtesy of David Salabe

Last week’s top house is at 13025 Glissans Mill Road, Mount Airy, The stone house was built in 1790 and is on 19-plus acres; it’s also this week’s oldest house. Known as the Thornton Poole House, the house received a meticulous restoration that includes all mechanical systems, copper roof and gutters, custom replacement windows and a rear wing addition that includes a custom-designed gourmet kitchen with commercial appliances. The property also includes a three-car garage with loft, a restored smoke house and spring house. Listing at $925,000, it closed at $790,000.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5

522T Fairgreene Way, Ijamsville, $785,000

2200 Quebec School Road, Middletown, $695,000

503 Isaac Russell St., New Market, $630,000

9016 Harris St., Urbana, $618,000

BRUNSWICK

1204 Moore Spring Court, $530,000

410 W. Potomac St., $240,000

CLARKSBURG

14406 Lewisdale Road, $425,000

FREDERICK

105 La Plata Court, $569,900

35 E. All Saints St., #104, $535,000

402 McClellan Drive, $465,000

5240 Red Maple Drive, $453,767

2109 Battery Lane, $414,000

2 E. 13th St., $390,000

349 Madison St., $382,000

2515 Island Grove Blvd., $374,900

2187 E. Greenleaf Drive, $350,000

4100 Buckeystown Pike, $345,000

1489 Eden Drive, $342,500

1002 Holden St., $339,990

7145 Macon St., $338,000

6541 S. Clifton Road, $331,000

611 Grant Place, $310,000

663 Tivoli Road, $309,900

1504 Cedarcrest Lane, $295,000

108 Chestnut Hill Way, $293,000

905 Halleck Drive, $290,000

95 Buell Drive, $290,000

2409 Huntwood Court, $285,000

5481 Prince William Court, $280,000

6914 N. Clifton Road, $270,000

7141 Bradshaw Court East, $270,000

1528 S. Rambling Way, $270,000

6472 Walcott Lane, $269,900

2118 Brecken Dell Court, $259,900

7160 Glenmeadow Court, $240,000

6502 Montalto Crossing, #B, $216,000

2509 Shelley Circle, #51D, $200,000

KNOXVILLE

1956 Jefferson Pike, $300,000

243 Knoxville Road, $123,000

MIDDLETOWN

112 Ali Drive, $480,000

103 Foxfield Pass, $475,000

2 Sanaz Court, $461,000

6589 Colebrook Lane, $352,500

9 Wash House Circle, $308,000

6600-A Roy Shafer Road, $230,000

MONROVIA

3533 Runkles Drive, $424,900

11911 Wonder Court, $388,000

MOUNT AIRY

13051 Old Annapolis Road, $508,000

13695 Lexington Drive, $340,000

4301 Bartholows Road, $268,000

110 Sycamore Road, $233,000

MYERSVILLE

109 Main St., $339,000

NEW MARKET

6817 Cherry Tree Court, $549,900

807 Harvest Terrace, $501,500

108 Spring Blossom Lane, $500,000

6422 Lakeridge Drive, $445,345

10095 Heron Court, $420,000

POINT OF ROCKS

3903 Boatmans Circle, $390,000

SABILLASVILLE

17055 Sabillasville Road, $199,900

THURMONT

8613 Shryrock Mill Road, $375,000

13 Stoney Park Way, $273,000

UNION BRIDGE

12928 Coppermine Road, $589,000

URBANA

9104 John Simmons St., $606,000

8702 Shady Pines Drive, $495,000

9647 Ethan Ridge Drive, $435,000

9159 Landon House Lane, $410,000

3625 Singleton Terrace, $354,900

3587 Holborn Place, $320,000

WALKERSVILLE

220 Bellgate Court, $551,274

228 Creek Walk Drive, $449,900

8790 Hickory Hill, $390,000

9369 Highlander Blvd., $360,000

244 Diamond Drive, $319,900

109 Grantham Court, $248,000

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.