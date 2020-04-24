Last week’s top house is at 13025 Glissans Mill Road, Mount Airy, The stone house was built in 1790 and is on 19-plus acres; it’s also this week’s oldest house. Known as the Thornton Poole House, the house received a meticulous restoration that includes all mechanical systems, copper roof and gutters, custom replacement windows and a rear wing addition that includes a custom-designed gourmet kitchen with commercial appliances. The property also includes a three-car garage with loft, a restored smoke house and spring house. Listing at $925,000, it closed at $790,000.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
522T Fairgreene Way, Ijamsville, $785,000
2200 Quebec School Road, Middletown, $695,000
503 Isaac Russell St., New Market, $630,000
9016 Harris St., Urbana, $618,000
BRUNSWICK
1204 Moore Spring Court, $530,000
410 W. Potomac St., $240,000
CLARKSBURG
14406 Lewisdale Road, $425,000
FREDERICK
105 La Plata Court, $569,900
35 E. All Saints St., #104, $535,000
402 McClellan Drive, $465,000
5240 Red Maple Drive, $453,767
2109 Battery Lane, $414,000
2 E. 13th St., $390,000
349 Madison St., $382,000
2515 Island Grove Blvd., $374,900
2187 E. Greenleaf Drive, $350,000
4100 Buckeystown Pike, $345,000
1489 Eden Drive, $342,500
1002 Holden St., $339,990
7145 Macon St., $338,000
6541 S. Clifton Road, $331,000
611 Grant Place, $310,000
663 Tivoli Road, $309,900
1504 Cedarcrest Lane, $295,000
108 Chestnut Hill Way, $293,000
905 Halleck Drive, $290,000
95 Buell Drive, $290,000
2409 Huntwood Court, $285,000
5481 Prince William Court, $280,000
6914 N. Clifton Road, $270,000
7141 Bradshaw Court East, $270,000
1528 S. Rambling Way, $270,000
6472 Walcott Lane, $269,900
2118 Brecken Dell Court, $259,900
7160 Glenmeadow Court, $240,000
6502 Montalto Crossing, #B, $216,000
2509 Shelley Circle, #51D, $200,000
KNOXVILLE
1956 Jefferson Pike, $300,000
243 Knoxville Road, $123,000
MIDDLETOWN
112 Ali Drive, $480,000
103 Foxfield Pass, $475,000
2 Sanaz Court, $461,000
6589 Colebrook Lane, $352,500
9 Wash House Circle, $308,000
6600-A Roy Shafer Road, $230,000
MONROVIA
3533 Runkles Drive, $424,900
11911 Wonder Court, $388,000
MOUNT AIRY
13051 Old Annapolis Road, $508,000
13695 Lexington Drive, $340,000
4301 Bartholows Road, $268,000
110 Sycamore Road, $233,000
MYERSVILLE
109 Main St., $339,000
NEW MARKET
6817 Cherry Tree Court, $549,900
807 Harvest Terrace, $501,500
108 Spring Blossom Lane, $500,000
6422 Lakeridge Drive, $445,345
10095 Heron Court, $420,000
POINT OF ROCKS
3903 Boatmans Circle, $390,000
SABILLASVILLE
17055 Sabillasville Road, $199,900
THURMONT
8613 Shryrock Mill Road, $375,000
13 Stoney Park Way, $273,000
UNION BRIDGE
12928 Coppermine Road, $589,000
URBANA
9104 John Simmons St., $606,000
8702 Shady Pines Drive, $495,000
9647 Ethan Ridge Drive, $435,000
9159 Landon House Lane, $410,000
3625 Singleton Terrace, $354,900
3587 Holborn Place, $320,000
WALKERSVILLE
220 Bellgate Court, $551,274
228 Creek Walk Drive, $449,900
8790 Hickory Hill, $390,000
9369 Highlander Blvd., $360,000
244 Diamond Drive, $319,900
109 Grantham Court, $248,000
