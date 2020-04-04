040420TopHouse

With more than 6,000-square-feet of living space, the house at 9836 Notting Hill Drive, near Urbana, is last week’s top house. It listed at $824,900 and closed at $800,000.

With more than 6,000-square-feet of living space, the house at 9836 Notting Hill Drive, near Urbana, is last week’s top house. It listed at $824,900 and closed at $800,000. Living space includes six bedrooms, 5½ baths, a two-story family room, dual stairs, formal living and dining rooms, a kitchen with a walk-in pantry, a luxury owner’s suite with an optional sitting room and private balcony, two gas fireplaces, and an outdoor patio with fireplaces.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

6661 S. Clifton Road, Frederick, $725,000

203 Rockwell Terrace, Frederick, $712,000

5217 Fairgreene Way, Ijamsville, $655,000

9208 Charterhouse Road, Urbana, $645,000

ADAMSTOWN

5810 Underwood Court, $475,000

3487 Downing Court, $460,000

5515 Adamstown Road, $215,000

BRUNSWICK

1316 Hope Farm Court, $550,099

1312 Village Green Way, $322,900

13 W. H St., $279,900

12 W. H St., $249,990

315 W. Potomac St., $225,000

706 Brunswick St., $225,000

811 E. Potomac St., $165,900

88 Wenner Drive, $155,000

EMMITSBURG

1411 Ramblewood Drive, $344,000

11 Heritage Lane, $260,000

FREDERICK

5349 Wye Creek Drive, $575,000

6316 Mount Phillip Road, $570,000

4852 Teen Barnes Road, $560,000

5818 Zoe Lane, $539,275

3204 Starlight St., $529,930

5805 Zoe Lane, $487,500

6742 Meadowside Drive, $481,900

301 E. Third St., $479,000

33 Maxwell Square, $470,000

2422 Longfellow Court, $469,900

36 Maxwell Square, $469,900

232 E. Patrick St., $445,000

7113 Poole Jones Road, $439,000

415 Mohican Drive, $432,000

104 Fairview Ave., $429,000

6913 Greenvale Court, $415,000

2399 Bear Den Road, $410,700

6608 Jefferson Blvd., $405,000

6938 Bowers Road, $398,000

8117 Clearfield Road, $391,000

247 Wyngate Drive, $389,900

592 Pumphouse Road, $379,900

5147 Constitution St., $379,500

5120 Ironside Drive, $377,460

5653 Owl St., $370,460

6908 Representation Lane, $366,990

6519 Newton Drive, $363,000

7316 Brookside Drive, $360,000

9551 Kingston Place, $354,900

8315-A Edgewood Church Road, $350,000

223 Spring Bank Ave., $348,242

6912 Representation Lane, $345,000

6201 Newport Place, $339,900

7029 Antebellum Way, $329,525

5939 Meadow Road, $326,000

37 E. Third St., $325,000

1208 Lake Coventry Court, $315,000

819 Badger Ave., $309,469

2114 Carroll Creek View Court, $308,700

6217 Posey St., $307,750

635 Cawley Drive, $297,500

6234 Cliffside Terrace, $295,000

127 Fieldstone Court, $295,000

1847 Country Run Way, $295,000

9504 Bellhaven Court, $286,990

914 Pontiac Ave., $285,000

4885 Hiteshow Drive, $264,900

6386 New Haven Court, $260,000

5773 Purple Leaf Court, $260,000

5602 Rockledge Court, $257,000

6357 New Haven Court, $255,000

1547 Beverly Court, $253,000

102 Monroe Ave., $243,500

1836 Monocacy View Circle, #54A, $228,000

309 W. Patrick St., $225,900

8517 Chestnut Grove Road, $224,900

5769 Sweet Bay Court, $219,700

440 Center St., $215,000

1841 Dulaney Court, $215,000

2503 Coleridge Drive, #3-2C, $210,000

155 Fairfield Drive, $210,000

509 Lancaster Place, $206,000

506 Lancaster Place, $204,500

9232 Oak Tree Circle, $202,900

7009 Edgemont Road, $199,999

7181-E Cimarron Court, #E, $185,000

304 Manor Court, $175,000

1600 Berry Rose Court, #1C, $170,500

615 Himes Ave., #106, $145,000

601 Himes Ave., #II102, $138,000

IJAMSVILLE

3071 Lindsey Court, $599,900

2900 Greenhill Court, $486,500

10091 Dudley Drive, $474,900

11540 Windsor Road, $320,000

JEFFERSON

3576 Casamento Place, $463,145

1333 Arnoldtown Road, $419,900

KNOXVILLE

819 Tritapoe Drive, $95,000

MIDDLETOWN

4314 Flower Court, $582,000

14 Hollow Creek Circle, $539,900

106 Mariam Pass, $435,000

2514 Poffenberger Road, $399,900

7305 Countryside Drive, $384,900

4 Bankbarn Circle, $302,000

MONROVIA

10938 Louis Detrick Lane, $558,869

12104 Fingerboard Road, $419,900

4571 Tinder Box Circle, $380,000

MOUNT AIRY

5793 Alfran Drive, $385,000

6230 Buffalo Road, $365,000

13832 Old Annapolis Road, $125,000

MYERSVILLE

2492 Scravel Road, $440,000

NEW MARKET

72 W. Shavano Road, $509,045

810 Harvest Terrace, $484,694

6857 Shavana Road, $469,900

5651 Vineyard Court, $450,000

7206 Paddock Court, $379,999

12501 Jesse Smith Road, $370,000

5492 Ross Court, $345,000

6534 Rimrock Road, $325,000

6505 N. Shore Square, $285,000

6703 Old Stonehouse Lane, $280,000

6164 S. Steamboat Way, $210,650

ROCKY RIDGE

9602-A Rocky Ridge Road, $225,000

SABILLASVILLE

16390 Raven Rock Road, $334,900

THURMONT

8 Pleasant Acres Drive, $396,500

111 Rouzer Lane, $265,000

406 E. Main St., $225,000

27 Catoctin Highlands Circle, $186,000

6819-A Red Bird Lane, $126,000

URBANA

3860 Braveheart Drive, $529,900

9210 Bealls Farm Road, $525,000

3309 Stone Barn Drive, $494,990

9685 Royal Crest Circle, $450,000

3455 Flatwoods Drive, $444,000

3480 Urbana Pike, $439,000

9627 Bothwell Lane, $417,000

3905 Addison Woods Road, $385,000

9502 Ward Place, $370,000

3682 Holborn Place, $286,000

WALKERSVILLE

121 Ports Circle, $439,900

304 Kenwood Court, $438,000

107 Polaris Drive, $390,000

209 Longley Green Drive, $347,000

12 Georgetown Road, $275,000

WOODSBORO

2 N. Main St., $332,900

11715 Clyde Young Road, $305,652

