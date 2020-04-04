With more than 6,000-square-feet of living space, the house at 9836 Notting Hill Drive, near Urbana, is last week’s top house. It listed at $824,900 and closed at $800,000. Living space includes six bedrooms, 5½ baths, a two-story family room, dual stairs, formal living and dining rooms, a kitchen with a walk-in pantry, a luxury owner’s suite with an optional sitting room and private balcony, two gas fireplaces, and an outdoor patio with fireplaces.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
6661 S. Clifton Road, Frederick, $725,000
203 Rockwell Terrace, Frederick, $712,000
5217 Fairgreene Way, Ijamsville, $655,000
9208 Charterhouse Road, Urbana, $645,000
ADAMSTOWN
5810 Underwood Court, $475,000
3487 Downing Court, $460,000
5515 Adamstown Road, $215,000
BRUNSWICK
1316 Hope Farm Court, $550,099
1312 Village Green Way, $322,900
13 W. H St., $279,900
12 W. H St., $249,990
315 W. Potomac St., $225,000
706 Brunswick St., $225,000
811 E. Potomac St., $165,900
88 Wenner Drive, $155,000
EMMITSBURG
1411 Ramblewood Drive, $344,000
11 Heritage Lane, $260,000
FREDERICK
5349 Wye Creek Drive, $575,000
6316 Mount Phillip Road, $570,000
4852 Teen Barnes Road, $560,000
5818 Zoe Lane, $539,275
3204 Starlight St., $529,930
5805 Zoe Lane, $487,500
6742 Meadowside Drive, $481,900
301 E. Third St., $479,000
33 Maxwell Square, $470,000
2422 Longfellow Court, $469,900
36 Maxwell Square, $469,900
232 E. Patrick St., $445,000
7113 Poole Jones Road, $439,000
415 Mohican Drive, $432,000
104 Fairview Ave., $429,000
6913 Greenvale Court, $415,000
2399 Bear Den Road, $410,700
6608 Jefferson Blvd., $405,000
6938 Bowers Road, $398,000
8117 Clearfield Road, $391,000
247 Wyngate Drive, $389,900
592 Pumphouse Road, $379,900
5147 Constitution St., $379,500
5120 Ironside Drive, $377,460
5653 Owl St., $370,460
6908 Representation Lane, $366,990
6519 Newton Drive, $363,000
7316 Brookside Drive, $360,000
9551 Kingston Place, $354,900
8315-A Edgewood Church Road, $350,000
223 Spring Bank Ave., $348,242
6912 Representation Lane, $345,000
6201 Newport Place, $339,900
7029 Antebellum Way, $329,525
5939 Meadow Road, $326,000
37 E. Third St., $325,000
1208 Lake Coventry Court, $315,000
819 Badger Ave., $309,469
2114 Carroll Creek View Court, $308,700
6217 Posey St., $307,750
635 Cawley Drive, $297,500
6234 Cliffside Terrace, $295,000
127 Fieldstone Court, $295,000
1847 Country Run Way, $295,000
9504 Bellhaven Court, $286,990
914 Pontiac Ave., $285,000
4885 Hiteshow Drive, $264,900
6386 New Haven Court, $260,000
5773 Purple Leaf Court, $260,000
5602 Rockledge Court, $257,000
6357 New Haven Court, $255,000
1547 Beverly Court, $253,000
102 Monroe Ave., $243,500
1836 Monocacy View Circle, #54A, $228,000
309 W. Patrick St., $225,900
8517 Chestnut Grove Road, $224,900
5769 Sweet Bay Court, $219,700
440 Center St., $215,000
1841 Dulaney Court, $215,000
2503 Coleridge Drive, #3-2C, $210,000
155 Fairfield Drive, $210,000
509 Lancaster Place, $206,000
506 Lancaster Place, $204,500
9232 Oak Tree Circle, $202,900
7009 Edgemont Road, $199,999
7181-E Cimarron Court, #E, $185,000
304 Manor Court, $175,000
1600 Berry Rose Court, #1C, $170,500
615 Himes Ave., #106, $145,000
601 Himes Ave., #II102, $138,000
IJAMSVILLE
3071 Lindsey Court, $599,900
2900 Greenhill Court, $486,500
10091 Dudley Drive, $474,900
11540 Windsor Road, $320,000
JEFFERSON
3576 Casamento Place, $463,145
1333 Arnoldtown Road, $419,900
KNOXVILLE
819 Tritapoe Drive, $95,000
MIDDLETOWN
4314 Flower Court, $582,000
14 Hollow Creek Circle, $539,900
106 Mariam Pass, $435,000
2514 Poffenberger Road, $399,900
7305 Countryside Drive, $384,900
4 Bankbarn Circle, $302,000
MONROVIA
10938 Louis Detrick Lane, $558,869
12104 Fingerboard Road, $419,900
4571 Tinder Box Circle, $380,000
MOUNT AIRY
5793 Alfran Drive, $385,000
6230 Buffalo Road, $365,000
13832 Old Annapolis Road, $125,000
MYERSVILLE
2492 Scravel Road, $440,000
NEW MARKET
72 W. Shavano Road, $509,045
810 Harvest Terrace, $484,694
6857 Shavana Road, $469,900
5651 Vineyard Court, $450,000
7206 Paddock Court, $379,999
12501 Jesse Smith Road, $370,000
5492 Ross Court, $345,000
6534 Rimrock Road, $325,000
6505 N. Shore Square, $285,000
6703 Old Stonehouse Lane, $280,000
6164 S. Steamboat Way, $210,650
ROCKY RIDGE
9602-A Rocky Ridge Road, $225,000
SABILLASVILLE
16390 Raven Rock Road, $334,900
THURMONT
8 Pleasant Acres Drive, $396,500
111 Rouzer Lane, $265,000
406 E. Main St., $225,000
27 Catoctin Highlands Circle, $186,000
6819-A Red Bird Lane, $126,000
URBANA
3860 Braveheart Drive, $529,900
9210 Bealls Farm Road, $525,000
3309 Stone Barn Drive, $494,990
9685 Royal Crest Circle, $450,000
3455 Flatwoods Drive, $444,000
3480 Urbana Pike, $439,000
9627 Bothwell Lane, $417,000
3905 Addison Woods Road, $385,000
9502 Ward Place, $370,000
3682 Holborn Place, $286,000
WALKERSVILLE
121 Ports Circle, $439,900
304 Kenwood Court, $438,000
107 Polaris Drive, $390,000
209 Longley Green Drive, $347,000
12 Georgetown Road, $275,000
WOODSBORO
2 N. Main St., $332,900
11715 Clyde Young Road, $305,652
