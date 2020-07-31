080120TopHouse

Last week’s top house is at 1155 Greenfield Road in Adamstown. It listed and closed at $810,000. Built in 2007 on 8-plus acres with a view of the Monocacy Valley and Sugarloaf Mountain, this home is also surrounded by a gardens, a vegetable garden with deer fencing, and hardscaping for outdoor living.

 Courtesy photo

Last week’s top house is at 1155 Greenfield Road in Adamstown. It listed and closed at $810,000. Built in 2007 on 8-plus acres with a view of the Monocacy Valley and Sugarloaf Mountain, this home is also surrounded by gardens, a vegetable garden with deer fencing, and hardscaping for outdoor living. Inside, amenities include Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen, a stone fireplace with a Napoleon woodstove insert, a master suite with a jacuzzi soaking tub, the “ultimate” man cave game room, media room and home gym.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

5221 Muirfield Drive, Ijamsville, $800,000

9405 Slate Quarry Road, Dickerson, $789,000

10009 Prestwich Terrace, Ijamsville, $755,000

7834 Timmons Road, Union Bridge, $709,900

ADAMSTOWN

5791 Morland Drive North, $556,000

2505 Underwood Lane, $549,000

BRUNSWICK

1313 Moore Spring Court, $399,000

505 Fourth Ave., $375,000

1211 Pennington Drive, $373,854

619 Potomac View Parkway, $324,000

1 N. Virginia Ave., $262,900

225 Tamarack Way, $249,900

117 Central Ave., $210,100

17 E. Orndorff Drive, $175,000

47 E. B St., $112,500

CLARKSBURG

10708 Pheasant Drive, $509,000

FREDERICK

1122 Saxton Drive, $560,000

5683 Zoe Lane, $544,690

5217 Ivywood Drive South, $530,000

5810 Zoe Lane, $516,794

6327 Knollwood Drive, $495,000

8196 Honey Clover Court, $469,900

7033 Allington Manor Circle East, $445,001

10826 Old Annapolis Road, $445,000

9075 Knott Lane, $439,908

6011 Brentwood Ave., $434,000

2520 Waterside Drive, #304, $426,000

7 N. Jefferson St., $405,000

6809 Kingfisher Court, $400,000

3304 Basford Road, $390,000

5800 Meadow Drive, $385,000

8450 Randell Ridge, $376,579

7814 Spout Spring Road, $350,000

588 Pumphouse Road, $350,000

5757 Barts Way, $345,000

410 Cranberry Court, $332,000

9406 Berkley Lane, $314,000

127 Cavenrock Court, $310,000

7191 Macon St., $305,000

1547 Wilmer Park, $304,990

5589 Brittany Court, $300,000

527 E. Seventh St., $300,000

8853 Briarcliff Lane, $299,000

1411 Traflagar Lane, $290,000

6613 Willis Lane, $285,000

519 Sylvan Court, $280,000

6654 Seagull Court, $275,000

510 Goldspire Circle, $271,500

6848 Snow Goose Court, $263,000

1128 Young Place, $260,000

108 W. Ninth St., $250,000

5809 Duke Court, $247,000

19 S. Bentz St., $240,000

524 Pearl St., $235,000

1003 Staghorn Ave., $225,000

21 S. Jefferson St., $224,900

623 Lee Place, $223,000

5926 Bartonsville Road, $220,000

428 Sherman Ave., $218,000

1106 Providence Court, $215,000

2500 Shelley Circle, #1, 3B, $210,000

6250 Glen Valley Terrace, #6M, $210,000

9422 Bethel Road, $208,000

6512-K Daytone Court, #101, $207,500

8203 Blue Heron Drive, #3D, $189,000

2501 Coach House Way, #3B, $189,000

8203 Blue Heron Drive, #3B, $188,500

5640 Wade Court, #E, $179,900

10708 Old Annapolis Road, $170,000

609 Himes Ave., #101, $165,000

4528 Reels Mill Road, $160,000

1214-D Danielle Drive, $157,000

751-L Heather Ridge Drive, #18L, $120,000

IJAMSVILLE

6505 Boradmoor Terrace South, $699,000

2902 Loch Haven Court, $550,000

11128 Mountain View Lane, $465,000

10011 York Drive, $420,000

5811 Rochefort St., $395,000

11426 Meadowlark Drive, $265,500

KNOXVILLE

2714 Jay Bird Court, $630,000

LIBERTYTOWN

11920 Liberty Road, #102A, $129,000

MIDDLETOWN

9728 Mount Tabor Road, $610,000

118 Mariam Pass, $555,000

114 Franklin St., $491,000

8303 Palmer Road, $430,000

12 Smoke House Circle, $320,000

MONROVIA

3464 Emys Place, $600,000

MOUNT AIRY

1104 Parkdridge Drive, $540,000

6506 Carrie Lynn Court, $385,000

13428 Old Annapolis Road, $384,900

5426 Sidney Road, $368,000

206 Village Way, $345,000

10 Contour Road, $330,000

6 Donalds Lane, $269,000

MYERSVILLE

4207-C Coxey Brown Road, $475,000

2812-B Monument Road, $438,000

12109 Loy Wolfe Road, $287,000

NEW MARKET

6720 Box Turtle Court, $650,000

11236 Country Club Road, $489,500

6722 Oakridge Road, $440,000

5803 Whiterose Way, $320,000

6650 Lake Front Court, $308,000

6612 Commodore Court, $295,000

6004 Yeagertown Road, $280,000

5701 Joseph Court, $260,000

POINT OF ROCKS

2170 Swains Lock Court, $298,000

THURMONT

37 E. Moser Road, $302,500

20 N. Carroll St., $230,000

117 East St., #31, $192,000

37 Blue Ridge Ave., $165,000

10814 Powell Road, $135,000

URBANA

8700 Shady Pines Drive, $540,000

8810 Shady Pines, $510,000

8809 Shady Pines Drive, $495,000

9104 Kenway Lane, $480,000

3933 Loch Ness Court, $470,000

8806 Shady Pines Drive, $465,000

3650 Tavistock Road, $415,000

3972 Addison Woods Road, $400,000

8834 Lew Wallace Road, $385,000

3566 Spring St. South, $378,000

3620 Carriage Hill Drive, #3620, $315,000

WALKERSVILLE

206 White Ferry Court, $499,900

9505 Highlander Circle, $377,500

100 Dunsford Court, $257,000

WOODSBORO

100 S. Second St., $240,000

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!