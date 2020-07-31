Last week’s top house is at 1155 Greenfield Road in Adamstown. It listed and closed at $810,000. Built in 2007 on 8-plus acres with a view of the Monocacy Valley and Sugarloaf Mountain, this home is also surrounded by gardens, a vegetable garden with deer fencing, and hardscaping for outdoor living. Inside, amenities include Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen, a stone fireplace with a Napoleon woodstove insert, a master suite with a jacuzzi soaking tub, the “ultimate” man cave game room, media room and home gym.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
5221 Muirfield Drive, Ijamsville, $800,000
9405 Slate Quarry Road, Dickerson, $789,000
10009 Prestwich Terrace, Ijamsville, $755,000
7834 Timmons Road, Union Bridge, $709,900
ADAMSTOWN
5791 Morland Drive North, $556,000
2505 Underwood Lane, $549,000
BRUNSWICK
1313 Moore Spring Court, $399,000
505 Fourth Ave., $375,000
1211 Pennington Drive, $373,854
619 Potomac View Parkway, $324,000
1 N. Virginia Ave., $262,900
225 Tamarack Way, $249,900
117 Central Ave., $210,100
17 E. Orndorff Drive, $175,000
47 E. B St., $112,500
CLARKSBURG
10708 Pheasant Drive, $509,000
FREDERICK
1122 Saxton Drive, $560,000
5683 Zoe Lane, $544,690
5217 Ivywood Drive South, $530,000
5810 Zoe Lane, $516,794
6327 Knollwood Drive, $495,000
8196 Honey Clover Court, $469,900
7033 Allington Manor Circle East, $445,001
10826 Old Annapolis Road, $445,000
9075 Knott Lane, $439,908
6011 Brentwood Ave., $434,000
2520 Waterside Drive, #304, $426,000
7 N. Jefferson St., $405,000
6809 Kingfisher Court, $400,000
3304 Basford Road, $390,000
5800 Meadow Drive, $385,000
8450 Randell Ridge, $376,579
7814 Spout Spring Road, $350,000
588 Pumphouse Road, $350,000
5757 Barts Way, $345,000
410 Cranberry Court, $332,000
9406 Berkley Lane, $314,000
127 Cavenrock Court, $310,000
7191 Macon St., $305,000
1547 Wilmer Park, $304,990
5589 Brittany Court, $300,000
527 E. Seventh St., $300,000
8853 Briarcliff Lane, $299,000
1411 Traflagar Lane, $290,000
6613 Willis Lane, $285,000
519 Sylvan Court, $280,000
6654 Seagull Court, $275,000
510 Goldspire Circle, $271,500
6848 Snow Goose Court, $263,000
1128 Young Place, $260,000
108 W. Ninth St., $250,000
5809 Duke Court, $247,000
19 S. Bentz St., $240,000
524 Pearl St., $235,000
1003 Staghorn Ave., $225,000
21 S. Jefferson St., $224,900
623 Lee Place, $223,000
5926 Bartonsville Road, $220,000
428 Sherman Ave., $218,000
1106 Providence Court, $215,000
2500 Shelley Circle, #1, 3B, $210,000
6250 Glen Valley Terrace, #6M, $210,000
9422 Bethel Road, $208,000
6512-K Daytone Court, #101, $207,500
8203 Blue Heron Drive, #3D, $189,000
2501 Coach House Way, #3B, $189,000
8203 Blue Heron Drive, #3B, $188,500
5640 Wade Court, #E, $179,900
10708 Old Annapolis Road, $170,000
609 Himes Ave., #101, $165,000
4528 Reels Mill Road, $160,000
1214-D Danielle Drive, $157,000
751-L Heather Ridge Drive, #18L, $120,000
IJAMSVILLE
6505 Boradmoor Terrace South, $699,000
2902 Loch Haven Court, $550,000
11128 Mountain View Lane, $465,000
10011 York Drive, $420,000
5811 Rochefort St., $395,000
11426 Meadowlark Drive, $265,500
KNOXVILLE
2714 Jay Bird Court, $630,000
LIBERTYTOWN
11920 Liberty Road, #102A, $129,000
MIDDLETOWN
9728 Mount Tabor Road, $610,000
118 Mariam Pass, $555,000
114 Franklin St., $491,000
8303 Palmer Road, $430,000
12 Smoke House Circle, $320,000
MONROVIA
3464 Emys Place, $600,000
MOUNT AIRY
1104 Parkdridge Drive, $540,000
6506 Carrie Lynn Court, $385,000
13428 Old Annapolis Road, $384,900
5426 Sidney Road, $368,000
206 Village Way, $345,000
10 Contour Road, $330,000
6 Donalds Lane, $269,000
MYERSVILLE
4207-C Coxey Brown Road, $475,000
2812-B Monument Road, $438,000
12109 Loy Wolfe Road, $287,000
NEW MARKET
6720 Box Turtle Court, $650,000
11236 Country Club Road, $489,500
6722 Oakridge Road, $440,000
5803 Whiterose Way, $320,000
6650 Lake Front Court, $308,000
6612 Commodore Court, $295,000
6004 Yeagertown Road, $280,000
5701 Joseph Court, $260,000
POINT OF ROCKS
2170 Swains Lock Court, $298,000
THURMONT
37 E. Moser Road, $302,500
20 N. Carroll St., $230,000
117 East St., #31, $192,000
37 Blue Ridge Ave., $165,000
10814 Powell Road, $135,000
URBANA
8700 Shady Pines Drive, $540,000
8810 Shady Pines, $510,000
8809 Shady Pines Drive, $495,000
9104 Kenway Lane, $480,000
3933 Loch Ness Court, $470,000
8806 Shady Pines Drive, $465,000
3650 Tavistock Road, $415,000
3972 Addison Woods Road, $400,000
8834 Lew Wallace Road, $385,000
3566 Spring St. South, $378,000
3620 Carriage Hill Drive, #3620, $315,000
WALKERSVILLE
206 White Ferry Court, $499,900
9505 Highlander Circle, $377,500
100 Dunsford Court, $257,000
WOODSBORO
100 S. Second St., $240,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.