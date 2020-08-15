081520TopHouse

Last week’s top house is at 10239 Wolfsville Road, Myersville. Built in 1989 on 7-plus acres, the custom-designed colonial-French style home listed at $890,000 and closed at $867,750. It features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a first-floor master suite with a separate shower and jacuzzi tub, a formal dining room and a gourmet kitchen. Outside, there are four porches (one is screened), spectacular views overlooking Middle Creek, stocked annually with trout. There is also a two-car attached garage.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

3001 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville, $817,000

6902 Southridge Place, Middletown, $815,000

209 Quaker Way, New Market, $700,000

3928 Sweet Briar Lane, Urbana, $660,000

BRUNSWICK

815 Jefferson Pike, $450,000

1304 Moore Spring Court $413,000

811 Jefferson Pike, $412,000

1418 Scheer St., $327,000

401 E. A St., $299,000

108 W. D St., $285,000

EMMITSBURG

2 Welty Ave., $139,000

FREDERICK

4725 Mount Zion Road, $635,430

303 Fleming Ave., $625,000

5203 Continental Drive, $599,900

5647 Zoe Lane, $559,590

4412 Reels Mill Road, $539,000

5638 Zoe Lane, $486,890

8189 Stone Ridge Drive, $485,000

232 Windom Way, $480,000

5801-A Bells Lane, $459,000

16 College Ave., $455,000

1411 Silverspot Court, $419,900

7131 Rock Creek Drive, $413,000

9552 Kingston Place, $410,000

10134 Liberty Road, $381,500

6901 Trout Lane, $376,000

7902 Edgewood Farm Road, $375,000

6928 Representation Lane, $367,695

4721 Verdana Loop, $365,000

706 N. Market St., $349,990

507 Gillespie Drive, $348,676

6374 Overbrook Circle, $340,000

6260 Newport Court, $330,000

599 Hillcrest Drive, $318,000

5239 Reels Mill Road, $315,000

2435 Wynfield Court, $305,000

2227 Waller House Court, $301,875

1519 Dockside Drive, $295,200

5453 Lyndale Way, $295,000

1929 Fieldstone Way, $294,900

1609 W. Seventh St., $292,500

6749 Sandpiper Court, $286,000

1400 Pinewood Drive, $285,000

114 Catoctin Ave., $270,000

421 N. Bentz St., $265,000

8235 Black Haw Court, $259,500

9012 Elkridge Lane, $258,000

214 E. Eighth St, $250,000

5185 Duke Court, $245,000

7115 Fish Hatchery Road, $240,000

98 Victoria Square, $235,000

6726 Fallow Hill Court, $214,000

1606 Colonial Way, $213,000

2505 Shelley Circle, #5-2B, $194,000

410 Terry Court, #B6, $187,500

1605 Berry Rose Court, #3A, $185,000

1600 Berry Rose Court, #1A, $156,900

511 Carrollton Drive, #20, $130,000

IJAMSVILLE

11667 Fairmont Place, $635,000

10058 Hutzell St., $590,000

3396 Keats Court, $500,000

JEFFERSON

3449 Pecan Court, $590,000

5615 Glen Hill Court, $472,500

MIDDLETOWN

8611-B Baltimore National Pike, $655,000

212 E. Main St., $460,000

2807 Grandview Drive, $449,900

MONROVIA

11808 Pine Tree Court, $428,000

4603 Tinder Box Circle, $390,000

5013 Lynn Burke Road, $330,000

MOUNT AIRY

1202 Park Ridge Court, $600,000

1208 Leafy Hollow Circle, $525,000

4295 Molesworth Terrace, $375,000

12619 Molesworth Drive, $350,000

110 Sycamore Road, $339,000

203 Village Way, $255,000

MYERSVILLE

4709 Coxey Brown Road, $459,000

NEW MARKET

9687 Amelia Court, $612,000

6799 Accipiter Drive, $599,999

7001 Club House Circle, $570,000

213 Orchard Spring Way, $510,000

10648 Finn Drive, $439,000

6059 Douglas Ave., $429,000

6743 Hemlock Point Road, $411,000

10802 Lake Court West, $350,000

6514 Twin Lake Drive, $326,000

POINT OF ROCKS

1705 Canal Run, $496,000

ROCKY RIDGE

14610 Motters Station Road, $349,900

SMITHSBURG

13762 John Kline Road, $312,500

THURMONT

13533 Catoctin Hollow Road, $380,000

7 Springer Court, $156,750

URBANA

3434 Sugarloaf Parkway, $655,000

3411 Angelica Way, #R, $385,000

3411 Angelica Way, #P, $382,191

3411 Angelica Way, #K, $330,000

WALKERSVILLE

227 Deer Run Drive, $472,100

10220 Dublin Road, $450,000

243 Braeburn Circle, $439,937

16 E. Frederick St., $275,000

WOODSBORO

305 S. Adams St., $289,900

