Last week’s top house is at 10239 Wolfsville Road, Myersville. Built in 1989 on 7-plus acres, the custom-designed colonial-French style home listed at $890,000 and closed at $867,750. It features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a first-floor master suite with a separate shower and jacuzzi tub, a formal dining room and a gourmet kitchen. Outside, there are four porches (one is screened), spectacular views overlooking Middle Creek, stocked annually with trout. There is also a two-car attached garage.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
3001 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville, $817,000
6902 Southridge Place, Middletown, $815,000
209 Quaker Way, New Market, $700,000
3928 Sweet Briar Lane, Urbana, $660,000
BRUNSWICK
815 Jefferson Pike, $450,000
1304 Moore Spring Court $413,000
811 Jefferson Pike, $412,000
1418 Scheer St., $327,000
401 E. A St., $299,000
108 W. D St., $285,000
EMMITSBURG
2 Welty Ave., $139,000
FREDERICK
4725 Mount Zion Road, $635,430
303 Fleming Ave., $625,000
5203 Continental Drive, $599,900
5647 Zoe Lane, $559,590
4412 Reels Mill Road, $539,000
5638 Zoe Lane, $486,890
8189 Stone Ridge Drive, $485,000
232 Windom Way, $480,000
5801-A Bells Lane, $459,000
16 College Ave., $455,000
1411 Silverspot Court, $419,900
7131 Rock Creek Drive, $413,000
9552 Kingston Place, $410,000
10134 Liberty Road, $381,500
6901 Trout Lane, $376,000
7902 Edgewood Farm Road, $375,000
6928 Representation Lane, $367,695
4721 Verdana Loop, $365,000
706 N. Market St., $349,990
507 Gillespie Drive, $348,676
6374 Overbrook Circle, $340,000
6260 Newport Court, $330,000
599 Hillcrest Drive, $318,000
5239 Reels Mill Road, $315,000
2435 Wynfield Court, $305,000
2227 Waller House Court, $301,875
1519 Dockside Drive, $295,200
5453 Lyndale Way, $295,000
1929 Fieldstone Way, $294,900
1609 W. Seventh St., $292,500
6749 Sandpiper Court, $286,000
1400 Pinewood Drive, $285,000
114 Catoctin Ave., $270,000
421 N. Bentz St., $265,000
8235 Black Haw Court, $259,500
9012 Elkridge Lane, $258,000
214 E. Eighth St, $250,000
5185 Duke Court, $245,000
7115 Fish Hatchery Road, $240,000
98 Victoria Square, $235,000
6726 Fallow Hill Court, $214,000
1606 Colonial Way, $213,000
2505 Shelley Circle, #5-2B, $194,000
410 Terry Court, #B6, $187,500
1605 Berry Rose Court, #3A, $185,000
1600 Berry Rose Court, #1A, $156,900
511 Carrollton Drive, #20, $130,000
IJAMSVILLE
11667 Fairmont Place, $635,000
10058 Hutzell St., $590,000
3396 Keats Court, $500,000
JEFFERSON
3449 Pecan Court, $590,000
5615 Glen Hill Court, $472,500
MIDDLETOWN
8611-B Baltimore National Pike, $655,000
212 E. Main St., $460,000
2807 Grandview Drive, $449,900
MONROVIA
11808 Pine Tree Court, $428,000
4603 Tinder Box Circle, $390,000
5013 Lynn Burke Road, $330,000
MOUNT AIRY
1202 Park Ridge Court, $600,000
1208 Leafy Hollow Circle, $525,000
4295 Molesworth Terrace, $375,000
12619 Molesworth Drive, $350,000
110 Sycamore Road, $339,000
203 Village Way, $255,000
MYERSVILLE
4709 Coxey Brown Road, $459,000
NEW MARKET
9687 Amelia Court, $612,000
6799 Accipiter Drive, $599,999
7001 Club House Circle, $570,000
213 Orchard Spring Way, $510,000
10648 Finn Drive, $439,000
6059 Douglas Ave., $429,000
6743 Hemlock Point Road, $411,000
10802 Lake Court West, $350,000
6514 Twin Lake Drive, $326,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1705 Canal Run, $496,000
ROCKY RIDGE
14610 Motters Station Road, $349,900
SMITHSBURG
13762 John Kline Road, $312,500
THURMONT
13533 Catoctin Hollow Road, $380,000
7 Springer Court, $156,750
URBANA
3434 Sugarloaf Parkway, $655,000
3411 Angelica Way, #R, $385,000
3411 Angelica Way, #P, $382,191
3411 Angelica Way, #K, $330,000
WALKERSVILLE
227 Deer Run Drive, $472,100
10220 Dublin Road, $450,000
243 Braeburn Circle, $439,937
16 E. Frederick St., $275,000
WOODSBORO
305 S. Adams St., $289,900
