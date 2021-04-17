The Ausherman-built Craftsman-style home at 4214 Palomino Court, Middletown, is last week’s top house. It listed at $799,000 and closed at $785,000. Built in 2000 on 1.25 acres, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom house features a stunning entryway with cherry wood flooring, a two-story great room, gourmet kitchen, a four-season room, office and first-floor master suite. The lower level is totally finished with a second family room, full bath, game room and a studio/workshop. Outside, the yard has gardens, a fish pond and fruit trees. There is also a three-stall, oversized attached side-load garage.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
3727 Sprigg Street North, Urbana, $755,000
5130 Shookstown Road, Frederick, $750,000
6754 Accipiter Drive, New Market, $680,000
5354 Striped Maple St., Frederick, $670,800
ADAMSTOWN
5830 Aberdale Place, $565,000
2744 Park Mills Road, $455,000
BRUNSWICK
1315 Monocacy Crossing Parkway, $479,136
1413 Berlin Drive, $351,296
823 E. Potomac St., $319,900
13 E. E St., $265,000
5 W. D St., $260,000
9 W. Potomac St., $190,000
1007 Peach Orchard Lane, $186,000
CLARKSBURG
2219 Regina Drive, $550,000
FREDERICK
3224 Thornapple Drive, $657,842
5352 Striped Maple St., $615,910
6317 Meandering Woods Court, $605,000
112 Ellingwood Lane, $550,000
5350 Striped Maple St., $546,820
1801 Regiment Way, $541,000
5404 Woodlyn Court, $520,000
611 Humberson Lane, $510,000
6923 Baron Court, $506,000
1032 Dulaney Mill Drive, $455,000
5355 Yellow Birch Way, $435,000
2913 Mill Island Parkway, $425,000
5010 Bob White Court, $412,000
8121 Cambridge Drive, $403,000
905 Sweet Gum Court, $395,000
58 E. South St., $393,000
1826 Rocky Glen Drive, $375,000
6274 Newport Court, $375,000
5787 Barts Way, $375,000
1439 Trafalgar Lane, $365,000
417 S. Market St., $364,900
6634 Ballenger Run Blvd., #E, $362,070
6630 Ballenger Run Blvd., #G, $361,085
4846 Marsden Place, $350,000
6632 Ballenger Run Blvd., #F, $345,985
2416 Wynfield Court, $340,000
6106 Newport Drive East, $338,000
1515 Andover Lane, $335,000
1499 Eden Drive, $330,000
501 Primus Court, $320,000
1907 Crossing Stone Court, $310,000
6463 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $310,000
434 W. South St., $307,000
4926 MacDonough Place, $304,640
567 Primus Court, $295,000
2600 N. Everly Drive, #610, $290,000
6475 Jack Linton Drive South, $290,000
1583 Carey Place, $285,000
7191 Glenmeadow Court, $285,000
1527 Dockside Drive, $275,000
7810 Fingerboard Road, $252,000
6200 Glen Valley Terrace, #1D, $240,000
7053 Catalpa Road, $236,000
6846 Acacia Court, $231,000
1527 Dockside Drive, $208,398
2100 Wayside Drive, #3D, $204,900
806-K Stratford Way, #K, $173,000
IJAMSVILLE
10061 Hutzell St., $651,500
5295 Mussetter Road, $640,000
2917 Loch Haven Court, $492,500
10111 Fauberg St., #F, $343,135
JEFFERSON
2801 Chevy Chase Circle, $602,000
2022 Virts Lane, $429,000
5621 Glen Hill Court, $338,000
MIDDLETOWN
9 Crone Lane, $370,000
MONROVIA
4612 Monrovia Blvd., $645,000
4006 Tranquility Court, $455,000
NEW MARKET
9718 Blandwood Way, $619,645
5634 Jordan Blvd., $560,000
6691 Glen Lane, $451,000
6895 Meadowpoint End, $425,000
5545 Wicomico Drive, $380,000
5511 Roy Court, $375,000
NEW WINDSOR
14702 Oak Orchard Road, $375,000
THURMONT
7174 Prospect Drive, $375,000
9 Ironmaster Court, $317,500
29 Leekyler Place, $285,5000
124 Catoctin Ave., $265,000
URBANA
8882 Shady Pines, $587,500
9112 Kenway Lane, $562,000
9144 Landon House Lane, $485,000
3634 Islington St., $450,000
9513 Ward Place, $440,000
WALKERSVILLE
13 Crum Road, $368,000
120 Challedon Drive, $365,000
204 Longley Green Drive, $350,000
109 Savannah Court, $235,000
8373 Revelation Ave., $200,000
400 Chapel Court, #213, $158,000
WOODSBORO
10972 Evelyn Drive, $370,000
