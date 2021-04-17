041721TopHouse

This four-bedroom house in Middletown, with studio/workshop and oversized garage, is the top selling house for last week.

The Ausherman-built Craftsman-style home at 4214 Palomino Court, Middletown, is last week’s top house. It listed at $799,000 and closed at $785,000. Built in 2000 on 1.25 acres, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom house features a stunning entryway with cherry wood flooring, a two-story great room, gourmet kitchen, a four-season room, office and first-floor master suite. The lower level is totally finished with a second family room, full bath, game room and a studio/workshop. Outside, the yard has gardens, a fish pond and fruit trees. There is also a three-stall, oversized attached side-load garage.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

3727 Sprigg Street North, Urbana, $755,000

5130 Shookstown Road, Frederick, $750,000

6754 Accipiter Drive, New Market, $680,000

5354 Striped Maple St., Frederick, $670,800

ADAMSTOWN

5830 Aberdale Place, $565,000

2744 Park Mills Road, $455,000

BRUNSWICK

1315 Monocacy Crossing Parkway, $479,136

1413 Berlin Drive, $351,296

823 E. Potomac St., $319,900

13 E. E St., $265,000

5 W. D St., $260,000

9 W. Potomac St., $190,000

1007 Peach Orchard Lane, $186,000

CLARKSBURG

2219 Regina Drive, $550,000

FREDERICK

3224 Thornapple Drive, $657,842

5352 Striped Maple St., $615,910

6317 Meandering Woods Court, $605,000

112 Ellingwood Lane, $550,000

5350 Striped Maple St., $546,820

1801 Regiment Way, $541,000

5404 Woodlyn Court, $520,000

611 Humberson Lane, $510,000

6923 Baron Court, $506,000

1032 Dulaney Mill Drive, $455,000

5355 Yellow Birch Way, $435,000

2913 Mill Island Parkway, $425,000

5010 Bob White Court, $412,000

8121 Cambridge Drive, $403,000

905 Sweet Gum Court, $395,000

58 E. South St., $393,000

1826 Rocky Glen Drive, $375,000

6274 Newport Court, $375,000

5787 Barts Way, $375,000

1439 Trafalgar Lane, $365,000

417 S. Market St., $364,900

6634 Ballenger Run Blvd., #E, $362,070

6630 Ballenger Run Blvd., #G, $361,085

4846 Marsden Place, $350,000

6632 Ballenger Run Blvd., #F, $345,985

2416 Wynfield Court, $340,000

6106 Newport Drive East, $338,000

1515 Andover Lane, $335,000

1499 Eden Drive, $330,000

501 Primus Court, $320,000

1907 Crossing Stone Court, $310,000

6463 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $310,000

434 W. South St., $307,000

4926 MacDonough Place, $304,640

567 Primus Court, $295,000

2600 N. Everly Drive, #610, $290,000

6475 Jack Linton Drive South, $290,000

1583 Carey Place, $285,000

7191 Glenmeadow Court, $285,000

1527 Dockside Drive, $275,000

7810 Fingerboard Road, $252,000

6200 Glen Valley Terrace, #1D, $240,000

7053 Catalpa Road, $236,000

6846 Acacia Court, $231,000

1527 Dockside Drive, $208,398

2100 Wayside Drive, #3D, $204,900

806-K Stratford Way, #K, $173,000

IJAMSVILLE

10061 Hutzell St., $651,500

5295 Mussetter Road, $640,000

2917 Loch Haven Court, $492,500

10111 Fauberg St., #F, $343,135

JEFFERSON

2801 Chevy Chase Circle, $602,000

2022 Virts Lane, $429,000

5621 Glen Hill Court, $338,000

MIDDLETOWN

9 Crone Lane, $370,000

MONROVIA

4612 Monrovia Blvd., $645,000

4006 Tranquility Court, $455,000

NEW MARKET

9718 Blandwood Way, $619,645

5634 Jordan Blvd., $560,000

6691 Glen Lane, $451,000

6895 Meadowpoint End, $425,000

5545 Wicomico Drive, $380,000

5511 Roy Court, $375,000

NEW WINDSOR

14702 Oak Orchard Road, $375,000

THURMONT

7174 Prospect Drive, $375,000

9 Ironmaster Court, $317,500

29 Leekyler Place, $285,5000

124 Catoctin Ave., $265,000

URBANA

8882 Shady Pines, $587,500

9112 Kenway Lane, $562,000

9144 Landon House Lane, $485,000

3634 Islington St., $450,000

9513 Ward Place, $440,000

WALKERSVILLE

13 Crum Road, $368,000

120 Challedon Drive, $365,000

204 Longley Green Drive, $350,000

109 Savannah Court, $235,000

8373 Revelation Ave., $200,000

400 Chapel Court, #213, $158,000

WOODSBORO

10972 Evelyn Drive, $370,000

