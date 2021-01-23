Built in 1858, the brick home at 121 W. Second St., Frederick, is last week’s top house. It listed and closed at $849,999. Highlights include original architectural features and flooring, arched glass windows, and distinctive trims and cornices. A casual dining area opens to a private and fenced slate patio is perfect for entertaining, along with the home’s two kitchens. The property includes off-street parking and a separate studio apartment.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

215 E. Second St., Frederick, $792,000

3822 Shetland Court, Urbana, $752,000

12202-C Old Frederick Road, Thurmont, $745,000

10746 Old Annapolis Road, Frederick, $599,950

ADAMSTOWN

2731 Monocacy Bottom Road, $510,000

BRUNSWICK

1223 Shenandoah View Parkway, $384,900

1207 Shenandoah View Parkway, $370,501

1203 Shenandoah View Parkway, $348,237

23 E. Orndorff Drive, $169,415

FREDERICK

2411 Longfellow Court, $595,500

6319 Meandering Woods Court, $565,000

7802 Baltimore National Pike, $550,000

5733 Guilford Garden Terrace, $549,790

5721 Guilford Garden Terrace, $549,545

1911 Moran Drive, $538,000

604 Bushytail Court, $520,000

4851 Cap Stine Road, $520,000

2112 Battery Lane, $490,000

617 Hedgerow Court, $479,900

5003 Small Gains Way, $475,000

13 Fairview Ave., $445,000

5129 Constitution St., $435,580

842 Geronimo Drive, $435,000

2130 Infantry Drive, $430,000

5108 Constitution St., $427,000

5131 Constitution St., $418,000

7126 McHenry Mews, $404,990

106 W. 13th St., $392,000

9178 Oak Tree Court, $390,000

122 E. Fourth St., $389,900

5698 Singletree Drive, $380,000

1447 Wheyfield Drive, #92, $378,000

402 Lee Place, $375,000

7102 McHenry Mews, $374,990

632 Military Road, $368,000

2712 Egret Way, $365,000

2609 Egret Way, $351,000

1422 Wheyfield Drive, $349,999

6513 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $335,000

118 E. Seventh St., $330,000

6794 Singletree Court, $330,000

2434 Huntwood Court, $328,000

803 Trail Ave., $325,000

10087 Quail Knob Lane, $322,000

3030 Mill Island Parkway, #212, $315,000

6095 Fountain Drive, $302,000

234-234 1/2 E. Sixth St., $287,500

6163 Dock St., $286,340

6327 Towncrest Court, $284,200

529 Wilson Place, $280,500

1535 Beverly Court, $277,500

5784 Sunset View Lane, $277,000

133 Whiskey Creek Circle, $265,000

1010 Cheryls Court, $265,000

22 E. Seventh St., $261,000

7991 Schooner Court, $260,500

704 N. Market St., $255,000

1822 Wheyfield Drive, #2-A, $246,000

5736 Charstone Court, $245,000

6774 Brace Court, $231,000

6340 Springwater Terrace, #1300F, $230,000

5824 Drawbridge Court, $223,000

1743 Northridge Lane, $208,500

535 Hollyberry Way, $200,000

5771 Sunset View Lane, $190,000

13 S. Bentz St., $186,500

2102 Whitehall Road, #1B, $173,000

902 Blue Leaf Court, #81A, $172,500

2100 Whitehall Road, #BC, $169,900

JEFFERSON

4610 Newington Road, $430,000

4710 Jefferson Pike, $285,000

MIDDLETOWN

225 Rod Circle, $555,000

19 Walnut Pond Court, $410,000

4302 Zircon Road, $359,000

MONROVIA

11902 Lynn Crest Road, $415,000

MOUNT AIRY

901 Park Ridge Drive, $570,000

13220 Jesse Smith Road, $475,000

14274 Harrisville Road, $165,000

MYERSVILLE

11130 Wolfsville Road, $399,900

NEW MARKET

6877 Whistling Swan Way, $466,100

6929 Country Club Terrace, $465,000

5960 Pecking Stone St., $453,305

10793 Forest Edge Circle, $400,000

10301 Caspian Way, $373,000

6741 Hemlock Point Road, $370,000

ROCKY RIDGE

9908 Rocky Ridge Road, $159,000

THURMONT

13305 Jimtown Road, $550,000

7914 Apples Church Road, $525,000

104 Vista Ave., $328,000

10 Ironmaster Drive, $315,000

7 Ore Mill Place, $309,900

13 E. Moser Road, $254,000

6 Tannery Court, $230,000

59 Catoctin Highlands Court, $225,000

117 Easy St., #24, $191,000

411 Old Oak Place, $184,900

146 N. Altamont Ave., $145,000

URBANA

3708 Sprigg Street North, $580,000

9420 Kinnerton Place, $576,000

3454 Timber Green Drive, #474B, $429,990

9410 Dunraven St., $415,000

WALKERSVILLE

141 Polaris Drive, $506,000

101 Phoenix Court, $500,000

206 Solar Drive, $447,500

9425 Highlander Court, $370,000

103 Dunsford Court, $249,000

