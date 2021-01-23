Built in 1858, the brick home at 121 W. Second St., Frederick, is last week’s top house. It listed and closed at $849,999. Highlights include original architectural features and flooring, arched glass windows, and distinctive trims and cornices. A casual dining area opens to a private and fenced slate patio is perfect for entertaining, along with the home’s two kitchens. The property includes off-street parking and a separate studio apartment.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
215 E. Second St., Frederick, $792,000
3822 Shetland Court, Urbana, $752,000
12202-C Old Frederick Road, Thurmont, $745,000
10746 Old Annapolis Road, Frederick, $599,950
ADAMSTOWN
2731 Monocacy Bottom Road, $510,000
BRUNSWICK
1223 Shenandoah View Parkway, $384,900
1207 Shenandoah View Parkway, $370,501
1203 Shenandoah View Parkway, $348,237
23 E. Orndorff Drive, $169,415
FREDERICK
2411 Longfellow Court, $595,500
6319 Meandering Woods Court, $565,000
7802 Baltimore National Pike, $550,000
5733 Guilford Garden Terrace, $549,790
5721 Guilford Garden Terrace, $549,545
1911 Moran Drive, $538,000
604 Bushytail Court, $520,000
4851 Cap Stine Road, $520,000
2112 Battery Lane, $490,000
617 Hedgerow Court, $479,900
5003 Small Gains Way, $475,000
13 Fairview Ave., $445,000
5129 Constitution St., $435,580
842 Geronimo Drive, $435,000
2130 Infantry Drive, $430,000
5108 Constitution St., $427,000
5131 Constitution St., $418,000
7126 McHenry Mews, $404,990
106 W. 13th St., $392,000
9178 Oak Tree Court, $390,000
122 E. Fourth St., $389,900
5698 Singletree Drive, $380,000
1447 Wheyfield Drive, #92, $378,000
402 Lee Place, $375,000
7102 McHenry Mews, $374,990
632 Military Road, $368,000
2712 Egret Way, $365,000
2609 Egret Way, $351,000
1422 Wheyfield Drive, $349,999
6513 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $335,000
118 E. Seventh St., $330,000
6794 Singletree Court, $330,000
2434 Huntwood Court, $328,000
803 Trail Ave., $325,000
10087 Quail Knob Lane, $322,000
3030 Mill Island Parkway, #212, $315,000
6095 Fountain Drive, $302,000
234-234 1/2 E. Sixth St., $287,500
6163 Dock St., $286,340
6327 Towncrest Court, $284,200
529 Wilson Place, $280,500
1535 Beverly Court, $277,500
5784 Sunset View Lane, $277,000
133 Whiskey Creek Circle, $265,000
1010 Cheryls Court, $265,000
22 E. Seventh St., $261,000
7991 Schooner Court, $260,500
704 N. Market St., $255,000
1822 Wheyfield Drive, #2-A, $246,000
5736 Charstone Court, $245,000
6774 Brace Court, $231,000
6340 Springwater Terrace, #1300F, $230,000
5824 Drawbridge Court, $223,000
1743 Northridge Lane, $208,500
535 Hollyberry Way, $200,000
5771 Sunset View Lane, $190,000
13 S. Bentz St., $186,500
2102 Whitehall Road, #1B, $173,000
902 Blue Leaf Court, #81A, $172,500
2100 Whitehall Road, #BC, $169,900
JEFFERSON
4610 Newington Road, $430,000
4710 Jefferson Pike, $285,000
MIDDLETOWN
225 Rod Circle, $555,000
19 Walnut Pond Court, $410,000
4302 Zircon Road, $359,000
MONROVIA
11902 Lynn Crest Road, $415,000
MOUNT AIRY
901 Park Ridge Drive, $570,000
13220 Jesse Smith Road, $475,000
14274 Harrisville Road, $165,000
MYERSVILLE
11130 Wolfsville Road, $399,900
NEW MARKET
6877 Whistling Swan Way, $466,100
6929 Country Club Terrace, $465,000
5960 Pecking Stone St., $453,305
10793 Forest Edge Circle, $400,000
10301 Caspian Way, $373,000
6741 Hemlock Point Road, $370,000
ROCKY RIDGE
9908 Rocky Ridge Road, $159,000
THURMONT
13305 Jimtown Road, $550,000
7914 Apples Church Road, $525,000
104 Vista Ave., $328,000
10 Ironmaster Drive, $315,000
7 Ore Mill Place, $309,900
13 E. Moser Road, $254,000
6 Tannery Court, $230,000
59 Catoctin Highlands Court, $225,000
117 Easy St., #24, $191,000
411 Old Oak Place, $184,900
146 N. Altamont Ave., $145,000
URBANA
3708 Sprigg Street North, $580,000
9420 Kinnerton Place, $576,000
3454 Timber Green Drive, #474B, $429,990
9410 Dunraven St., $415,000
WALKERSVILLE
141 Polaris Drive, $506,000
101 Phoenix Court, $500,000
206 Solar Drive, $447,500
9425 Highlander Court, $370,000
103 Dunsford Court, $249,000
