Listing and closing at $1.025 million, the house at 315 Grove Blvd., Frederick, is last week’s top house. Built in 1933, the brick home has five bedrooms and four baths and has been fully renovated, including the original floors and historic moldings. The open foyer leads to a dining room or living space with a fireplace. The eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances, an 8-foot island bar and quartz countertops. The second floor boasts four spacious bedrooms including the owner’s suite with a sitting room/office and renovated bathroom. The third floor can be used as a play area, office, school room or fifth bedroom with a bathroom. A screened-in porch overlooks the backyard.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
3814 Kendall Drive, Urbana, $750,000
3314 Purple Sage Meadows, Frederick, $743,353
3220 Ivy Meadow Drive, Frederick, $730,199
5217 Jackson Mountain Road, Frederick, $722,837
BRUNSWICK
27 Jeffrey Lane, $535,000
1290 Village Green Way, $390,000
CLARKSBURG
2186 Sugarloaf Parkview Lane, $499,000
FREDERICK
3217 Ivy Meadow Drive, $704,314
505 Fleming Ave., $700,000
3210 Ivy Meadow Drive, $690,114
5354 Striped Maple St., $670,800
3231 Ivy Meadow Drive, $667,702
5657 Tallyn Hunt Place, $659,785
6044 Mount Phillip Road, $650,000
5342 Striped Maple St., $615,910
7021 Allington Manor Circle East, $610,000
6326 Meandering Woods Court. $605,000
101 Moran Court, $580,000
7814 Rocky Springs Road, $575,000
5346 Striped Maple St., $546,820
8002 Glendale Court, $501,000
8501 Guertin Court, $500,000
8 Maxwell Square, $500,000
420 Mohican Drive, $470,000
12 E. Fifth St., $469,000
447 Delaware Road, $466,000
6449 Autumn Olive Drive, $464,845
2825 Mill Island Parkway, $462,700
10708 Old Annapolis Road, $450,000
4991 New Design Road, #105, $445,175
5815 Broad Branch Way, $442,500
7191 Stillwater Court, $437,000
22 Frederick Ave., $433,500
1200 N. Market St., $420,000
9511 Ward Place, $420,000
6392 Betty Linton Lane, $414,500
6022 Leben Drive, $407,000
6530 Britannic Place, $405,000
7112 McHenry Mews, $397,000
1205 Fairview Ave., $395,000
6642 Ballenger Run Blvd. #A, $374,745
6668 Ballenger Run Blvd., #B, $370,790
7863 Wormans Mill Road, $368,000
6634 Ballenger Run Blvd., #E, $362,070
1420 Laurel Wood Way, #78, $362,000
703 Northside Drive, $362,000
6630 Ballenger Run Blvd, #G, $361,085
6628 Ballenger Run Blvd, #H, $359,990
4937 Small Gains Way, $354,900
7895 West Hills Drive, $350,000
8130 Cambridge Drive, $347,000
6708 Ballenger Run Blvd., #A, $345,985
3030 Mill Island Parkway, #210, $340,710
2642 Cameron Way, $340,000
8812 Briarcliff Lane, $336,000
6606 Ballenger Run Blvd., $325,000
132 W. All Saints St., $321,000
915 Motter Place, $320,000
7138 Oberlin Circle, $315,000
5930 Leben Drive, $311,500
9208 Ridgefield Circle, $306,000
2542 Emerson Drive, $305,000
448 Blossom Lane, $275,000
6787 Wood Duck Court, $273,000
7008 Arbor Drive, $269,000
5936 Quinn Road, $268,000
5189 Duke Court, $265,000
1723 Carriage Way, $255,000
589 Cawley Drive, #22B, $250,000
5305 Regal Court, $243,000
476 Arwell Court, $242,000
101 Charleston Lane, $240,000
585 Boysenberry Lane, $240,000
503 Riggs Court, $239,000
102 Boxgrove Way, $239,000
7726 Kemp Lane, $230,010
2148 Bristol Drive, #8, $229,900
6508-J Wiltshire Drive, #201, $227,500
5821 Drawbridge Court, $220,000
5650 Wade Court, #L, $218,000
2511 Shelley Circle, #61A, $217,000
5758 Box Elder Court, $210,000
8203 Blue Heron Drive, #1A, $205,000
8201 Blue Heron Drive, #2D, $204,000
2406 Ellsworth Way, #3D, $192,000
2141 Wainwright Court, #BA, $183,000
564 Lancaster Place, $172,000
431 W. Patrick St., $159,000
9829 Liberty Road, $143,500
IJAMSVILLE
3320 Lowell Lane, $560,000
2326 Persimmon Drive, $503,712
10117 Fauberg St., #K, $349,240
5914 Etterbeek St., #G, $319,990
JEFFERSON
3591 Buckley Drive, $517,185
3597 Buckley Drive, $485,460
3587 Casamento Drive, $464,085
4915 Shadywood Drive, $348,500
KNOXVILLE
808 Knoxville Road, $183,500
MIDDLETOWN
8591 Hollow Road, $675,000
8106 Pete Wiles Road, $575,000
1630 Marker Road, $233,000
MONROVIA
10703 Glowing Hearth Way, $642,000
10965 Tavern Lane, $621,125
11111 Hazelnut Lane, $469,480
11105 Hazelnut Lane, $465,475
MOUNT AIRY
4507 Summer Ridge Court, $520,100
12559 Jesse Smith Road, $515,000
5809 Cactoctin Vista Drive, $399,000
15522 Liberty Road, $365,000
14001 Silver Fern Drive, $265,000
MYERSVILLE
2317 Michael Road, $691,000
NEW MARKET
9722 Blandwood Way, $704,427
6613 Accipiter Drive, $650,000
9698 Cardozo Court, $642,250
51 W. Main St., $624,900
313 Nicholas Hall St., $623,420
6922 Cardozo St., $577,135
7023 Eaglehead Drive, $572,585
11067 Sanandrew Drive, $560,500
10541 Hunter Court, $553,330
5828 Drexal Ave., $535,000
10609 Hazelcroft Ave., $534,900
6110 Twain Drive, $520,000
7021 Eaglehead Drive, $518,045
5986 Aplomado Lane, $509,360
5611 Bobolink Trail, $500,000
5984 Aplomado Lane, $498,940
5916 Tomahawk St., $472,405
5976 Aplomado Lane, $466,370
5918 Tomahawk St., $445,435
5982 Aplomado Lane, $445,175
5912 Tomahawk St., $437,455
10723 Lamoka Lane, $405,340
10725 Lamoka Lane, $389,115
10727 Lamoka Lane, $388,425
5532 Sponseller Court, $365,000
10745 Lake Edge Court, $330,000
10283 White Pelican Way, #101C, $214,900
POINT OF ROCKS
1735 Canal Run Drive, $395,500
SABILLASVILLE
6315-B Browns Quarry Road, $75,000
THURMONT
6821 Putman Road, $674,900
6512 Putman Road, $586,000
2 Mae Way, $449,900
8531 Hunt Club Road, $375,000
8 Ore Mill Place, $300,000
11202 Hessong Bridge Road, $236,000
9 E. Moser Road, $165,000
UNION BRIDGE
13242 Good Intent Road, $347,500
URBANA
3075 Herb Garden Drive, $530,990
3071 Herb Garden Drive, $529,965
3069 Herb Garden Drive, $527,085
3073 Herb Garden Drive, $516,355
9140 Landon House Lane, $480,000
9161 Landon House Lane, $467,000
3113 Herb Garden Drive, $457,310
8907 Amelung St., $420,000
3272 Pine Needle Circle, #K $355,490
WALKERSVILLE
215 Kerchner Road, $645,532
204 Cartwright Road, $607,990
8376 Inspiration Ave., $380,000
243 Winter Brook Drive, $365,000
500 Chapel Court, #213, $160,000
