Fully renovated with original floors, this home has a screened-in porch that overlooks the backyard.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Listing and closing at $1.025 million, the house at 315 Grove Blvd., Frederick, is last week’s top house. Built in 1933, the brick home has five bedrooms and four baths and has been fully renovated, including the original floors and historic moldings. The open foyer leads to a dining room or living space with a fireplace. The eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances, an 8-foot island bar and quartz countertops. The second floor boasts four spacious bedrooms including the owner’s suite with a sitting room/office and renovated bathroom. The third floor can be used as a play area, office, school room or fifth bedroom with a bathroom. A screened-in porch overlooks the backyard.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

3814 Kendall Drive, Urbana, $750,000

3314 Purple Sage Meadows, Frederick, $743,353

3220 Ivy Meadow Drive, Frederick, $730,199

5217 Jackson Mountain Road, Frederick, $722,837

BRUNSWICK

27 Jeffrey Lane, $535,000

1290 Village Green Way, $390,000

CLARKSBURG

2186 Sugarloaf Parkview Lane, $499,000

FREDERICK

3217 Ivy Meadow Drive, $704,314

505 Fleming Ave., $700,000

3210 Ivy Meadow Drive, $690,114

5354 Striped Maple St., $670,800

3231 Ivy Meadow Drive, $667,702

5657 Tallyn Hunt Place, $659,785

6044 Mount Phillip Road, $650,000

5342 Striped Maple St., $615,910

7021 Allington Manor Circle East, $610,000

6326 Meandering Woods Court. $605,000

101 Moran Court, $580,000

7814 Rocky Springs Road, $575,000

5346 Striped Maple St., $546,820

8002 Glendale Court, $501,000

8501 Guertin Court, $500,000

8 Maxwell Square, $500,000

420 Mohican Drive, $470,000

12 E. Fifth St., $469,000

447 Delaware Road, $466,000

6449 Autumn Olive Drive, $464,845

2825 Mill Island Parkway, $462,700

10708 Old Annapolis Road, $450,000

4991 New Design Road, #105, $445,175

5815 Broad Branch Way, $442,500

7191 Stillwater Court, $437,000

22 Frederick Ave., $433,500

1200 N. Market St., $420,000

9511 Ward Place, $420,000

6392 Betty Linton Lane, $414,500

6022 Leben Drive, $407,000

6530 Britannic Place, $405,000

7112 McHenry Mews, $397,000

1205 Fairview Ave., $395,000

6642 Ballenger Run Blvd. #A, $374,745

6668 Ballenger Run Blvd., #B, $370,790

7863 Wormans Mill Road, $368,000

6634 Ballenger Run Blvd., #E, $362,070

1420 Laurel Wood Way, #78, $362,000

703 Northside Drive, $362,000

6630 Ballenger Run Blvd, #G, $361,085

6628 Ballenger Run Blvd, #H, $359,990

4937 Small Gains Way, $354,900

7895 West Hills Drive, $350,000

8130 Cambridge Drive, $347,000

6708 Ballenger Run Blvd., #A, $345,985

3030 Mill Island Parkway, #210, $340,710

2642 Cameron Way, $340,000

8812 Briarcliff Lane, $336,000

6606 Ballenger Run Blvd., $325,000

132 W. All Saints St., $321,000

915 Motter Place, $320,000

7138 Oberlin Circle, $315,000

5930 Leben Drive, $311,500

9208 Ridgefield Circle, $306,000

2542 Emerson Drive, $305,000

448 Blossom Lane, $275,000

6787 Wood Duck Court, $273,000

7008 Arbor Drive, $269,000

5936 Quinn Road, $268,000

5189 Duke Court, $265,000

1723 Carriage Way, $255,000

589 Cawley Drive, #22B, $250,000

5305 Regal Court, $243,000

476 Arwell Court, $242,000

101 Charleston Lane, $240,000

585 Boysenberry Lane, $240,000

503 Riggs Court, $239,000

102 Boxgrove Way, $239,000

7726 Kemp Lane, $230,010

2148 Bristol Drive, #8, $229,900

6508-J Wiltshire Drive, #201, $227,500

5821 Drawbridge Court, $220,000

5650 Wade Court, #L, $218,000

2511 Shelley Circle, #61A, $217,000

5758 Box Elder Court, $210,000

8203 Blue Heron Drive, #1A, $205,000

8201 Blue Heron Drive, #2D, $204,000

2406 Ellsworth Way, #3D, $192,000

2141 Wainwright Court, #BA, $183,000

564 Lancaster Place, $172,000

431 W. Patrick St., $159,000

9829 Liberty Road, $143,500

IJAMSVILLE

3320 Lowell Lane, $560,000

2326 Persimmon Drive, $503,712

10117 Fauberg St., #K, $349,240

5914 Etterbeek St., #G, $319,990

JEFFERSON

3591 Buckley Drive, $517,185

3597 Buckley Drive, $485,460

3587 Casamento Drive, $464,085

4915 Shadywood Drive, $348,500

KNOXVILLE

808 Knoxville Road, $183,500

MIDDLETOWN

8591 Hollow Road, $675,000

8106 Pete Wiles Road, $575,000

1630 Marker Road, $233,000

MONROVIA

10703 Glowing Hearth Way, $642,000

10965 Tavern Lane, $621,125

11111 Hazelnut Lane, $469,480

11105 Hazelnut Lane, $465,475

MOUNT AIRY

4507 Summer Ridge Court, $520,100

12559 Jesse Smith Road, $515,000

5809 Cactoctin Vista Drive, $399,000

15522 Liberty Road, $365,000

14001 Silver Fern Drive, $265,000

MYERSVILLE

2317 Michael Road, $691,000

NEW MARKET

9722 Blandwood Way, $704,427

6613 Accipiter Drive, $650,000

9698 Cardozo Court, $642,250

51 W. Main St., $624,900

313 Nicholas Hall St., $623,420

6922 Cardozo St., $577,135

7023 Eaglehead Drive, $572,585

11067 Sanandrew Drive, $560,500

10541 Hunter Court, $553,330

5828 Drexal Ave., $535,000

10609 Hazelcroft Ave., $534,900

6110 Twain Drive, $520,000

7021 Eaglehead Drive, $518,045

5986 Aplomado Lane, $509,360

5611 Bobolink Trail, $500,000

5984 Aplomado Lane, $498,940

5916 Tomahawk St., $472,405

5976 Aplomado Lane, $466,370

5918 Tomahawk St., $445,435

5982 Aplomado Lane, $445,175

5912 Tomahawk St., $437,455

10723 Lamoka Lane, $405,340

10725 Lamoka Lane, $389,115

10727 Lamoka Lane, $388,425

5532 Sponseller Court, $365,000

10745 Lake Edge Court, $330,000

10283 White Pelican Way, #101C, $214,900

POINT OF ROCKS

1735 Canal Run Drive, $395,500

SABILLASVILLE

6315-B Browns Quarry Road, $75,000

THURMONT

6821 Putman Road, $674,900

6512 Putman Road, $586,000

2 Mae Way, $449,900

8531 Hunt Club Road, $375,000

8 Ore Mill Place, $300,000

11202 Hessong Bridge Road, $236,000

9 E. Moser Road, $165,000

UNION BRIDGE

13242 Good Intent Road, $347,500

URBANA

3075 Herb Garden Drive, $530,990

3071 Herb Garden Drive, $529,965

3069 Herb Garden Drive, $527,085

3073 Herb Garden Drive, $516,355

9140 Landon House Lane, $480,000

9161 Landon House Lane, $467,000

3113 Herb Garden Drive, $457,310

8907 Amelung St., $420,000

3272 Pine Needle Circle, #K $355,490

WALKERSVILLE

215 Kerchner Road, $645,532

204 Cartwright Road, $607,990

8376 Inspiration Ave., $380,000

243 Winter Brook Drive, $365,000

500 Chapel Court, #213, $160,000

