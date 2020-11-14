The contemporary deck-style home at 5902 Ford Road, Frederick, is last week’s top house. It listed for and closed at $750,000. Situated on 30 wooded acres, this 1976-built contemporary home was recently updated and upgraded. The interior features vaulted ceilings, a massive stone fireplace, open concept kitchen/family room, a screened-in porch, and, outside, a huge deck for entertaining. Outside, there is a pool with a waterfall, a dining area and cabana with full bath, and plenty of room for guests. There is also a detached two-car garage/workshop, extensive hardscaping with a firepit.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
7147 Starmount Way, New Market, $679,990
9101 Kenway Lane, Urbana, $675,000
9702 Wyndham Drive, Urbana, $655,350
11000 Hazelnut Lane, Monrovia, $655,000
BRUNSWICK
1200 Dargon Quarry Lane, $575,000
1308 Shenandoah View Parkway, $474,270
1302 Shenandoah View Parkway, $467,635
1208 Monocacy Crossing Parkway, $462,160
521 W. Potomac St., $329,900
609 W. Potomac St., $279,900
114 Fiona Way, $275,000
620 N. Maple Ave., $187,500
EMMITSBURG
1408 Ramblewood Drive, $395,000
FREDERICK
6711 Serviceberry Drive, $611,940
8904 Knollwood Way, $580,000
1903 Antero Court $569,000
3002 Old Annapolis Trail, $555,000
2517 Rocky Pointe Court, $516,000
6621 Cambria Court, $510,000
2647 Monocacy Ford Road, $510,000
105 Mercer Court, $500,000
1737 Wheyfield Drive, $485,000
6525 White Mulberry Lane, $467,500
511 Sage Hen Way, $430,000
1021 Furgeson Lane, $423,299
1826 Weybridge Road, $415,000
105 Frederick Ave., $410,000
6262 Ritter Drive, $389,000
5011 Judicial Way, $388,000
5280 Black Locust Drive, $379,445
1300 Marsalis Place, $378,440
1306 Marsalis Place, $376,279
5272 Black Locust Drive, $370,815
10833 Gambrill Park Road, $350,000
2230 Lamp Post Lane, $349,900
1304 Marsalis Place, $346,086
7003 Antebellum Way, $332,220
6203 Margarita Way, $330,000
1801 Millstream Drive, $330,000
1347 Butterfly Lane, $325,000
1818 Free Terrace, $321,000
639 Cawley Drive, $320,000
6122 Pine Crest Lane, $320,000
1604 Wheyfield Drive, $315,000
6116 Baldridge Terrace, $305,000
2422 Huntwood Court $305,000
1504 W. Eighth St., $300,000
902 Turning Point Court, $295,000
9534 Bellhaven Court, $295,000
5667 Stone Road, $292,000
555 Eisenhower Drive, $285,000
514 Hollyberry Way, $255,000
106 Quails Nest Way, $250,000
8 James St., $235,000
107 Stonegate Drive, $232,000
418 Center St., $230,000
125 Heathfield Drive, $227,500
93 Bluedridge Court, $225,000
6608 Pebble Court, $220,000
6200 Glen Valley Terrace, #1H, $219,000
6508-G Wiltshire Drive, #101, $218,000
5812 Drawbridge Court, $205,000
6513 Springwater Court, #5401, $204,000
6413 Weatherby Court, #K, $195,000
8297 Blue Heron Drive, #3B, $193,900
5548 Etzler Road, $180,000
500-G Marshall Court, #3G, $178,000
2149 Wainwright Court, #1C, $175,000
611 Himes Ave., #109, $175,000
619 Himes Ave., #106, $165,000
601 Himes Ave., #104, $158,000
IJAMSVILLE
3234 Winmoor Drive, $585,000
11426 Meadowlark Drive, $465,000
10096 Beerse St., $360,000
5904 Etterbeek St., $289,935
JEFFERSON
4295 Jefferson Pike, $526,327
3585 Casamento Place, $477,560
4910 Rosehill Drive, $299,900
4864 Amesbury Way, $280,000
KNOXVILLE
819 Tritapoe Drive, $274,500
250 Knoxville Road, $180,000
MIDDLETOWN
406 Glenbrook Drive, $540,000
205 Ivy Hill Drive, $535,000
7203 Dogwood Lane, $386,000
68 Boileau Court, $269,900
7318 E. Springbrook Court, $220,000
MONROVIA
4718 Plum Road, $557,990
11009 Corner Stone Lane, $544,895
MOUNT AIRY
13423 Autumn Crest Drive, $516,000
3803 Purdum Drive, $385,000
14608 Shirley Bohn Road, $370,000
5556 Buffalo Road, $200,000
MYERSVILLE
4128 Coxey Brown Road, $390,000
NEW MARKET
6923 Cardozo St., $591,340
9716 Blandwood Way, $556,525
6803 Woodridge Road, $525,000
6784 Balmoral Ridge, $491,000
10242 Lake Linganore Blvd., $460,130
10246 Lake Linganore Blvd., $443,545
5924 Pecking Stone St., $428,445
5926 Pecking Stone St., $418,300
5928 Pecking Stone St. $408,705
5780 Windwood Way, $374,000
6520 Rimrock Road, $370,000
5959 Tomahawk St., $369,825
5917 Pecking Stone St., $361,410
6618 E. Beach Drive, $300,000
6619 E. Beach Drive, $267,499
10280 Hopewell St., #402, $229,900
SMITHSBURG
13407 Brandenburg Hollow Road, $365,000
THURMONT
6529 Fish Hatchery Road, $249,900
138 E. Hammaker St., $225,000
URBANA
3301 Stone Barn Drive, $590,812
3917 Addison Woods Road, $555,000
8860 Shady Pines Drive, $525,000
3227 Thornapple Drive, $452,500
WALKERSVILLE
248 Kerchner Road, $510,685
211 Zodiac Court, $455,000
8628 Discovery Blvd., $335,000
8786 Beacon Circle, $233,000
107 Savannah Court, $210,000
