TopHouse

The contemporary deck-style home at 5902 Ford Road, Frederick, was built in 1976 and was recently upgraded.

 Courtesy photo by Picture Perfect

The contemporary deck-style home at 5902 Ford Road, Frederick, is last week’s top house. It listed for and closed at $750,000. Situated on 30 wooded acres, this 1976-built contemporary home was recently updated and upgraded. The interior features vaulted ceilings, a massive stone fireplace, open concept kitchen/family room, a screened-in porch, and, outside, a huge deck for entertaining. Outside, there is a pool with a waterfall, a dining area and cabana with full bath, and plenty of room for guests. There is also a detached two-car garage/workshop, extensive hardscaping with a firepit.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

7147 Starmount Way, New Market, $679,990

9101 Kenway Lane, Urbana, $675,000

9702 Wyndham Drive, Urbana, $655,350

11000 Hazelnut Lane, Monrovia, $655,000

BRUNSWICK

1200 Dargon Quarry Lane, $575,000

1308 Shenandoah View Parkway, $474,270

1302 Shenandoah View Parkway, $467,635

1208 Monocacy Crossing Parkway, $462,160

521 W. Potomac St., $329,900

609 W. Potomac St., $279,900

114 Fiona Way, $275,000

620 N. Maple Ave., $187,500

EMMITSBURG

1408 Ramblewood Drive, $395,000

FREDERICK

6711 Serviceberry Drive, $611,940

8904 Knollwood Way, $580,000

1903 Antero Court $569,000

3002 Old Annapolis Trail, $555,000

2517 Rocky Pointe Court, $516,000

6621 Cambria Court, $510,000

2647 Monocacy Ford Road, $510,000

105 Mercer Court, $500,000

1737 Wheyfield Drive, $485,000

6525 White Mulberry Lane, $467,500

511 Sage Hen Way, $430,000

1021 Furgeson Lane, $423,299

1826 Weybridge Road, $415,000

105 Frederick Ave., $410,000

6262 Ritter Drive, $389,000

5011 Judicial Way, $388,000

5280 Black Locust Drive, $379,445

1300 Marsalis Place, $378,440

1306 Marsalis Place, $376,279

5272 Black Locust Drive, $370,815

10833 Gambrill Park Road, $350,000

2230 Lamp Post Lane, $349,900

1304 Marsalis Place, $346,086

7003 Antebellum Way, $332,220

6203 Margarita Way, $330,000

1801 Millstream Drive, $330,000

1347 Butterfly Lane, $325,000

1818 Free Terrace, $321,000

639 Cawley Drive, $320,000

6122 Pine Crest Lane, $320,000

1604 Wheyfield Drive, $315,000

6116 Baldridge Terrace, $305,000

2422 Huntwood Court $305,000

1504 W. Eighth St., $300,000

902 Turning Point Court, $295,000

9534 Bellhaven Court, $295,000

5667 Stone Road, $292,000

555 Eisenhower Drive, $285,000

514 Hollyberry Way, $255,000

106 Quails Nest Way, $250,000

8 James St., $235,000

107 Stonegate Drive, $232,000

418 Center St., $230,000

125 Heathfield Drive, $227,500

93 Bluedridge Court, $225,000

6608 Pebble Court, $220,000

6200 Glen Valley Terrace, #1H, $219,000

6508-G Wiltshire Drive, #101, $218,000

5812 Drawbridge Court, $205,000

6513 Springwater Court, #5401, $204,000

6413 Weatherby Court, #K, $195,000

8297 Blue Heron Drive, #3B, $193,900

5548 Etzler Road, $180,000

500-G Marshall Court, #3G, $178,000

2149 Wainwright Court, #1C, $175,000

611 Himes Ave., #109, $175,000

619 Himes Ave., #106, $165,000

601 Himes Ave., #104, $158,000

IJAMSVILLE

3234 Winmoor Drive, $585,000

11426 Meadowlark Drive, $465,000

10096 Beerse St., $360,000

5904 Etterbeek St., $289,935

JEFFERSON

4295 Jefferson Pike, $526,327

3585 Casamento Place, $477,560

4910 Rosehill Drive, $299,900

4864 Amesbury Way, $280,000

KNOXVILLE

819 Tritapoe Drive, $274,500

250 Knoxville Road, $180,000

MIDDLETOWN

406 Glenbrook Drive, $540,000

205 Ivy Hill Drive, $535,000

7203 Dogwood Lane, $386,000

68 Boileau Court, $269,900

7318 E. Springbrook Court, $220,000

MONROVIA

4718 Plum Road, $557,990

11009 Corner Stone Lane, $544,895

MOUNT AIRY

13423 Autumn Crest Drive, $516,000

3803 Purdum Drive, $385,000

14608 Shirley Bohn Road, $370,000

5556 Buffalo Road, $200,000

MYERSVILLE

4128 Coxey Brown Road, $390,000

NEW MARKET

6923 Cardozo St., $591,340

9716 Blandwood Way, $556,525

6803 Woodridge Road, $525,000

6784 Balmoral Ridge, $491,000

10242 Lake Linganore Blvd., $460,130

10246 Lake Linganore Blvd., $443,545

5924 Pecking Stone St., $428,445

5926 Pecking Stone St., $418,300

5928 Pecking Stone St. $408,705

5780 Windwood Way, $374,000

6520 Rimrock Road, $370,000

5959 Tomahawk St., $369,825

5917 Pecking Stone St., $361,410

6618 E. Beach Drive, $300,000

6619 E. Beach Drive, $267,499

10280 Hopewell St., #402, $229,900

SMITHSBURG

13407 Brandenburg Hollow Road, $365,000

THURMONT

6529 Fish Hatchery Road, $249,900

138 E. Hammaker St., $225,000

URBANA

3301 Stone Barn Drive, $590,812

3917 Addison Woods Road, $555,000

8860 Shady Pines Drive, $525,000

3227 Thornapple Drive, $452,500

WALKERSVILLE

248 Kerchner Road, $510,685

211 Zodiac Court, $455,000

8628 Discovery Blvd., $335,000

8786 Beacon Circle, $233,000

107 Savannah Court, $210,000

