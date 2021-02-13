021321TopHouse

A wraparound porch, a horse barn and two laundry rooms are just some of the amenities of this top selling house.

 Photo courtesy Richard Saltos, Turning Point Real Estate

With five bedrooms, four baths and more than 4,000 square feet of living space, the estate at 10450 Church Hill Road, Myersville, is last week’s top house. Built in 1998 on 25-plus private acres, it listed for and closed at $1.35 million. The house was custom-built with the character of an old farmhouse but with the modern conveniences of a newer home. The main level features a two-story open foyer and 100-year-old repurposed, hand-scraped wood barn beams. Other features include a gourmet kitchen with professional-grade appliances, Georgia heart pine flooring, a sunroom, wraparound porch, a master suite with a private balcony, two laundry rooms, an in-ground pool, a horse barn with multiple stables and hay loft, fenced pasture, a 2.5-car garage, wooded trail system and lots of wildlife.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

14274 Harrisville Road, Mount Airy, $785,000

3447 Winmoor Drive, Ijamsville, $730,000

243 Kerchner Road, Walkersville, $651,200

3908 Lander Road, Jefferson, $650,000

BRUNSWICK

16 Brad Alan Drive, $445,000

906 E. A St., $230,900

102 Greenwood St., $210,000

EMMITSBURG

221 N. Seton Ave., $91,000

8741 Hornets Nest Road, $79,900

FREDERICK

216 Blanca Court, $572,319

6552 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $565,000

5763 Guilford Garden Terrace, $542,500

2377 Bear Den Road, $518,000

2022 Chapel Court, $476,000

5305 Allington Manor Court, $440,000

2491 Lakeside Drive, $400,000

310 Spring Bank Ave., $399,804

4734 Cambria Road, $395,000

9931 Bethel Road, $385,000

312 Spring Bank Ave., $379,990

6614 Ballenger Run Blvd., $375,505

339 S. Market St., $375,000

4601 Cambria Road, $375,000

5779 Barts Way, $365,000

6624 Ballenger Run Blvd., $362,760

227 S. Jefferson St., $355,000

3005 Osprey Way, #61, $344,848

1204 Markel Circle, $335,700

936 Mosby Drive, $325,000

7716 McKaig Road, $325,000

6151 Murray Terrace, $322,000

6104 Newport Terrace, $318,000

6616 Ballenger Run Blvd., $314,295

7140 Proclamation Place, $305,000

400-A Schley Ave., $304,000

5798 Katsura Court, $292,000

8008 Broken Reed Court, $290,000

6469 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $290,000

5793 Rockspray, $285,000

6397 Kelly Court, $275,000

301 Locust St., $275,000

422 Pemberton Park Lane, $268,165

420 Pemberton Park Lane, $260,565

5811 Duke Court, $255,000

6511 Walcott Lane, #204, $252,000

105 Boxgrove Way, $240,000

6210 Glen Valley Terrace, #2G, $230,000

412 Carrollton Drive, $226,000

6513 Springwater Court, #5303, $207,900

2509 Coach House Way, #1A, $199,000

434 Terry Court, #B3, $194,000

500-B Leahy Court #1B, $187,000

619 Himes Ave., #V109, $175,000

6408 Weatherby Court, #B, $172,000

1405 Key Parkway, #203B, $128,000

IJAMSVILLE

10127 Fauberg St., #D, $340,760

JEFFERSON

3935 Southview Court, $355,000

MIDDLETOWN

4714 Deer Spring Road, $450,000

706 Stone Springs Lane, $342,000

8920 Old Hagerstown Road, $335,000

MONROVIA

4702 Monrovia Blvd., $618,590

11014 Corner Stone Lane, $553,990

NEW MARKET

9719 Blandwood Way, $607,997

6821 Woodridge Road, $603,385

6924 Cardozo St., $588,865

10549 Hunter Court, $584,980

6942 Meadowlake Road, $510,006

10555 Hunter Court, $499,955

5931 Pecking Stone, $478,390

7004 Eaglehead Drive, $474,455

5945 Tomahawk St., $462,075

10270 Quillback St., $458,795

5949 Tomahawk St., $457,180

5950 Pecking Stone St., $453,305

5927 Pecking Stone St., $403,490

5925 Pecking Stone St., $403,065

10713 Lamoka Lane, $398,450

5954 Pecking Stone St., $396,765

5958 Pecking Stone St., $396,430

5933 Pecking Stone St., $392,050

5952 Pecking Stone St., $391,620

5941 Tomahawk St., $390,555

10711 Lamoka Lane, $388,590

10274 Quillback St., $387,925

5960 Pecking Stone St., $386,880

5956 Pecking Stone St., $385,985

10715 Lamoka Lane, $384,045

6527 Rimrock Road, $360,000

5947 Tomahawk St., $359,905

THURMONT

12901 Hessong Bridge Road, $520,000

69 Catoctin Highlands Circle, $211,000

144 N. Altamont Ave., $155,900

URBANA

8839 Lew Wallace Road, $565,000

3093 Herb Garden Drive, $539,240

3091 Herb Garden Drive, $534,990

3085 Herb Garden Drive, $510,215

3083 Herb Garden Drive, $501,750

9420 Carriage Hill St., $486,000

3246 Starlight St., $477,865

3252 Starlight St., $445,855

3250 Starlight St., $423,090

WALKERSVILLE

206 Vista Glen Road, $569,160

148 Polaris Drive, $506,000

27 Maple Ave., $305,000

8392 Dream Place, $200,000

