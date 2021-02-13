With five bedrooms, four baths and more than 4,000 square feet of living space, the estate at 10450 Church Hill Road, Myersville, is last week’s top house. Built in 1998 on 25-plus private acres, it listed for and closed at $1.35 million. The house was custom-built with the character of an old farmhouse but with the modern conveniences of a newer home. The main level features a two-story open foyer and 100-year-old repurposed, hand-scraped wood barn beams. Other features include a gourmet kitchen with professional-grade appliances, Georgia heart pine flooring, a sunroom, wraparound porch, a master suite with a private balcony, two laundry rooms, an in-ground pool, a horse barn with multiple stables and hay loft, fenced pasture, a 2.5-car garage, wooded trail system and lots of wildlife.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
14274 Harrisville Road, Mount Airy, $785,000
3447 Winmoor Drive, Ijamsville, $730,000
243 Kerchner Road, Walkersville, $651,200
3908 Lander Road, Jefferson, $650,000
BRUNSWICK
16 Brad Alan Drive, $445,000
906 E. A St., $230,900
102 Greenwood St., $210,000
EMMITSBURG
221 N. Seton Ave., $91,000
8741 Hornets Nest Road, $79,900
FREDERICK
216 Blanca Court, $572,319
6552 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $565,000
5763 Guilford Garden Terrace, $542,500
2377 Bear Den Road, $518,000
2022 Chapel Court, $476,000
5305 Allington Manor Court, $440,000
2491 Lakeside Drive, $400,000
310 Spring Bank Ave., $399,804
4734 Cambria Road, $395,000
9931 Bethel Road, $385,000
312 Spring Bank Ave., $379,990
6614 Ballenger Run Blvd., $375,505
339 S. Market St., $375,000
4601 Cambria Road, $375,000
5779 Barts Way, $365,000
6624 Ballenger Run Blvd., $362,760
227 S. Jefferson St., $355,000
3005 Osprey Way, #61, $344,848
1204 Markel Circle, $335,700
936 Mosby Drive, $325,000
7716 McKaig Road, $325,000
6151 Murray Terrace, $322,000
6104 Newport Terrace, $318,000
6616 Ballenger Run Blvd., $314,295
7140 Proclamation Place, $305,000
400-A Schley Ave., $304,000
5798 Katsura Court, $292,000
8008 Broken Reed Court, $290,000
6469 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $290,000
5793 Rockspray, $285,000
6397 Kelly Court, $275,000
301 Locust St., $275,000
422 Pemberton Park Lane, $268,165
420 Pemberton Park Lane, $260,565
5811 Duke Court, $255,000
6511 Walcott Lane, #204, $252,000
105 Boxgrove Way, $240,000
6210 Glen Valley Terrace, #2G, $230,000
412 Carrollton Drive, $226,000
6513 Springwater Court, #5303, $207,900
2509 Coach House Way, #1A, $199,000
434 Terry Court, #B3, $194,000
500-B Leahy Court #1B, $187,000
619 Himes Ave., #V109, $175,000
6408 Weatherby Court, #B, $172,000
1405 Key Parkway, #203B, $128,000
IJAMSVILLE
10127 Fauberg St., #D, $340,760
JEFFERSON
3935 Southview Court, $355,000
MIDDLETOWN
4714 Deer Spring Road, $450,000
706 Stone Springs Lane, $342,000
8920 Old Hagerstown Road, $335,000
MONROVIA
4702 Monrovia Blvd., $618,590
11014 Corner Stone Lane, $553,990
NEW MARKET
9719 Blandwood Way, $607,997
6821 Woodridge Road, $603,385
6924 Cardozo St., $588,865
10549 Hunter Court, $584,980
6942 Meadowlake Road, $510,006
10555 Hunter Court, $499,955
5931 Pecking Stone, $478,390
7004 Eaglehead Drive, $474,455
5945 Tomahawk St., $462,075
10270 Quillback St., $458,795
5949 Tomahawk St., $457,180
5950 Pecking Stone St., $453,305
5927 Pecking Stone St., $403,490
5925 Pecking Stone St., $403,065
10713 Lamoka Lane, $398,450
5954 Pecking Stone St., $396,765
5958 Pecking Stone St., $396,430
5933 Pecking Stone St., $392,050
5952 Pecking Stone St., $391,620
5941 Tomahawk St., $390,555
10711 Lamoka Lane, $388,590
10274 Quillback St., $387,925
5960 Pecking Stone St., $386,880
5956 Pecking Stone St., $385,985
10715 Lamoka Lane, $384,045
6527 Rimrock Road, $360,000
5947 Tomahawk St., $359,905
THURMONT
12901 Hessong Bridge Road, $520,000
69 Catoctin Highlands Circle, $211,000
144 N. Altamont Ave., $155,900
URBANA
8839 Lew Wallace Road, $565,000
3093 Herb Garden Drive, $539,240
3091 Herb Garden Drive, $534,990
3085 Herb Garden Drive, $510,215
3083 Herb Garden Drive, $501,750
9420 Carriage Hill St., $486,000
3246 Starlight St., $477,865
3252 Starlight St., $445,855
3250 Starlight St., $423,090
WALKERSVILLE
206 Vista Glen Road, $569,160
148 Polaris Drive, $506,000
27 Maple Ave., $305,000
8392 Dream Place, $200,000
