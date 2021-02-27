Closing at $941,000, the house and 6-plus acres at 4413 Bartholows Road, Mount Airy, is last week’s top house. The list price was $930,000. This custom-built home features full-length windows with stunning views, a gourmet kitchen with high-end Kohler fixtures, an open floor plan for entertaining, a formal dining room with a trey ceiling and crown molding, a master suite with private access to the backyard, a total of four bedrooms and four bathrooms, a home theater, a three-level entertainment patio, hot tub and fireplace, three garages and a man cave or she shed by the creek.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
9104 Hendry Terrace, Urbana, $725,000
2602 Urbana Pike, Ijamsville, $707,000
507 N. Market St., Frederick, $701,000
714 Starmount Court, New Market, $698,245
BRUNSWICK
1235 Tide Lock St., $525,000
803 Central Ave., $469,900
110 E. H St., $322,000
419 W. Potomac St., $282,000
405 E. H St., $270,000
319 E. A St., $209,900
215 N. Delaware Ave., $115,000
EMMITSBURG
3215 Stonehurst Court, $415,000
3245 Stonehurst Court, $395,000
FREDERICK
2032 Chamberlain Drive, $560,000
5003 Camelback Lane, $531,500
8028 Fieldstone Drive, $485,000
9658 Ethan Ridge Drive, $450,000
7539 Baltimore National Pike, $450,000
5109 Constitution St., $436,000
6369 Overbrook Circle, $420,000
2481 Five Shillings Road, $410,000
223 Dill Ave., $392,500
9497 Peekskill Drive, $380,000
6091 Flagstone Court, $345,000
2059 Spring Run Circle $345,000
237 Shannonbrook Lane, $335,000
5954 Krantz Drive, $335,000
182 Stoneybrook Court, $330,000
6477 Jack Linton Drive South, $327,500
5591 Rivendell Place, $323,000
1511 N. Rambling Way, $305,000
1007 Wilson Place, $305,000
5780 Purple Leaf Court, $290,000
9304 Cabbage Run Road, $290,000
1946 Crossing Stone Court, $279,900
104 Mercer Court, #11 4, $272,500
7156 Glenmeadow Court, $270,000
7803 River Run Court, $260,000
1573 Beverly Court, $257,000
1492 Dockside Court, $255,000
825 Waterford Drive, $254,000
6844 Carnation Circle, $246,700
422 Shannon Court, $235,000
7197 Cimarron Court, #F, $233,000
515 Wellington Court, $220,000
2100 Wayside Drive, #2B, $200,000
5610 Avonshire Place, #E, $195,000
7046 Basswood Road, #11, $175,000
1603 Berry Rose Court, #3A, $170,500
523 Carrollton Drive, #26, $165,500
IJAMSVILLE
5808 Oakdale Village Road, $342,000
JEFFERSON
3437 Pecan Court, $430,000
KEYMAR
12201 Woodsboro Pike, $385,000
MIDDLETOWN
5 Wagon Shed Lane, $687,000
2415 Tabor Drive, $385,000
7128 Limestone Lane, $345,000
MONROVIA
10967 Tavern Lane, $556,090
11801 Tommy Court, $395,000
MOUNT AIRY
5131 Woodville Road, $680,000
13788 Blythedale Drive, $415,000
5812 Catoctin Vista Drive, $399,999
NEW MARKET
6883 Woodridge Road, $669,000
510 Isaac Russell St., $657,113
11002 Country Club Road, $650,000
6955 Meadowlake Road, $304,124
POINT OF ROCKS
1514 Ballenger Creek Pike, $307,000
THURMONT
114 Tacoma St., $335,000
116 Altamont Ave., $160,000
URBANA
3456 Flatwoods Drive, #402A, $456,940
8901 Amelung St., $440,500
3272 Pine Needle Circle, #H, $362,740
3272 Pine Needle Circle, #F, $340,140
WALKERSVILLE
227 Creek Walk Drive, $529,900
9508 Glade Ave., $375,000
212 Winter Brook Court, $375,000
8320 Revelation Ave., $190,000
