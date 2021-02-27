022721TopHouse

This house has 6-plus acres, four bedrooms, a hot tub and three garages.

022721TopHouse

 Courtesy photo by Anthony Manco

Closing at $941,000, the house and 6-plus acres at 4413 Bartholows Road, Mount Airy, is last week’s top house. The list price was $930,000. This custom-built home features full-length windows with stunning views, a gourmet kitchen with high-end Kohler fixtures, an open floor plan for entertaining, a formal dining room with a trey ceiling and crown molding, a master suite with private access to the backyard, a total of four bedrooms and four bathrooms, a home theater, a three-level entertainment patio, hot tub and fireplace, three garages and a man cave or she shed by the creek.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

9104 Hendry Terrace, Urbana, $725,000

2602 Urbana Pike, Ijamsville, $707,000

507 N. Market St., Frederick, $701,000

714 Starmount Court, New Market, $698,245

BRUNSWICK

1235 Tide Lock St., $525,000

803 Central Ave., $469,900

110 E. H St., $322,000

419 W. Potomac St., $282,000

405 E. H St., $270,000

319 E. A St., $209,900

215 N. Delaware Ave., $115,000

EMMITSBURG

3215 Stonehurst Court, $415,000

3245 Stonehurst Court, $395,000

FREDERICK

2032 Chamberlain Drive, $560,000

5003 Camelback Lane, $531,500

8028 Fieldstone Drive, $485,000

9658 Ethan Ridge Drive, $450,000

7539 Baltimore National Pike, $450,000

5109 Constitution St., $436,000

6369 Overbrook Circle, $420,000

2481 Five Shillings Road, $410,000

223 Dill Ave., $392,500

9497 Peekskill Drive, $380,000

6091 Flagstone Court, $345,000

2059 Spring Run Circle $345,000

237 Shannonbrook Lane, $335,000

5954 Krantz Drive, $335,000

182 Stoneybrook Court, $330,000

6477 Jack Linton Drive South, $327,500

5591 Rivendell Place, $323,000

1511 N. Rambling Way, $305,000

1007 Wilson Place, $305,000

5780 Purple Leaf Court, $290,000

9304 Cabbage Run Road, $290,000

1946 Crossing Stone Court, $279,900

104 Mercer Court, #11 4, $272,500

7156 Glenmeadow Court, $270,000

7803 River Run Court, $260,000

1573 Beverly Court, $257,000

1492 Dockside Court, $255,000

825 Waterford Drive, $254,000

6844 Carnation Circle, $246,700

422 Shannon Court, $235,000

7197 Cimarron Court, #F, $233,000

515 Wellington Court, $220,000

2100 Wayside Drive, #2B, $200,000

5610 Avonshire Place, #E, $195,000

7046 Basswood Road, #11, $175,000

1603 Berry Rose Court, #3A, $170,500

523 Carrollton Drive, #26, $165,500

IJAMSVILLE

5808 Oakdale Village Road, $342,000

JEFFERSON

3437 Pecan Court, $430,000

KEYMAR

12201 Woodsboro Pike, $385,000

MIDDLETOWN

5 Wagon Shed Lane, $687,000

2415 Tabor Drive, $385,000

7128 Limestone Lane, $345,000

MONROVIA

10967 Tavern Lane, $556,090

11801 Tommy Court, $395,000

MOUNT AIRY

5131 Woodville Road, $680,000

13788 Blythedale Drive, $415,000

5812 Catoctin Vista Drive, $399,999

NEW MARKET

6883 Woodridge Road, $669,000

510 Isaac Russell St., $657,113

11002 Country Club Road, $650,000

6955 Meadowlake Road, $304,124

POINT OF ROCKS

1514 Ballenger Creek Pike, $307,000

THURMONT

114 Tacoma St., $335,000

116 Altamont Ave., $160,000

URBANA

3456 Flatwoods Drive, #402A, $456,940

8901 Amelung St., $440,500

3272 Pine Needle Circle, #H, $362,740

3272 Pine Needle Circle, #F, $340,140

WALKERSVILLE

227 Creek Walk Drive, $529,900

9508 Glade Ave., $375,000

212 Winter Brook Court, $375,000

8320 Revelation Ave., $190,000

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!