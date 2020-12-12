121220TopHouse

The home at 7116 Starmount Drive, New Market, is located in the Lake Linganore Woodridge neighborhood.

Built in 2020, last week’s top house is at 7116 Starmount Drive, New Market. It listed and closed at $731,589. The three-level Craftsman-style house has four bedrooms, and three bathrooms. It’s located in the Lake Linganore Woodridge neighborhood.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

3840 Triton Lane, Urbana, $725,000

9657 Royal Crest Circle, Urbana, $720,000

9697 Cardozo Court, New Market, $708,330

1000 Carroll Parkway, Frederick, $650,000

ADAMSTOWN

2824 Haddington Court, $536,121

2503 Underwood Lane, $444,900

BRUNSWICK

900 Roundhouse Drive, $494,440

602 Karn Court, $482,180

1104 Shenandoah View Parkway, $422,475

11 Concord Drive, $270,000

523 W. B St., $194,000

512 E. A St., $252,000

FREDERICK

221 E. Church St., $650,000

6432 Bellevue Place, $630,000

6820 Ballenger Run Blvd., $591,095

8104 Edgewood Church Road, $576,000

7030 Antebellum Way, $567,460

808 Lindley, $565,000

1809 Birch Bay Court, $557,000

6330 Spring Forest Road, $535,000

6802 Ballenger Run Blvd., $527,735

1159 Holden Road, $514,900

6706 Serviceberry Drive, $514,745

5722 Little Spring Way, $512,000

3237 Thornapple Drive, $509,795

1 E. Third St., $505,000

6812 Ballenger Run Blvd., $498,345

6509 Jefferson Blvd., $485,000

2513 Bear Den Road, $475,000

3227 Thornapple Drive, $472,150

601 Gillespie Drive, $456,679

3225 Thornapple Drive, $451,130

1772 Algonquin Road, $450,000

1119 Futurity St., $449,990

3221 Thornapple Drive, $444,900

3223 Thornapple Drive, $441,900

3036 Stoners Ford Way, $430,000

608 Gillespie Drive, $424,739

99 Kearney Court, $416,000

5118 Constitution St., $414,990

6602 Gooseander Court, $402,000

241 Bishops Glen Drive, $399,900

6909 Holter Vista Drive, $390,000

7405 Hilltop Drive, $380,000

6254 Alexa St., $377,000

6254 Ritter Drive, $375,000

591 Winterspice Drive, $370,000

6419 Walcott Lane, $365,000

509 Gillespie Drive, $364,742

6705 Ballenger Run Blvd., $354,905

505 Gillespie Drive, $353,946

422 Waverley Drive, $352,374

1308 Sandoval Court, $352,068

412 Waverley Drive, $351,041

17 W. Third St., $347,000

8502 Randell Ridge, $343,706

1109 Spring Run Court, $340,000

416 Waverley Drive, $334,154

2250 Bear Den Road, #202, $332,500

1722 Dogwood Drive, $331,650

2222 Lamp Post Lane, $330,000

420 Waverley Drive, $329,951

1505 W. Seventh St., $327,500

5431 Hines Road, $326,500

414 Waverley Drive, $320,504

2440 Huntwood Court, $320,000

1442 Wheyfield Drive, $319,900

1816 Country Run Way, $317,000

6117 Baldridge Terrace, $309,000

206 Timber View Court, $305,000

6000 Leben Drive, $305,000

7694 Anvil Drive, $300,000

6142 Baldridge Circle, $295,000

2242 Wetherburne Way, $282,000

6333 Towncrest Court, $280,000

5618 Rockledge Court, $280,000

535 Logan St., $280,000

5790 Rockspray, $278,000

5023 Canvasback Court, $276,000

1797-B Wheyfield Drive, #16-B, $262,000

48 Hamilton Ave., $257,500

5752 Sunset View Lane, $255,000

6525 Alan Linton Blvd., $253,290

6892 Arbor Court, $250,000

6712 Fallow Hill Court, $240,000

6230 White Oak Drive, $238,000

418 N. Bentz St., $235,000

570 Lancaster Place, $225,000

532 Wellington Court, $224,000

5300 Talladega Court, #E, $221,250

6508 Springwater Court, #3304, $211,000

608 Trail Ave., $201,000

IJAMSVILLE

11024 Gray Marsh Place, $615,100

5936 Etterbeek St., #C, $315,255

JEFFERSON

3894 Shadywood Drive, $311,500

4831 Amesbury Way, $283,000

3860 Shadywood Drive, #3A, $165,000

KNOXVILLE

2720 W. Boss Arnold Road, $465,000

LIBERTYTOWN

11940 Main St., $235,000

MIDDLETOWN

314 Washington St., $375,000

7203 Limestone Lane, $370,000

104 E. Main St., $309,000

7108 Flint Court, $280,000

MONROVIA

4405 Landsdale Parkway, $572,000

12290 Rosswood Drive, $505,000

3873 Maryland Manor Drive, $482,500

MOUNT AIRY

13227 Manor South Drive, $635,227

5001 Westwiind Drive North, $625,000

13604 Primavera Drive, $612,260

1510 Rising Ridge Road, $483,000

5701 Catoctin View Court, $415,000

13907 Foggy Bottom Drive, $350,000

1011 Collindale Ave., $350,000

413 Prospect Road, $320,000

MYERSVILLE

33 Ashley Way, $460,000

3524 Brethren Church Road, $350,000

NEW MARKET

11005 Country Club Road, $630,000

6879 Woodridge Road, $571,965

6936 Cardozo St., $570,000

6840 Woodridge Road, $568,500

5659 Old New Market Road, $555,000

10551 Whitmire Court, $550,775

6873 Whistling Swan Way, $475,000

10669 Finn Drive, $459,900

6717 Meadowlawn Circle, $452,000

5804 Pecking Stone St., $449,900

7035 Eaglehead Drive, $447,575

10565 Edwardian Lane, #164, $445,000

10248 Lake Linganore Blvd., $434,380

5513 Boyers Mill Road, $410,000

10264 Quillback St., $383,990

616 Gillespie Drive, $383,087

10701 Lamoka Lane, $380,335

10609 Brewerton Lane, $379,000

10707 Lamoka Lane, $377,055

6910 Meadowlake Road, $376,000

10705 Lamoka Lane, $375,690

10613 Brewerton Lane, $375,005

10611 Brewerton Lane, $361,105

10736 Lamoka Lane, $352,440

10297 Reindeer Place, $340,000

5809 Whiterose Way, $340,000

5731 Meadowood St., #Q, $329,990

10734 Lamoka Lane, $326,750

6582 Edgewood Road, $319,000

10732 Lamoka Lane, $317,480

5715 Joseph Court, $295,000

5720 Yeagertown Road, $265,455

5810 Burin St., #202F, $265,000

SABILLASVILLE

16809 Buck Lantz Road, $318,000

THURMONT

7 Mill Forge Court, $382,000

34 Terben Court, $295,000

121 Sunhigh Drive, $275,000

200 Moser Circle, $237,000

3 Spangler Court, $229,900

UNION BRIDGE

13537 Good Intent Road, $360,000

URBANA

3435 Sugarloaf Parkway, $605,000

3860 Carriage Hill Drive, $470,000

3577 Katherine Way, $470,000

3634 Worthington Blvd., $451,880

3231 Stone Barn Drive, $445,000

3640 Worthington Blvd., $412,500

3658 Worthington Blvd., $412,000

WALKERSVILLE

240 Kerchner Road, $512,529

203 Winter Brook Court, $375,000

57 Sherwood Drive, $325,000

