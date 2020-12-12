Built in 2020, last week’s top house is at 7116 Starmount Drive, New Market. It listed and closed at $731,589. The three-level Craftsman-style house has four bedrooms, and three bathrooms. It’s located in the Lake Linganore Woodridge neighborhood.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
3840 Triton Lane, Urbana, $725,000
9657 Royal Crest Circle, Urbana, $720,000
9697 Cardozo Court, New Market, $708,330
1000 Carroll Parkway, Frederick, $650,000
ADAMSTOWN
2824 Haddington Court, $536,121
2503 Underwood Lane, $444,900
BRUNSWICK
900 Roundhouse Drive, $494,440
602 Karn Court, $482,180
1104 Shenandoah View Parkway, $422,475
11 Concord Drive, $270,000
523 W. B St., $194,000
512 E. A St., $252,000
FREDERICK
221 E. Church St., $650,000
6432 Bellevue Place, $630,000
6820 Ballenger Run Blvd., $591,095
8104 Edgewood Church Road, $576,000
7030 Antebellum Way, $567,460
808 Lindley, $565,000
1809 Birch Bay Court, $557,000
6330 Spring Forest Road, $535,000
6802 Ballenger Run Blvd., $527,735
1159 Holden Road, $514,900
6706 Serviceberry Drive, $514,745
5722 Little Spring Way, $512,000
3237 Thornapple Drive, $509,795
1 E. Third St., $505,000
6812 Ballenger Run Blvd., $498,345
6509 Jefferson Blvd., $485,000
2513 Bear Den Road, $475,000
3227 Thornapple Drive, $472,150
601 Gillespie Drive, $456,679
3225 Thornapple Drive, $451,130
1772 Algonquin Road, $450,000
1119 Futurity St., $449,990
3221 Thornapple Drive, $444,900
3223 Thornapple Drive, $441,900
3036 Stoners Ford Way, $430,000
608 Gillespie Drive, $424,739
99 Kearney Court, $416,000
5118 Constitution St., $414,990
6602 Gooseander Court, $402,000
241 Bishops Glen Drive, $399,900
6909 Holter Vista Drive, $390,000
7405 Hilltop Drive, $380,000
6254 Alexa St., $377,000
6254 Ritter Drive, $375,000
591 Winterspice Drive, $370,000
6419 Walcott Lane, $365,000
509 Gillespie Drive, $364,742
6705 Ballenger Run Blvd., $354,905
505 Gillespie Drive, $353,946
422 Waverley Drive, $352,374
1308 Sandoval Court, $352,068
412 Waverley Drive, $351,041
17 W. Third St., $347,000
8502 Randell Ridge, $343,706
1109 Spring Run Court, $340,000
416 Waverley Drive, $334,154
2250 Bear Den Road, #202, $332,500
1722 Dogwood Drive, $331,650
2222 Lamp Post Lane, $330,000
420 Waverley Drive, $329,951
1505 W. Seventh St., $327,500
5431 Hines Road, $326,500
414 Waverley Drive, $320,504
2440 Huntwood Court, $320,000
1442 Wheyfield Drive, $319,900
1816 Country Run Way, $317,000
6117 Baldridge Terrace, $309,000
206 Timber View Court, $305,000
6000 Leben Drive, $305,000
7694 Anvil Drive, $300,000
6142 Baldridge Circle, $295,000
2242 Wetherburne Way, $282,000
6333 Towncrest Court, $280,000
5618 Rockledge Court, $280,000
535 Logan St., $280,000
5790 Rockspray, $278,000
5023 Canvasback Court, $276,000
1797-B Wheyfield Drive, #16-B, $262,000
48 Hamilton Ave., $257,500
5752 Sunset View Lane, $255,000
6525 Alan Linton Blvd., $253,290
6892 Arbor Court, $250,000
6712 Fallow Hill Court, $240,000
6230 White Oak Drive, $238,000
418 N. Bentz St., $235,000
570 Lancaster Place, $225,000
532 Wellington Court, $224,000
5300 Talladega Court, #E, $221,250
6508 Springwater Court, #3304, $211,000
608 Trail Ave., $201,000
IJAMSVILLE
11024 Gray Marsh Place, $615,100
5936 Etterbeek St., #C, $315,255
JEFFERSON
3894 Shadywood Drive, $311,500
4831 Amesbury Way, $283,000
3860 Shadywood Drive, #3A, $165,000
KNOXVILLE
2720 W. Boss Arnold Road, $465,000
LIBERTYTOWN
11940 Main St., $235,000
MIDDLETOWN
314 Washington St., $375,000
7203 Limestone Lane, $370,000
104 E. Main St., $309,000
7108 Flint Court, $280,000
MONROVIA
4405 Landsdale Parkway, $572,000
12290 Rosswood Drive, $505,000
3873 Maryland Manor Drive, $482,500
MOUNT AIRY
13227 Manor South Drive, $635,227
5001 Westwiind Drive North, $625,000
13604 Primavera Drive, $612,260
1510 Rising Ridge Road, $483,000
5701 Catoctin View Court, $415,000
13907 Foggy Bottom Drive, $350,000
1011 Collindale Ave., $350,000
413 Prospect Road, $320,000
MYERSVILLE
33 Ashley Way, $460,000
3524 Brethren Church Road, $350,000
NEW MARKET
11005 Country Club Road, $630,000
6879 Woodridge Road, $571,965
6936 Cardozo St., $570,000
6840 Woodridge Road, $568,500
5659 Old New Market Road, $555,000
10551 Whitmire Court, $550,775
6873 Whistling Swan Way, $475,000
10669 Finn Drive, $459,900
6717 Meadowlawn Circle, $452,000
5804 Pecking Stone St., $449,900
7035 Eaglehead Drive, $447,575
10565 Edwardian Lane, #164, $445,000
10248 Lake Linganore Blvd., $434,380
5513 Boyers Mill Road, $410,000
10264 Quillback St., $383,990
616 Gillespie Drive, $383,087
10701 Lamoka Lane, $380,335
10609 Brewerton Lane, $379,000
10707 Lamoka Lane, $377,055
6910 Meadowlake Road, $376,000
10705 Lamoka Lane, $375,690
10613 Brewerton Lane, $375,005
10611 Brewerton Lane, $361,105
10736 Lamoka Lane, $352,440
10297 Reindeer Place, $340,000
5809 Whiterose Way, $340,000
5731 Meadowood St., #Q, $329,990
10734 Lamoka Lane, $326,750
6582 Edgewood Road, $319,000
10732 Lamoka Lane, $317,480
5715 Joseph Court, $295,000
5720 Yeagertown Road, $265,455
5810 Burin St., #202F, $265,000
SABILLASVILLE
16809 Buck Lantz Road, $318,000
THURMONT
7 Mill Forge Court, $382,000
34 Terben Court, $295,000
121 Sunhigh Drive, $275,000
200 Moser Circle, $237,000
3 Spangler Court, $229,900
UNION BRIDGE
13537 Good Intent Road, $360,000
URBANA
3435 Sugarloaf Parkway, $605,000
3860 Carriage Hill Drive, $470,000
3577 Katherine Way, $470,000
3634 Worthington Blvd., $451,880
3231 Stone Barn Drive, $445,000
3640 Worthington Blvd., $412,500
3658 Worthington Blvd., $412,000
WALKERSVILLE
240 Kerchner Road, $512,529
203 Winter Brook Court, $375,000
57 Sherwood Drive, $325,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.