The property, known as Friends Goodwill, the Henry Burkitt farm, is located at the foot of South Mountain.

With a house built in 1890, the 203-plus acre farm at 103 E. Main St., Burkittsville, is last week’s top property. Closing at $1.375 million, it listed at $1.599 million. The property is known as Friends Goodwill, the Henry Burkitt farm, circa 1807, and is located at the foot of South Mountain. The stuccoed stone house has 9-foot ceilings, seven fireplaces, three staircases and large rooms throughout, including five bedrooms and two baths. There is also a three-car garage with workshop, a stone smokehouse with fireplace and a brick smokehouse.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

4485 Lewis Mill Court, Jefferson, $760,000

9331 Basil Court, Urbana, $723,255

9116 Seward St., $710,000

11276 Panorama Drive, $705,000

ADAMSTOWN

5709 Mountville Road, $615,000

2709 Longfield Place, $590,000

2994 Hope Mills Lane, $565,000

BRUNSWICK

603 Canal Town St., $495,000

1201 Tide Lock St., $459,000

1269 Drydock St., $405,000

512 Ninth Ave., $280,000

9 Ninth Ave., $260,000

909 E. A St., $259,900

15 E. C St., $253,500

510 Brunswick St., $245,000

EMMITSBURG

17509 Irishtown Road, $630,000

7 Zanella Drive, $309,900

FREDERICK

318 W. College Terrace, $635,000

5835 River Oaks Court, $558,500

2114 Infantry Drive, $550,000

733 Holden Road, $535,000

5703 Guilford Garden Terrace, $534,070

6314 Spring Forest Road, $530,000

5603 Calvert Drive, $521,500

2402 Shaker Lane, $500,000

5704 Stone School Lane, $496,790

2498 Wayside Court, $495,000

6914 Greenvale Court, $470,000

6302 Fulmer Road, $459,900

731 Monarch Ridge Road, $450,000

5707 Mill Run Place, $440,000

1400 Elfin Court, $432,000

5622 Scott Ridge Place, $420,000

7013 Antebellum Way, $406,990

7130 McHenry Mews, $398,000

513 Gillespie Drive, $375,000

2610 Egret Way, $370,000

6510 Newton Drive, $370,000

4660 Cambria Road, $370,000

1533-A Andover Lane, $340,000

100 Linden Ave., $339,000

910 Cherokee Trail, $336,000

8859 Briarcliff Lane, $330,000

1719 Algonquin Road, $325,000

6431 Ballenger Run Blvd., $325,000

2652 Cameron Way, $320,000

3604 Carriage Hill Drive, $320,000

586 Ellison Court, $315,000

813 Motter Ave., $315,000

499 Giltspur Road, $315,000

972 Jubal Way, $310,000

5443 Upper Mill South Terrace, $307,000

815 Dunbrooke Court, $305,000

112 W. Fifth St., $305,000

8808 Briarcliff Lane, $300,000

2405 Prentice Court, $280,000

5 N. Wisner St., $280,000

5643 Denton Court, $275,000

208 E. Fifth St., $275,000

1501 Beverly Court, $270,000

4972 Clarendon Terrace, $267,450

416 Pemberton Park Lane, $263,921

114 Victoria Square, $258,000

1856-B Monocacy View Circle, #60B, $255,000

412 W. Patrick St., $254,000

1830-A Monocacy View Circle, #51A, $240,000

527 Wellington Court, $226,000

520 Riggs Court, $215,000

2500 Driftwood Court, #1C, $210,000

8205 Blue Heron Drive, #1B, $203,500

4830 Old Swimming Pool Road, $195,000

120 Burgess Hill Way, #300, $192,000

5600 Avonshire Place, #M, $188,751

2102 Whitehall Road, #BC, $173,000

IJAMSVILLE

11589 Nor-Ray Circle, $558,500

JEFFERSON

2810 Chevy Chase Circle, $428,000

4670 Milford Court, $415,000

4908 Shadywood Drive, $325,000

4840 Amesbury Way, $295,000

KNOXVILLE

2706 Jay Bird Court, $379,000

3505 Cemetery Circle, $169,000

MIDDLETOWN

711 Coblentz Road, $490,000

1347 Marker Road, $490,000

104 Mariam Pass, $480,000

4496 Tulip Tree Lane, $350,000

307 S. Church St., $305,000

MONROVIA

4365 Shamrock Drive, $625,000

4314 Landsdale Blvd., $567,000

4993 Tall Oaks Drive, $470,000

4625 Plum Road, $387,130

MOUNT AIRY

7290 Hattery Farm Court, $694,849

4253 Samhill Court, $685,000

7315 Talbot Run Road, $650,000

7507 Mayfair Court, $580,000

13615 Old Annapolis Road, $461,000

4120 Larson Lane, $415,000

1904 S. Main St., $374,999

8 Centerside Road, $350,000

1102 Oak View Drive, $286,000

7305 W. Springbrook Court, $245,000

MYERSVILLE

515 Main St., $514,900

3801 Brethren Church Road, $321,000

NEW MARKET

11306 Country Club Road, $645,000

206 Dorseys Chance, $629,875

11004 Country Club Road, $615,000

7120 Saddle Road, $567,825

5729 Woodfount Glade, $474,900

10394 Meadowlake Circle, $461,000

6735 Oakridge Road, $450,000

5562 Sponseller Court, $415,000

6154 Mississippi Lane, $415,000

5642 Tessie Court, $285,000

ROCKY RIDGE

15210A Motters Station Road, $615,000

THURMONT

11 Geoley Court, $278,750

8134 Apples Church Road, $270,000

112 E. Hammaker St., $231,000

URBANA

3726 Spring St. North, $649,000

3862 Sugarloaf Parkway, $625,000

3850 Sugarloaf Parkway, $400,000

3527 Spring St. South, $387,000

3614 Holborn Place, $325,000

3690 Holborn Place, $314,900

WALKERSVILLE

213 Diamond Drive, $333,900

227 Heritage Court, $247,000

WOODSBORO

10 N. Main St., $283,900

