With a house built in 1890, the 203-plus acre farm at 103 E. Main St., Burkittsville, is last week’s top property. Closing at $1.375 million, it listed at $1.599 million. The property is known as Friends Goodwill, the Henry Burkitt farm, circa 1807, and is located at the foot of South Mountain. The stuccoed stone house has 9-foot ceilings, seven fireplaces, three staircases and large rooms throughout, including five bedrooms and two baths. There is also a three-car garage with workshop, a stone smokehouse with fireplace and a brick smokehouse.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
4485 Lewis Mill Court, Jefferson, $760,000
9331 Basil Court, Urbana, $723,255
9116 Seward St., $710,000
11276 Panorama Drive, $705,000
ADAMSTOWN
5709 Mountville Road, $615,000
2709 Longfield Place, $590,000
2994 Hope Mills Lane, $565,000
BRUNSWICK
603 Canal Town St., $495,000
1201 Tide Lock St., $459,000
1269 Drydock St., $405,000
512 Ninth Ave., $280,000
9 Ninth Ave., $260,000
909 E. A St., $259,900
15 E. C St., $253,500
510 Brunswick St., $245,000
EMMITSBURG
17509 Irishtown Road, $630,000
7 Zanella Drive, $309,900
FREDERICK
318 W. College Terrace, $635,000
5835 River Oaks Court, $558,500
2114 Infantry Drive, $550,000
733 Holden Road, $535,000
5703 Guilford Garden Terrace, $534,070
6314 Spring Forest Road, $530,000
5603 Calvert Drive, $521,500
2402 Shaker Lane, $500,000
5704 Stone School Lane, $496,790
2498 Wayside Court, $495,000
6914 Greenvale Court, $470,000
6302 Fulmer Road, $459,900
731 Monarch Ridge Road, $450,000
5707 Mill Run Place, $440,000
1400 Elfin Court, $432,000
5622 Scott Ridge Place, $420,000
7013 Antebellum Way, $406,990
7130 McHenry Mews, $398,000
513 Gillespie Drive, $375,000
2610 Egret Way, $370,000
6510 Newton Drive, $370,000
4660 Cambria Road, $370,000
1533-A Andover Lane, $340,000
100 Linden Ave., $339,000
910 Cherokee Trail, $336,000
8859 Briarcliff Lane, $330,000
1719 Algonquin Road, $325,000
6431 Ballenger Run Blvd., $325,000
2652 Cameron Way, $320,000
3604 Carriage Hill Drive, $320,000
586 Ellison Court, $315,000
813 Motter Ave., $315,000
499 Giltspur Road, $315,000
972 Jubal Way, $310,000
5443 Upper Mill South Terrace, $307,000
815 Dunbrooke Court, $305,000
112 W. Fifth St., $305,000
8808 Briarcliff Lane, $300,000
2405 Prentice Court, $280,000
5 N. Wisner St., $280,000
5643 Denton Court, $275,000
208 E. Fifth St., $275,000
1501 Beverly Court, $270,000
4972 Clarendon Terrace, $267,450
416 Pemberton Park Lane, $263,921
114 Victoria Square, $258,000
1856-B Monocacy View Circle, #60B, $255,000
412 W. Patrick St., $254,000
1830-A Monocacy View Circle, #51A, $240,000
527 Wellington Court, $226,000
520 Riggs Court, $215,000
2500 Driftwood Court, #1C, $210,000
8205 Blue Heron Drive, #1B, $203,500
4830 Old Swimming Pool Road, $195,000
120 Burgess Hill Way, #300, $192,000
5600 Avonshire Place, #M, $188,751
2102 Whitehall Road, #BC, $173,000
IJAMSVILLE
11589 Nor-Ray Circle, $558,500
JEFFERSON
2810 Chevy Chase Circle, $428,000
4670 Milford Court, $415,000
4908 Shadywood Drive, $325,000
4840 Amesbury Way, $295,000
KNOXVILLE
2706 Jay Bird Court, $379,000
3505 Cemetery Circle, $169,000
MIDDLETOWN
711 Coblentz Road, $490,000
1347 Marker Road, $490,000
104 Mariam Pass, $480,000
4496 Tulip Tree Lane, $350,000
307 S. Church St., $305,000
MONROVIA
4365 Shamrock Drive, $625,000
4314 Landsdale Blvd., $567,000
4993 Tall Oaks Drive, $470,000
4625 Plum Road, $387,130
MOUNT AIRY
7290 Hattery Farm Court, $694,849
4253 Samhill Court, $685,000
7315 Talbot Run Road, $650,000
7507 Mayfair Court, $580,000
13615 Old Annapolis Road, $461,000
4120 Larson Lane, $415,000
1904 S. Main St., $374,999
8 Centerside Road, $350,000
1102 Oak View Drive, $286,000
7305 W. Springbrook Court, $245,000
MYERSVILLE
515 Main St., $514,900
3801 Brethren Church Road, $321,000
NEW MARKET
11306 Country Club Road, $645,000
206 Dorseys Chance, $629,875
11004 Country Club Road, $615,000
7120 Saddle Road, $567,825
5729 Woodfount Glade, $474,900
10394 Meadowlake Circle, $461,000
6735 Oakridge Road, $450,000
5562 Sponseller Court, $415,000
6154 Mississippi Lane, $415,000
5642 Tessie Court, $285,000
ROCKY RIDGE
15210A Motters Station Road, $615,000
THURMONT
11 Geoley Court, $278,750
8134 Apples Church Road, $270,000
112 E. Hammaker St., $231,000
URBANA
3726 Spring St. North, $649,000
3862 Sugarloaf Parkway, $625,000
3850 Sugarloaf Parkway, $400,000
3527 Spring St. South, $387,000
3614 Holborn Place, $325,000
3690 Holborn Place, $314,900
WALKERSVILLE
213 Diamond Drive, $333,900
227 Heritage Court, $247,000
WOODSBORO
10 N. Main St., $283,900
