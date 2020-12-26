122620TopHouse

Located at 6509 Green Valley Road, New Market and built in 1800, the three-bedroom home is listed on the Frederick County Historic Site Register as the Oliver P. Harding House.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Built in 1800, the stone house at 6509 Green Valley Road, New Market, is last week’s top house. Listed at $1.196 million, it closed at $1.125 million. The three-bedroom, four-bath house is on 57-plus acres and is known as Darby’s Delight. The stone manor house is listed on the Frederick County Historic Site Register as the Oliver P. Harding House. Historic features include deep windowsills with drawers, exposed beams and hardwood floors. Historic meets modern in the 2017 built two-story addition with a modern eat-in kitchen. Outside, there is a stone patio, a hobby barn, and a private setting.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

14016 Harrisville Road, Mount Airy, $850,000

10836 Glowing Hearth Way, Monrovia, $785,000

3645 Byron Circle, Urbana, $735,000

8760 Mapleville Road, Mount Airy, $729,750

ADAMSTOWN

3423 Tudor Drive, $560,000

5148 Doubs Road, $380,000

BRUNSWICK

828 Sixth Ave., $425,000

610 Fifth Ave., $340,000

7 E. E St., $230,000

54 Wenner Drive, $186,500

9 Third Ave., $150,000

EMMITSBURG

331 N. Seton Ave., $148,000

FREDERICK

434 N. Market St., $690,000

5211 Continental Drive, $614,990

5207 Continental Drive, $592,000

6321 Meandering Woods Court, $575,000

8813 Bealls Farm Lane, $560,569

8811 Bealls Farm Lane, $544,990

1902 Belford Drive, $526,500

7702 Bridle Path Circle, $507,500

5517 Camelot Court, $500,000

6002 Larsen Drive, $499,900

1113 Saxton Drive, $497,500

5618 Zoe Lane, $494,785

5722 Stone School Lane, $477,050

110 Clarke Place, $475,000

6208 White Oak Drive, $468,000

8515 Bald Eagle, $431,582

8709 Preston Drive, $420,000

2522 Island Grove Blvd., $420,000

5120 Constitution Blvd., $419,000

1012 Storrington Drive, $395,000

9704 Braidwood Terrace, $389,000

3009 Osprey Way, $387,283

203 Lake Coventry Drive, $375,000

270 Dill Ave., $365,000

7717 McKaig Road, $344,900

966 Holden, $342,265

115 Fieldstone Court, $340,000

1509 Andover Lane, $339,900

5821 Box Elder Court, $331,000

577 Binford Court, $315,000

6236 Cliffside Terrace, $315,000

1659 Coopers Way, $315,000

514 Sylvan Court, $310,000

2060 Sumner Drive, $305,000

849 Briar Court, $300,000

557 Eisenhower Drive, $290,000

122 Mountain Creek Circle, $285,000

6219 Adelay Court West, $280,000

4951 Pintail Court, $275,000

7828 Fingerboard Road, $269,000

176 Key Parkway, $240,500

801 Motter Ave., $240,000

1808 Hammond Court, $233,000

1862 Murdock Court, $232,000

11 Coats Bridge Place, #1C, $220,000

5702 Lavender Plaza, #B, $208,000

1494 Key Parkway, $200,000

10 W. All Saints St., #204, $200,000

2503 Coach House Way, #3B, $189,900

905 Blue Leaf Court, #7, $174,900

2136 Wainwright Court, #1B, $165,000

2121 Wainsright Court, #BD, $139,900

531-J Heather Ridge Drive, #9J, $122,500

1405 Key Parkway, #103B, $118,000

820 Heather Ridge Drive, #21J, $112,000

IJAMSVILLE

11610 Primrose Court, $425,000

JEFFERSON

4011 Jefferson Pike, $289,900

KEYMAR

12139 Woodsboro Pike, $425,000

MONROVIA

11003 Corner Stone, $540,665

4351 Viridian Terrace, $405,000

MOUNT AIRY

14114 Four County Drive, $727,395

1307 Whitetail Court, $570,000

5 Pine Grove Court, $519,375

1104 Village Gate Drive, $512,651

13457 Four Seasons Court, $461,075

13921 Prospect Road, $359,900

NEW MARKET

9704 Woodfield Court, $675,000

11326 Country Club Road, $620,000

6515 Nightingale Court, $617,715

6936 Cardoza St., $570,000

6747 Woodridge Road, $520,000

503 Hatties Lane, $510,000

6814 Cherry Tree Court, $510,000

6510 Rimrock Road, $500,000

10280 Hopewell St., #403, $335,000

10815 Dewey Way East, $320,000

5632 Joseph Court, $318,000

ROCKY RIDGE

9009 New Cut Road, $375,000

SMITHSBURG

14524 Ridenour Road, $466,500

THURMONT

8737 Orndorff Road, $403,000

123 Sunhigh Drive, $265,000

112 N. Altamont Ave., $165,900

URBANA

2528 Dixon Road, $685,000

8713 Shady Pines Drive, $440,490

3653 Holborn Place, $325,000

3688 Holborn Place, $300,000

WALKERSVILLE

8484 Devon Lane, $447,000

208 Silver Stone Drive, $360,000

120 Challedon Drive, $240,000

8752 Treasure Ave., $225,000

WOODSBORO

11729 Creagerstown Road, $433,220

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!