Built in 1800, the stone house at 6509 Green Valley Road, New Market, is last week’s top house. Listed at $1.196 million, it closed at $1.125 million. The three-bedroom, four-bath house is on 57-plus acres and is known as Darby’s Delight. The stone manor house is listed on the Frederick County Historic Site Register as the Oliver P. Harding House. Historic features include deep windowsills with drawers, exposed beams and hardwood floors. Historic meets modern in the 2017 built two-story addition with a modern eat-in kitchen. Outside, there is a stone patio, a hobby barn, and a private setting.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
14016 Harrisville Road, Mount Airy, $850,000
10836 Glowing Hearth Way, Monrovia, $785,000
3645 Byron Circle, Urbana, $735,000
8760 Mapleville Road, Mount Airy, $729,750
ADAMSTOWN
3423 Tudor Drive, $560,000
5148 Doubs Road, $380,000
BRUNSWICK
828 Sixth Ave., $425,000
610 Fifth Ave., $340,000
7 E. E St., $230,000
54 Wenner Drive, $186,500
9 Third Ave., $150,000
EMMITSBURG
331 N. Seton Ave., $148,000
FREDERICK
434 N. Market St., $690,000
5211 Continental Drive, $614,990
5207 Continental Drive, $592,000
6321 Meandering Woods Court, $575,000
8813 Bealls Farm Lane, $560,569
8811 Bealls Farm Lane, $544,990
1902 Belford Drive, $526,500
7702 Bridle Path Circle, $507,500
5517 Camelot Court, $500,000
6002 Larsen Drive, $499,900
1113 Saxton Drive, $497,500
5618 Zoe Lane, $494,785
5722 Stone School Lane, $477,050
110 Clarke Place, $475,000
6208 White Oak Drive, $468,000
8515 Bald Eagle, $431,582
8709 Preston Drive, $420,000
2522 Island Grove Blvd., $420,000
5120 Constitution Blvd., $419,000
1012 Storrington Drive, $395,000
9704 Braidwood Terrace, $389,000
3009 Osprey Way, $387,283
203 Lake Coventry Drive, $375,000
270 Dill Ave., $365,000
7717 McKaig Road, $344,900
966 Holden, $342,265
115 Fieldstone Court, $340,000
1509 Andover Lane, $339,900
5821 Box Elder Court, $331,000
577 Binford Court, $315,000
6236 Cliffside Terrace, $315,000
1659 Coopers Way, $315,000
514 Sylvan Court, $310,000
2060 Sumner Drive, $305,000
849 Briar Court, $300,000
557 Eisenhower Drive, $290,000
122 Mountain Creek Circle, $285,000
6219 Adelay Court West, $280,000
4951 Pintail Court, $275,000
7828 Fingerboard Road, $269,000
176 Key Parkway, $240,500
801 Motter Ave., $240,000
1808 Hammond Court, $233,000
1862 Murdock Court, $232,000
11 Coats Bridge Place, #1C, $220,000
5702 Lavender Plaza, #B, $208,000
1494 Key Parkway, $200,000
10 W. All Saints St., #204, $200,000
2503 Coach House Way, #3B, $189,900
905 Blue Leaf Court, #7, $174,900
2136 Wainwright Court, #1B, $165,000
2121 Wainsright Court, #BD, $139,900
531-J Heather Ridge Drive, #9J, $122,500
1405 Key Parkway, #103B, $118,000
820 Heather Ridge Drive, #21J, $112,000
IJAMSVILLE
11610 Primrose Court, $425,000
JEFFERSON
4011 Jefferson Pike, $289,900
KEYMAR
12139 Woodsboro Pike, $425,000
MONROVIA
11003 Corner Stone, $540,665
4351 Viridian Terrace, $405,000
MOUNT AIRY
14114 Four County Drive, $727,395
1307 Whitetail Court, $570,000
5 Pine Grove Court, $519,375
1104 Village Gate Drive, $512,651
13457 Four Seasons Court, $461,075
13921 Prospect Road, $359,900
NEW MARKET
9704 Woodfield Court, $675,000
11326 Country Club Road, $620,000
6515 Nightingale Court, $617,715
6936 Cardoza St., $570,000
6747 Woodridge Road, $520,000
503 Hatties Lane, $510,000
6814 Cherry Tree Court, $510,000
6510 Rimrock Road, $500,000
10280 Hopewell St., #403, $335,000
10815 Dewey Way East, $320,000
5632 Joseph Court, $318,000
ROCKY RIDGE
9009 New Cut Road, $375,000
SMITHSBURG
14524 Ridenour Road, $466,500
THURMONT
8737 Orndorff Road, $403,000
123 Sunhigh Drive, $265,000
112 N. Altamont Ave., $165,900
URBANA
2528 Dixon Road, $685,000
8713 Shady Pines Drive, $440,490
3653 Holborn Place, $325,000
3688 Holborn Place, $300,000
WALKERSVILLE
8484 Devon Lane, $447,000
208 Silver Stone Drive, $360,000
120 Challedon Drive, $240,000
8752 Treasure Ave., $225,000
WOODSBORO
11729 Creagerstown Road, $433,220
