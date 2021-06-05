The 131-plus-acre farm at 8501 Dollyhyde Road, Union Bridge, is last week’s top property. It listed and closed at $1.65 million. The home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, panoramic views, an attached two-car garage, a covered porch overlooking the pond and fields, a barn with stalls for horses and storage for hay and equipment. There is a second residence and other outbuildings on the property.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
2635 Quebec School Road, Middletown, $1.22 million
104 Clarke Place, Frederick, $1.175 million
10165 Greensward Link, Ijamsville, $1,123,500
4764 Plum Road, Monrovia, $863,960
BRUNSWICK
1 Rick Michael Way West, $595,000
1312 Pennington Drive, $485,000
731 Potomac View Parkway, $395,000
116 Fourth Ave., $380,000
111 E. H St., $375,000
204 E. K St., $326,000
DICKERSON
838 Mount Ephraim Road, $487,500
EMMITSBURG
15 Robindale Drive, $210,000
12 Emmit Court, $165,000
FREDERICK
9287 Blue Sage Court, $776,245
9288 Blue Sage Court, $752,245
9294 Blue Sage Court, $745,750
9292 Blue Sage Court, $741,150
2105 Chestnut Lane, $691,000
9501 Ashbury Place, $667,000
5063 Judicial Way, $620,000
10124 Old Frederick Road, $601,000
5701 Haycock Court $590,000
1900 Belford Drive, $570,000
3027 Stoners Ford Way, $555,000
2029 Butterfield Oval, $550,000
5324 Sovereign Place, $545,000
2100 Chestnut Lane, $540,000
8712 Preston Drive, $525,000
108 Fairview Ave., $521,000
2625 Bear Den Road, $515,000
8009 Fieldstone Drive, $500,000
5032 Constitution St., $469,945
104 Rose Garden Way, $461,000
6040 Krantz Drive, $445,607
11416 Daysville Road, $438,000
6026 Leben Drive, $427,000
8358 Fingerboard Road, $422,550
7906 Yellow Springs Road, $420,000
34 E. Fourth St., $420,000
4715 Cambria Road, $400,000
1301 Willow Oak Drive, $400,000
7910 Clearfield Road, $394,000
5362 Red Mulberry Way, $382,000
2603 Egret Way, $375,000
15 McMurray St., $372,000
6213 Margarita Way, $361,050
217 E. Sixth St., $355,000
5405 Viceroy Court, $350,000
1419 Trafalgar Lane, $350,000
2588 Carrington Way, $345,750
6419 Towncrest Court West, $345,000
7120 Oberlin Circle, $345,000
1188 N. Market St., $345,000
7112 Ladd Circle, $340,000
3010 Basford Road, $339,500
2492 Lakeside Drive, $339,000
1514 N. Rambling Way, $335,000
6556 Ellington Way, $325,000
1915 Crossing Stone Court, $322,000
7117 Collinsworth Place, $320,000
303 Willow Ave., $320,000
9402 Berkley Lane, $315,500
401 Braddock Ave., $305,000
2520 Waterside Drive, #107, $302,650
6419 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $300,000
101 E. Fifth St., $300,000
1810-B Poolside Lane, #32B, $295,000
44 Livingstone Terrace, $263,000
5721 Charstone Court, $262,021
2603 S. Everly Drive, #9 8, $240,000
2501 Shelley Circle, #3-2B, $240,000
6510-C Daytona Court, #205, $240,000
1655 Colonial Way, $237,000
501 Beebe Court, $227,000
2103 Wayside Drive, #2D, $225,000
594 Boysenberry Lane, $225,000
5802-B Olive Court, $220,000
8205 Blue Heron Drive, #2B, $211,000
5600 Avonshire Place, #J, $209,600
2402 Ellsworth Way, #1D, $190,000
6015 Bartonsville Road, $180,000
517 E. Church St., $327,000
5820 Butterfly Lane, $315,000
IJAMSVILLE
3050 Lindsey Court, $635,500
3492 Firestone Drive, $550,000
3101 Pheasant Run, $541,500
11389 Canary Drive, $535,000
3317 Knolls Parkway, $492,000
JEFFERSON
4514 Cherry Lane, $506,000
4303 Horine Road, $460,000
4838 Amesbury Way, $325,000
KEYMAR
12030 Lookingbill Road, $400,000
KNOXVILLE
1316 Rosemont Drive, $315,000
MIDDLETOWN
8112 Pete Wiles Road, $703,500
110 Ali Drive, $675,000
4507 Pine Valley Court, $490,000
9203 Baltimore National Pike, $374,900
7106 Jasper Drive, $360,000
4397 Amethyst Court, $350,000
29 Boileau Court $280,000
76 Boileau Court, $260,000
MONROVIA
10926 Haven Park Circle, $725,000
11005 Hazelnut Lane, $695,315
11013 Cornerstone Lane, $671,570
11135 Hazelnut Lane, $612,965
11065 Emerald Crown Drive, $598,190
12422 Fingerboard Road, $335,000
5020-A Green Valley Road, $280,000
MOUNT AIRY
13605 Primavera Drive, $750,000
602 Poplar Grove Drive, $615,000
6424 New London Road, $605,000
1124 Village Gate Drive, $580,000
504 Eventide Court, $555,000
1515 Rising Ridge Road, $535,000
13151 Jesse Smith Road, $500,000
13697 Lexington Drive, $479,000
902 S. Warfield Drive, $455,000
14112 Clearwood Court, $442,500
8308 Pawnee Drive, $370,000
13003 Penn Shop Road, $370,000
1124 Oak View Drive, $305,000
MYERSVILLE
12811 Brandenburg Hollow Road, $749,900
701 Rocky Fountain Drive, $441,500
2748 Canada Hill Road, $417,000
413 Main St., $200,000
NEW MARKET
202 Dorseys Chance, $689,725
9734 Woodcliff Court, $584,000
702 Country Squire Way, $570,000
10801 Ridgecrest Court, $525,000
6953 Country Club Terrace, $495,000
5998 Aplomado Lane, $493,895
6015 Pecking Stone St., $490,305
5990 Aplomado Lane, $487,995
5996 Aplomado Lane, $472,725
5928 Tomahawk St., $470,575
5924 Tomahawk St., $434,785
11123 Pond Fountain Court, $430,000
5486 Ross Court, $420,000
5767 Mussetter Court, $388,000
5643 Tessie Court, $316,000
10277 Cliff Swallow Court, #205A, $204,700
SABILLASVILLE
16931 Skunk Hollow Road, $551,000
SMITHSBURG
14255 Ridenour Road, $500,000
13924 Stottlemyer Road, $295,000
THURMONT
1 Mantle Court, $455,000
13 Tacoma St., $315,000
19 Geoley Court, $305,000
7 Tannery Court, $267,000
23 Hammaker St., $262,000
138 N. Altamont Ave., $165,000
UNION BRIDGE
12706 Handboard Road East, $489,100
12723 Bunker Hill Road, $310,000
URBANA
9436 Carriage Hill St., $700,000
3227 Ivy Meadow Drive, $678,775
3846 Braveheart Drive, $600,000
3650 Worthington Blvd., $530,000
9413 Dunraven St., $526,000
3120 Herb Garden Drive, $497,200
3122 Herb Garden Drive, $490,465
4065 Finsbury Drive, $490,000
9418 Dunraven St., $475,000
3686 Holborn Place, $360,000
3282 Pine Needle Circle, #M, $351,080
3680 Holborn Place, $327,000
WALKERSVILLE
211 Polaris Drive, $525,000
112 Albany Ave. East, $440,000
221 Deer Run Drive, $411,000
8392 Revelation Ave., $226,777
8381 Revelation Ave., $217,500
WOODSBORO
11210 Angus Way, $795,000
