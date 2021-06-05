060521TopHouse

This 131-plus-acre farm on Dollyhyde Road has four bedrooms, a two-car garage and many other buildings on the property.

The 131-plus-acre farm at 8501 Dollyhyde Road, Union Bridge, is last week’s top property. It listed and closed at $1.65 million. The home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, panoramic views, an attached two-car garage, a covered porch overlooking the pond and fields, a barn with stalls for horses and storage for hay and equipment. There is a second residence and other outbuildings on the property.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

2635 Quebec School Road, Middletown, $1.22 million

104 Clarke Place, Frederick, $1.175 million

10165 Greensward Link, Ijamsville, $1,123,500

4764 Plum Road, Monrovia, $863,960

BRUNSWICK

1 Rick Michael Way West, $595,000

1312 Pennington Drive, $485,000

731 Potomac View Parkway, $395,000

116 Fourth Ave., $380,000

111 E. H St., $375,000

204 E. K St., $326,000

DICKERSON

838 Mount Ephraim Road, $487,500

EMMITSBURG

15 Robindale Drive, $210,000

12 Emmit Court, $165,000

FREDERICK

9287 Blue Sage Court, $776,245

9288 Blue Sage Court, $752,245

9294 Blue Sage Court, $745,750

9292 Blue Sage Court, $741,150

2105 Chestnut Lane, $691,000

9501 Ashbury Place, $667,000

5063 Judicial Way, $620,000

10124 Old Frederick Road, $601,000

5701 Haycock Court $590,000

1900 Belford Drive, $570,000

3027 Stoners Ford Way, $555,000

2029 Butterfield Oval, $550,000

5324 Sovereign Place, $545,000

2100 Chestnut Lane, $540,000

8712 Preston Drive, $525,000

108 Fairview Ave., $521,000

2625 Bear Den Road, $515,000

8009 Fieldstone Drive, $500,000

5032 Constitution St., $469,945

104 Rose Garden Way, $461,000

6040 Krantz Drive, $445,607

11416 Daysville Road, $438,000

6026 Leben Drive, $427,000

8358 Fingerboard Road, $422,550

7906 Yellow Springs Road, $420,000

34 E. Fourth St., $420,000

4715 Cambria Road, $400,000

1301 Willow Oak Drive, $400,000

7910 Clearfield Road, $394,000

5362 Red Mulberry Way, $382,000

2603 Egret Way, $375,000

15 McMurray St., $372,000

6213 Margarita Way, $361,050

217 E. Sixth St., $355,000

5405 Viceroy Court, $350,000

1419 Trafalgar Lane, $350,000

2588 Carrington Way, $345,750

6419 Towncrest Court West, $345,000

7120 Oberlin Circle, $345,000

1188 N. Market St., $345,000

7112 Ladd Circle, $340,000

3010 Basford Road, $339,500

2492 Lakeside Drive, $339,000

1514 N. Rambling Way, $335,000

6556 Ellington Way, $325,000

1915 Crossing Stone Court, $322,000

7117 Collinsworth Place, $320,000

303 Willow Ave., $320,000

9402 Berkley Lane, $315,500

401 Braddock Ave., $305,000

2520 Waterside Drive, #107, $302,650

6419 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $300,000

101 E. Fifth St., $300,000

1810-B Poolside Lane, #32B, $295,000

44 Livingstone Terrace, $263,000

5721 Charstone Court, $262,021

2603 S. Everly Drive, #9 8, $240,000

2501 Shelley Circle, #3-2B, $240,000

6510-C Daytona Court, #205, $240,000

1655 Colonial Way, $237,000

501 Beebe Court, $227,000

2103 Wayside Drive, #2D, $225,000

594 Boysenberry Lane, $225,000

5802-B Olive Court, $220,000

8205 Blue Heron Drive, #2B, $211,000

5600 Avonshire Place, #J, $209,600

2402 Ellsworth Way, #1D, $190,000

6015 Bartonsville Road, $180,000

517 E. Church St., $327,000

5820 Butterfly Lane, $315,000

IJAMSVILLE

3050 Lindsey Court, $635,500

3492 Firestone Drive, $550,000

3101 Pheasant Run, $541,500

11389 Canary Drive, $535,000

3317 Knolls Parkway, $492,000

JEFFERSON

4514 Cherry Lane, $506,000

4303 Horine Road, $460,000

4838 Amesbury Way, $325,000

KEYMAR

12030 Lookingbill Road, $400,000

KNOXVILLE

1316 Rosemont Drive, $315,000

MIDDLETOWN

8112 Pete Wiles Road, $703,500

110 Ali Drive, $675,000

4507 Pine Valley Court, $490,000

9203 Baltimore National Pike, $374,900

7106 Jasper Drive, $360,000

4397 Amethyst Court, $350,000

29 Boileau Court $280,000

76 Boileau Court, $260,000

MONROVIA

10926 Haven Park Circle, $725,000

11005 Hazelnut Lane, $695,315

11013 Cornerstone Lane, $671,570

11135 Hazelnut Lane, $612,965

11065 Emerald Crown Drive, $598,190

12422 Fingerboard Road, $335,000

5020-A Green Valley Road, $280,000

MOUNT AIRY

13605 Primavera Drive, $750,000

602 Poplar Grove Drive, $615,000

6424 New London Road, $605,000

1124 Village Gate Drive, $580,000

504 Eventide Court, $555,000

1515 Rising Ridge Road, $535,000

13151 Jesse Smith Road, $500,000

13697 Lexington Drive, $479,000

902 S. Warfield Drive, $455,000

14112 Clearwood Court, $442,500

8308 Pawnee Drive, $370,000

13003 Penn Shop Road, $370,000

1124 Oak View Drive, $305,000

MYERSVILLE

12811 Brandenburg Hollow Road, $749,900

701 Rocky Fountain Drive, $441,500

2748 Canada Hill Road, $417,000

413 Main St., $200,000

NEW MARKET

202 Dorseys Chance, $689,725

9734 Woodcliff Court, $584,000

702 Country Squire Way, $570,000

10801 Ridgecrest Court, $525,000

6953 Country Club Terrace, $495,000

5998 Aplomado Lane, $493,895

6015 Pecking Stone St., $490,305

5990 Aplomado Lane, $487,995

5996 Aplomado Lane, $472,725

5928 Tomahawk St., $470,575

5924 Tomahawk St., $434,785

11123 Pond Fountain Court, $430,000

5486 Ross Court, $420,000

5767 Mussetter Court, $388,000

5643 Tessie Court, $316,000

10277 Cliff Swallow Court, #205A, $204,700

SABILLASVILLE

16931 Skunk Hollow Road, $551,000

SMITHSBURG

14255 Ridenour Road, $500,000

13924 Stottlemyer Road, $295,000

THURMONT

1 Mantle Court, $455,000

13 Tacoma St., $315,000

19 Geoley Court, $305,000

7 Tannery Court, $267,000

23 Hammaker St., $262,000

138 N. Altamont Ave., $165,000

UNION BRIDGE

12706 Handboard Road East, $489,100

12723 Bunker Hill Road, $310,000

URBANA

9436 Carriage Hill St., $700,000

3227 Ivy Meadow Drive, $678,775

3846 Braveheart Drive, $600,000

3650 Worthington Blvd., $530,000

9413 Dunraven St., $526,000

3120 Herb Garden Drive, $497,200

3122 Herb Garden Drive, $490,465

4065 Finsbury Drive, $490,000

9418 Dunraven St., $475,000

3686 Holborn Place, $360,000

3282 Pine Needle Circle, #M, $351,080

3680 Holborn Place, $327,000

WALKERSVILLE

211 Polaris Drive, $525,000

112 Albany Ave. East, $440,000

221 Deer Run Drive, $411,000

8392 Revelation Ave., $226,777

8381 Revelation Ave., $217,500

WOODSBORO

11210 Angus Way, $795,000

