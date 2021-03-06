030621TopHouse

Ballenger Creek Pike farm includes a heated in-ground pool and an indoor riding ring on 70-plus acres.

 Photo courtesy of Dan Corr, Washington Fine Properties & Homevisit

Last week’s top house is at 4800 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick. Built in 1915 and situated on 70-plus acres, it listed at $2.95 million and closed at $2.5 million. This equestrian estate features large public rooms and a separate dining room with French doors that open to a flagstone patio. The grounds include a heated in-ground pool, an indoor riding ring, dressage arena, multiple staff housing, a Grand Prix Grass Derby Field, a jumping arena, multiple stables with a total of 28 stalls, an indoor horse exerciser and three spring-fed ponds.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

11000 Gambrill Park Road, Frederick, $1.08 million

6702 Old Stonehouse Lane, New Market, $925,000

2410 Prices Distillery Road, Clarksburg, $915,000

7167 Woodville Road, Mount Airy, $876,000

BRADDOCK HEIGHTS

6815 Maryland Ave., $590,000

BRUNSWICK

120 Fourth Ave., $319,400

217 Wintergreen Lane, $277,000

30 W. J St., $268,000

820 Sixth Ave., $245,000

415 Brunswick St., $232,500

DICKERSON

6762 Ed Sears Road, $70,000

EMMITSBURG

205-207 W.Main St., $229,000

FREDERICK

10713 Gambrill Park Road, $850,000

6112 Ford Road, $770,000

3124 Embrey Court, $759,900

9341 Hillsborough Terrace, $685,000

9336 Basil Court, $665,410

25 E. Church St., $600,000

5832 River Oaks Court, $566,063

5751 Guilford Garden Terrace, $563,435

5502 Hawk Ridge Road, $560,000

131 W. Church St., $537,900

7302 Westwood Drive, $525,000

2203 Independence St., $515,000

266 Dill Ave., $461,300

275 Wyngate Drive, $446,000

2104 Caisson Road, $445,000

5119 Constitution St., $440,000

7069 Delegate Place, $428,390

7060 Delegate Place, $424,460

19 Lord Nickens St., $400,000

6404 Devonshire Lane, $400,000

6203 Manor Woods Road, $391,400

6315 Posey St., $390,000

4523 Baker Valley Road, $380,000

5907 Shepherd Lane, $367,500

10077 Woodchuck Lane, $367,000

319 W. Seventh St., $360,000

8806 Briarcliff Lane, $350,000

170 Poinsett Lane, $349,900

5938 Etterbeek St., $348,230

216 Timber View Court, $346,000

2051 Spring Run Circle, $345,000

4528 Reels Mill Road, $341,000

500 Ellison Court, $340,000

667 Tivoli Road, $336,500

4829 Mount Zion Road, $335,000

2200 Wetherburne Way, $330,000

2625 Cameron Way, $325,000

1505 Laurel Wood Way, $320,000

8023 Waterview Court, $310,000

903 Turning Point Court, $310,000

1315 Mulberry Court, $300,000

5940 Forum Square, $299,990

6014 Bartonsville Road, $299,900

5624 Crestwood Court, $295,000

2005 Weitzel Court, $295,000

2520 Waterside Drive, #312, $290,000

5637 Rockledge Court, $290,000

8015 Lighthouse Landing, $285,000

5793 Rockspray, $285,000

5649 Denton Court, $281,000

2602 WarrenWay, #3-11, $276,000

129 Whiskey Creek Circle, $275,000

8005 Lighthouse Landing, $274,900

1808 Monocacy View Circle, #42B, $274,500

6614 Spokeshave Court, $271,000

5092 Stapleton Terrace, $257,900

424 Carrollton Drive, $257,775

135 W. South St., $252,000

1874a Monocacy View Circle, #28A, $248,000

424 Banksia Drive, $245,000

1511 W. Eighth St., $237,500

29 N. Pendleton Court, #13A, $235,000

2105 Bristol Drive, $224,250

2503 Coleridge Drive, #1-D, $215,000

2500 Coleridge Drive, #2C, $214,000

6408 Weatherby Court, #E, $205,000

5640 Wade Court, #J, $195,000

207 Phebus Ave., $190,000

5442 Jefferson Blvd., $180,000

5 Consett Place, #3B, $178,000

10 W. All Saints St., #210, $157,000

731 Heather Ridge Drive, #17L, $125,000

810 Heather Ridge Drive, #20F, $120,000

997 Heather Ridge Drive, #3B, $120,000

IJAMSVILLE

3307 Nicholas Court, $549,500

2920 Greenhill Court, $474,000

10002 Beerse St., $347,000

3716 Lawson Road, $325,000

JEFFERSON

4255 Jefferson Pike, $519,555

3638 Jefferson Pike, $422,500

3919 Southview Court, $405,000

3802 Jefferson Pike, $279,900

6500 Mountain Church Road, $269,000

KEYMAR

11903 Warner Road, $415,000

11648 Haughs Church Road, $149,000

KNOXVILLE

4745 Catholic Church Road, $382,000

MIDDLETOWN

4612 Old National Pike, $459,000

7101 Unakite Court, $450,000

7111 Flint Court, $330,000

MONROVIA

12207 Fingerboard Road, $647,500

11032 Cornerstone Lane, $615,290

11410 Weller Road, $485,000

4382 Viridian Terrace, $470,000

11107 Hazelnut Lane, $442,667

11109 Hazelnut Lane, $436,480

MOUNT AIRY

7296 Hattery Farm, $621,789

4813 N. Reyburn Court, $616,250

14201 Harrisville Road, $583,611

14204-A Harrisville Road, #1, $530,000

5824 Woodville Road, $475,000

MYERSVILLE

900 Rocky Fountain Terrace, $515,000

9518 Harmony Road, $195,000

NEW MARKET

6039 Fallfish Court, $755,000

6720 Blandwood Way, $595,000

10301 White Horse Circle, $400,000

6815 Chickadee Lane, $395,000

5572 Talbot Court, $300,000

6250 N. Steamboat Way, $297,000

POINT OF ROCKS

3808 Misty Hollow Road, $350,000

SABILLASVILLE

16429 Raven Rock Road, $347,000

17668 Sabillasville Road, $225,000

THURMONT

14351 Graceham Road, $550,000

13309 Jimtown Road, $530,000

3 Sunhigh Court, $385,000

114 Water St., $325,000

105 Rouzer Lane, $325,000

5 Elm St., $300,000

14 East St., $250,000

URBANA

3713 Spring St. North, $740,100

9026 Bush Creek Circle, $735,000

9023 McPherson St., $560,000

WALKERSVILLE

8507 Discovery Blvd., $325,000

204 Glade Blvd., $315,000

8420 Vision Lane, $215,000

8419 Foresight Lane, $205,000

WOODSBORO

110 N. Main St., $275,000

10 Rosewood Court, #310, $190,000

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!