Last week’s top house is at 4800 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick. Built in 1915 and situated on 70-plus acres, it listed at $2.95 million and closed at $2.5 million. This equestrian estate features large public rooms and a separate dining room with French doors that open to a flagstone patio. The grounds include a heated in-ground pool, an indoor riding ring, dressage arena, multiple staff housing, a Grand Prix Grass Derby Field, a jumping arena, multiple stables with a total of 28 stalls, an indoor horse exerciser and three spring-fed ponds.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
11000 Gambrill Park Road, Frederick, $1.08 million
6702 Old Stonehouse Lane, New Market, $925,000
2410 Prices Distillery Road, Clarksburg, $915,000
7167 Woodville Road, Mount Airy, $876,000
BRADDOCK HEIGHTS
6815 Maryland Ave., $590,000
BRUNSWICK
120 Fourth Ave., $319,400
217 Wintergreen Lane, $277,000
30 W. J St., $268,000
820 Sixth Ave., $245,000
415 Brunswick St., $232,500
DICKERSON
6762 Ed Sears Road, $70,000
EMMITSBURG
205-207 W.Main St., $229,000
FREDERICK
10713 Gambrill Park Road, $850,000
6112 Ford Road, $770,000
3124 Embrey Court, $759,900
9341 Hillsborough Terrace, $685,000
9336 Basil Court, $665,410
25 E. Church St., $600,000
5832 River Oaks Court, $566,063
5751 Guilford Garden Terrace, $563,435
5502 Hawk Ridge Road, $560,000
131 W. Church St., $537,900
7302 Westwood Drive, $525,000
2203 Independence St., $515,000
266 Dill Ave., $461,300
275 Wyngate Drive, $446,000
2104 Caisson Road, $445,000
5119 Constitution St., $440,000
7069 Delegate Place, $428,390
7060 Delegate Place, $424,460
19 Lord Nickens St., $400,000
6404 Devonshire Lane, $400,000
6203 Manor Woods Road, $391,400
6315 Posey St., $390,000
4523 Baker Valley Road, $380,000
5907 Shepherd Lane, $367,500
10077 Woodchuck Lane, $367,000
319 W. Seventh St., $360,000
8806 Briarcliff Lane, $350,000
170 Poinsett Lane, $349,900
5938 Etterbeek St., $348,230
216 Timber View Court, $346,000
2051 Spring Run Circle, $345,000
4528 Reels Mill Road, $341,000
500 Ellison Court, $340,000
667 Tivoli Road, $336,500
4829 Mount Zion Road, $335,000
2200 Wetherburne Way, $330,000
2625 Cameron Way, $325,000
1505 Laurel Wood Way, $320,000
8023 Waterview Court, $310,000
903 Turning Point Court, $310,000
1315 Mulberry Court, $300,000
5940 Forum Square, $299,990
6014 Bartonsville Road, $299,900
5624 Crestwood Court, $295,000
2005 Weitzel Court, $295,000
2520 Waterside Drive, #312, $290,000
5637 Rockledge Court, $290,000
8015 Lighthouse Landing, $285,000
5793 Rockspray, $285,000
5649 Denton Court, $281,000
2602 WarrenWay, #3-11, $276,000
129 Whiskey Creek Circle, $275,000
8005 Lighthouse Landing, $274,900
1808 Monocacy View Circle, #42B, $274,500
6614 Spokeshave Court, $271,000
5092 Stapleton Terrace, $257,900
424 Carrollton Drive, $257,775
135 W. South St., $252,000
1874a Monocacy View Circle, #28A, $248,000
424 Banksia Drive, $245,000
1511 W. Eighth St., $237,500
29 N. Pendleton Court, #13A, $235,000
2105 Bristol Drive, $224,250
2503 Coleridge Drive, #1-D, $215,000
2500 Coleridge Drive, #2C, $214,000
6408 Weatherby Court, #E, $205,000
5640 Wade Court, #J, $195,000
207 Phebus Ave., $190,000
5442 Jefferson Blvd., $180,000
5 Consett Place, #3B, $178,000
10 W. All Saints St., #210, $157,000
731 Heather Ridge Drive, #17L, $125,000
810 Heather Ridge Drive, #20F, $120,000
997 Heather Ridge Drive, #3B, $120,000
IJAMSVILLE
3307 Nicholas Court, $549,500
2920 Greenhill Court, $474,000
10002 Beerse St., $347,000
3716 Lawson Road, $325,000
JEFFERSON
4255 Jefferson Pike, $519,555
3638 Jefferson Pike, $422,500
3919 Southview Court, $405,000
3802 Jefferson Pike, $279,900
6500 Mountain Church Road, $269,000
KEYMAR
11903 Warner Road, $415,000
11648 Haughs Church Road, $149,000
KNOXVILLE
4745 Catholic Church Road, $382,000
MIDDLETOWN
4612 Old National Pike, $459,000
7101 Unakite Court, $450,000
7111 Flint Court, $330,000
MONROVIA
12207 Fingerboard Road, $647,500
11032 Cornerstone Lane, $615,290
11410 Weller Road, $485,000
4382 Viridian Terrace, $470,000
11107 Hazelnut Lane, $442,667
11109 Hazelnut Lane, $436,480
MOUNT AIRY
7296 Hattery Farm, $621,789
4813 N. Reyburn Court, $616,250
14201 Harrisville Road, $583,611
14204-A Harrisville Road, #1, $530,000
5824 Woodville Road, $475,000
MYERSVILLE
900 Rocky Fountain Terrace, $515,000
9518 Harmony Road, $195,000
NEW MARKET
6039 Fallfish Court, $755,000
6720 Blandwood Way, $595,000
10301 White Horse Circle, $400,000
6815 Chickadee Lane, $395,000
5572 Talbot Court, $300,000
6250 N. Steamboat Way, $297,000
POINT OF ROCKS
3808 Misty Hollow Road, $350,000
SABILLASVILLE
16429 Raven Rock Road, $347,000
17668 Sabillasville Road, $225,000
THURMONT
14351 Graceham Road, $550,000
13309 Jimtown Road, $530,000
3 Sunhigh Court, $385,000
114 Water St., $325,000
105 Rouzer Lane, $325,000
5 Elm St., $300,000
14 East St., $250,000
URBANA
3713 Spring St. North, $740,100
9026 Bush Creek Circle, $735,000
9023 McPherson St., $560,000
WALKERSVILLE
8507 Discovery Blvd., $325,000
204 Glade Blvd., $315,000
8420 Vision Lane, $215,000
8419 Foresight Lane, $205,000
WOODSBORO
110 N. Main St., $275,000
10 Rosewood Court, #310, $190,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.