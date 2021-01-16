Listed at $1.225 million, the house at 700 Rosemont Ave., Frederick, closed at $1.075 million. Built in 1925, the Georgian colonial home has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a third-floor in-law or au pair suite. The focal point of the great room is a one-of-a-kind custom mural of the Clustered Spires by Frederick muralist William Cochran. Outside, there is a detached three-car garage and multiple covered porches.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

8507 Pine Bluff Road, Frederick, $791,967

203 W. Second St., Frederick, $775,000

316 W. College Terrace, Frederick, $775,000

11693 Binary Court, Monrovia, $740,000

BRUNSWICK

108 Fiona Way, $275,000

533 W. Potomac St., $264,900

FREDERICK

6713 Serviceberry Drive, $668,330

116 E. Church St., $650,000

5213 Continental Drive, $615,000

11029 Old Annapolis Road, $590,000

8905 Danville Terrace, $580,000

5715 Guilford Garden Terrace, $566,895

6117 Fieldcrest Drive, $520,000

5716 Stone School Lane, $491,390

2513 Mill Race Road, $489,000

1900 Regiment Way, $459,000

6910 Sovereign Place, $451,000

8013 Clearfield Road, $415,000

2519 Waterside Drive, $390,000

523 E. Seventh St., $384,500

504 Valley St., $375,000

516 Elm St., $360,000

5421 Bartonsville Road, $350,100

7261 Parkers Farm Lane, $340,000

707 Tatum Court, $335,505

921 N. Market St., $315,000

7122 Ladd Circle, $310,500

2031 Buell Drive, $310,000

2400 Prentice Court, $300,000

6103 Baldridge Terrace, $300,000

6528 Ellington Way, $295,000

2237 Wetherburne Way, $293,000

2225 E. Palace Green Terrace, $290,000

6186 Murray Terrace, $283,000

323 Willow Ave., $277,000

412-B Center St., $270,000

124 Water St., $268,000

8247 Black Haw Court, $257,500

187 W. All Saints St., $250,000

6901 Alex Court, $250,000

1788 Springfield Lane, $234,000

2609 Warren Way, #42, $226,000

2505 Hemingway Drive, #6-3B, $220,000

2103 Wayside Drive, #2C, $210,000

535 Hollyberry Way, $200,000

6395 Rutherford Court, #J, $184,000

613 Himes Ave., #XI111, $175,000

295 W. Fifth St., $162,000

IJAMSVILLE

5932 Duvel St., $615,000

10136 Hutzell St., $389,990

JEFFERSON

4433 Adrienne Court, $565,000

KNOXVILLE

3520 Petersville Road, $285,000

MIDDLETOWN

4198 Palomino Lane, $427,000

8310 Hollow Road, $324,900

MONROVIA

4509 Monrovia Blvd., $680,000

11017 Corner Stone Lane, $652,100

11037 Cornerstone Lane, $618,365

10913 Veranda Lane, $579,800

11032 Hazelnut Lane, $565,050

11034 Hazelnut Lane, $558,965

MOUNT AIRY

13627 Primavera Drive, $613,105

14227 Peddicord Road, $470,000

7821 Emerson Burrier Road, $400,000

MYERSVILLE

1007 Briarfield Court, $469,000

NEW MARKET

9703 Blandwood Way, $624,675

6925 Cardozo St., $569,296

6740 Accipiter Drive, $502,000

6242 Sawyer Road, $495,000

177 Wicomico Drive, $380,000

10728 Lamoka Lane, $339,045

THURMONT

11649 S. Baugher Road, $660,000

3 Miners Court, $390,000

7037 Blue Mountain Road, $240,000

UNION BRIDGE

12551 New Windsor Road, $580,000

11977 Arlington Mill Road, $320,000

8410 Dollyhyde Road, $276,000

URBANA

3227 Stone Barn Drive, $509,000

3517 Katherine Way, $440,000

3637 Islington St., $360,000

WALKERSVILLE

8736 Treasure Ave., $226,900

