Listed at $1.225 million, the house at 700 Rosemont Ave., Frederick, closed at $1.075 million. Built in 1925, the Georgian colonial home has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a third-floor in-law or au pair suite. The focal point of the great room is a one-of-a-kind custom mural of the Clustered Spires by Frederick muralist William Cochran. Outside, there is a detached three-car garage and multiple covered porches.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
8507 Pine Bluff Road, Frederick, $791,967
203 W. Second St., Frederick, $775,000
316 W. College Terrace, Frederick, $775,000
11693 Binary Court, Monrovia, $740,000
BRUNSWICK
108 Fiona Way, $275,000
533 W. Potomac St., $264,900
FREDERICK
6713 Serviceberry Drive, $668,330
116 E. Church St., $650,000
5213 Continental Drive, $615,000
11029 Old Annapolis Road, $590,000
8905 Danville Terrace, $580,000
5715 Guilford Garden Terrace, $566,895
6117 Fieldcrest Drive, $520,000
5716 Stone School Lane, $491,390
2513 Mill Race Road, $489,000
1900 Regiment Way, $459,000
6910 Sovereign Place, $451,000
8013 Clearfield Road, $415,000
2519 Waterside Drive, $390,000
523 E. Seventh St., $384,500
504 Valley St., $375,000
516 Elm St., $360,000
5421 Bartonsville Road, $350,100
7261 Parkers Farm Lane, $340,000
707 Tatum Court, $335,505
921 N. Market St., $315,000
7122 Ladd Circle, $310,500
2031 Buell Drive, $310,000
2400 Prentice Court, $300,000
6103 Baldridge Terrace, $300,000
6528 Ellington Way, $295,000
2237 Wetherburne Way, $293,000
2225 E. Palace Green Terrace, $290,000
6186 Murray Terrace, $283,000
323 Willow Ave., $277,000
412-B Center St., $270,000
124 Water St., $268,000
8247 Black Haw Court, $257,500
187 W. All Saints St., $250,000
6901 Alex Court, $250,000
1788 Springfield Lane, $234,000
2609 Warren Way, #42, $226,000
2505 Hemingway Drive, #6-3B, $220,000
2103 Wayside Drive, #2C, $210,000
535 Hollyberry Way, $200,000
6395 Rutherford Court, #J, $184,000
613 Himes Ave., #XI111, $175,000
295 W. Fifth St., $162,000
IJAMSVILLE
5932 Duvel St., $615,000
10136 Hutzell St., $389,990
JEFFERSON
4433 Adrienne Court, $565,000
KNOXVILLE
3520 Petersville Road, $285,000
MIDDLETOWN
4198 Palomino Lane, $427,000
8310 Hollow Road, $324,900
MONROVIA
4509 Monrovia Blvd., $680,000
11017 Corner Stone Lane, $652,100
11037 Cornerstone Lane, $618,365
10913 Veranda Lane, $579,800
11032 Hazelnut Lane, $565,050
11034 Hazelnut Lane, $558,965
MOUNT AIRY
13627 Primavera Drive, $613,105
14227 Peddicord Road, $470,000
7821 Emerson Burrier Road, $400,000
MYERSVILLE
1007 Briarfield Court, $469,000
NEW MARKET
9703 Blandwood Way, $624,675
6925 Cardozo St., $569,296
6740 Accipiter Drive, $502,000
6242 Sawyer Road, $495,000
177 Wicomico Drive, $380,000
10728 Lamoka Lane, $339,045
THURMONT
11649 S. Baugher Road, $660,000
3 Miners Court, $390,000
7037 Blue Mountain Road, $240,000
UNION BRIDGE
12551 New Windsor Road, $580,000
11977 Arlington Mill Road, $320,000
8410 Dollyhyde Road, $276,000
URBANA
3227 Stone Barn Drive, $509,000
3517 Katherine Way, $440,000
3637 Islington St., $360,000
WALKERSVILLE
8736 Treasure Ave., $226,900
